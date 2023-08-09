The Insta360 X3 is one of our favourite 360 cameras, it's great for capturing all sorts of things, whether it's scenic tours of a historic building or action-packed snowboarding footage with an invisible selfie stick.

To get the most out of this amazing little camera, though, you're going to need to invest in some quality accessories. These will allow you to mount your X3 in all kinds of unique places to capture creative and exciting shots.

In the guide, we'll cover everything you need to get your X3 mounted and keep it protected in the process, let's take a look at the options.