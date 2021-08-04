Table of contents

You might not realise it, but it's easy to expand the PS5's storage. Sony took its time in activating the feature, but it's been available to everyone for a while now.

There aren't exactly hundreds of drives out there that work with the console, as they need to meet exacting requirements on not only speed and quality but also size with a heatsink attached (and you should have a heatsink, or risk overheating your SSD). We've gathered the very best PS5 SSDs, right here.

We've tested these SSDs to make sure they fit into the PS5's expansion slot, meet the speed requirements and are sensibly priced, which of all help us to narrow down a shortlist of only the most reliable options for you.

Pocket-lint Seagate FireCuda 530 1. Best internal PS5 SSD overall Our top pick $120 $250 Save $130 A super quick SSD if you can grab it with its own heatsink. Pros Great speed

Good price

Includes heatsink Cons Not much wrong here $119 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

First up is this lightning-fast drive from Seagate, which is our top pick both because it smashes through Sony's speed recommendations and because you can easily pick it up with its own heatsink that'll fit in the console.

Its speed is absolutely crazy, with a maximum of 7,300 MB/s write speed that is just about as fast as you can reasonably find, and it's not priced too badly with that bleeding-edge power in mind.

Pocket-lint WD_Black SN850 2. Best internal PS5 SSD for looks Another superb option $100 $240 Save $140 Great on the speed front and with its own heatsink. Pros Solid speeds

Great heatsink

Good price

Includes heatsink Cons Faster drives out there $99 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Equally impressive is this SSD from WD_Black, which similarly has its own low-profile heatsink that you can get it with.

It can post up to 5,300MB/s write speeds so you shouldn't find that games load any slower than they would on the internal SSD, and while it isn't the cheapest drive out there, it's a future-proof one.

Pocket-lint Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 3. Best internal PS5 SSD for reliability Best for reliability $70 $130 Save $60 Speedy, reliable and well constructed - but it'll cost you. Pros Samsung's best in class reliability

Stylish and well-constructed heatsink

Superfast read and write speeds Cons Pricey $69 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Samsung's 980 Pro SSD has long been recognised as one of the best SSDs money can buy for PCs. Unfortunately, Samsung never offered a model with a heatsink, so it was a bit of a faff to use one with a PS5.

This new model comes with a heatsink - and a stylish one at that, not that you'll be looking at it very often - making it perfect for use with the PS5. The only downside is that it costs quite a lot. Budget-minded gamers might want to add a DIY heatsink to the regular 980 Pro to save some cash.

The faster, newer 990 Pro isn't something that brings any real benefit over this more affordable version, either.

Pocket-lint XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 4. Best internal PS5 SSD for value Great value $70 $110 Save $40 If you're happy to assemble it, this is superb value. Pros Superb value

Includes heatsink

Great speeds Cons Heatsink requires manual attaching $69 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

XPG's drive is priced incredibly competitively, offering the cheapest way to get extra storage on this list. It has excellent speeds to offer up, too, more than meeting Sony's requirements.

The only small downside is that the heatsink it comes with has to be stuck on to the drive, which is slightly fiddly but really very straightforward. For the brilliant value you get, that's a task we're more than happy to do ourselves.

Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 5. Best internal PS5 SSD for heat dissipation Also excellent A really good drive and heatsink combo. Pros Good speed

Includes heatsink Cons Quite expensive at larger sizes $79 at Amazon $105 at NewEgg

Another drive that has its own heatsink, one which will fit nicely into the PS5's expansion slot, is this one from Gigabyte, which again would work great as an all-in-one solution.

Write speeds of up to 5,500MB/s mean that you'll again be unlikely to ever run into any trouble running games quickly,

How to choose an internal SSD for your PS5

There are absolutely countless SSD options out there for your PS5 - here are some questions that can help you narrow your choices down.

How much space do you need?

To start with, if you're looking for an expansion drive you've probably had issues with running out of space on your PlayStation 5 - and we know the feeling. That said, since you can technically add as much as four terabytes of space to your console, it would be worth working on how much you really need.

After all, if you only really need to ensure that you can keep a couple of massive games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Battlefield V installed, then getting a 512 or 500GB drive might be enough to keep you free from deletions. If you want to have an absolutely huge collection installed at all times though, by all means, go for a bigger drive.

What's your budget?

Something else that will impact your choice of drive size, of course, will be your budget. If you only have around £100 or $100 to spend, you're going to have to compromise on the amount of storage you can pick up, whereas someone with no real limit could easily find a larger capacity without any trouble.

Could you install a heatsink yourself?

A good way to mitigate the cost of your drive is to pick up one that either doesn't have a heatsink or requires you to attach an included one yourself. This is way easier than it sounds and can often bring the cost down by a chunky margin, so we think it's a great option for those who have less to spend.