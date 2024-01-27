Smartwatches are wildly popular for a reason. They offer a slew of useful tools, including fitness tracking, daily reminders, and even hands-free voice calling. But for those who prefer the timeless look of analog watch faces, the bright touchscreens of most smartwatches can be garish. That's where hybrid smartwatches come into play.

A hybrid smartwatch combines the satisfying ticks of analog watch hands with the modern convenience of smart technology. Their designs are fashionable and more discreet compared to their beeping, glowing cousins, yet you can still sync them with your phone for fitness, scheduling, media, and more.

When it comes to smart tech, our team at Pocket-lint likes to dive deep to find the best options. I've pulled together my fellow tech-heads to deliberate on what makes a hybrid smartwatch worth its price. After much discussion, testing, and reviewing, we present our favorites.

Best hybrid smartwatches: Our experts' top picks