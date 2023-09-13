HP has one of the widest laptop ranges of any brand, encompassing everything from the best Chromebooks for budget-conscious students to the best gaming laptops for those looking for quality visuals and fast response rates, as they dominate in The Witcher 3. Additionally, HP laptops offer a feature suite capable of providing outstanding performance for animators and graphic designers and a compact, lightweight build for those looking to take their laptops on the road.

All that to say HP’s wide use case, model range, and price points presents a challenge in selecting the right model for you. After testing, reviewing, and researching the best HP laptops on the market, we compiled a list to help make selecting the perfect HP laptop for your budget and needs all the easier.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Omen 16 (2023) 1. Best Overall HP laptop HP's Omen 16 is marketed as a gaming laptop, but its powerful graphics card and high specs make it ideal for most tasks. Its versatility makes it perfect for everyone, from competitive gamers to business people and students. Pros Powerful GPU can handle gaming

Large 16,1-inch display

Great Price Cons Plastic housing

Average battery life $1600 at HP $1700 at Amazon

The Omen 16 tops our list of the best HP laptops because it's ideal for work or play with strong performance across its functions. There’s no shortage of power with a current-gen Intel i7-13700HX CPU paired with 64GB of RAM. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card can handle modern AAA titles without stress, and its impressive 2TB of storage should handle multiple game installations or large media libraries.

When it comes to the display, the 16.1-inch FHD screen is big enough for working on documents and spreadsheets, and the 165Hz refresh rate brings out the best in games and sports. Connectivity is decent, too, with two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports, two USB-As, and HDMI 2.1 for external displays. Build quality is impressive despite the plastic housing, and everything feels solid with little flex.

The Omen 16 offers unbelievable power and versatility for the price, making it a jack of all trades. Its robust feature sets make it easy to forgive its shortfalls, like the plastic construction and average battery life, which shouldn’t impact your user experience much anyway.

HP / Pocket-lint HP ZBook Fury 16-inch G10 2. Best Premium HP laptop The ZBook Fury 16 G10 is a mobile workstation offering desktop-like performance in a compact package. It's ideal for graphics designers and animators who need the best when they work on the go. Pros Powerful

Stunning display

Solid build quality Cons Heavy

Expensive $3500 at Amazon $5663 at NewEgg

Modern graphics designers, animators, and other pros on the go need a no-compromise mobile workstation with the best performance and image quality. HP’s ZBook Fury 16 G10 packs a punch with a top-of-the-range Intel i9-13950HX CPU with 64GB RAM. Graphics are courtesy of the 12GB NVIDIA RTX 4000, designed specifically for creators, although it can also run many modern games. Considering the price, the 2TB storage capability is expectedly average.

Additionally, the ZBook Fury 16 houses a stunning 16-inch WUXGA display with 400 nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage to improve contrast and make your graphics pop onscreen. The port selection is generous, with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Everything comes in a sturdy, yet stylish aluminium case that oozes quality.

The ZBook Fury offers unquestionable performance, but it comes at the cost of battery life, which is around five hours with moderate use. There's also no getting around its hefty price tag. On the other hand, the tradeoffs are acceptable for the immense power and desktop-like capabilities in a portable package.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Envy x360 15.6 inch 2-in-1 3. Best Value HP laptop $1001 $1072 Save $71 HP's Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop offers incredible value with its versatility and price-to-performance ratio. It's powerful enough to handle most tasks and doubles as a tablet with a responsive touchscreen. Pros Powerful enough to handle most tasks

Doubles as a tablet

Sturdy aluminium housing Cons Inconsistent trackpad

Bulky $1001 at Amazon $950 at HP $1050 at Best Buy

Savvy buyers looking to stretch their cash can check out HP's Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop because it offers top-tier features at a lower price than many premium offerings listed here. It’s ideal for most work or recreational apps with a current-gen Intel i7-1355U CPU and 16GB RAM. The 1TB storage is about average, but it can be easily expanded via the SD Card Reader.

Where the Envy 2-in-1 shines is its versatility since it doubles as a tablet with its FHD 15.6-inch foldable touchscreen and included stylus. It also works with most peripheral devices thanks to a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 1.4. Sound quality is above the standard fare with Bang & Olufsen speakers, and there’s a 3.5-millimetre audio port for headsets and speakers.

There’s no compromise on build quality either, and the Envy 2-in-1 has solid aluminium housing in Natural Silver or Nightfall Black as an optional extra. No laptop is perfect, and it’s easy to forgive the Envy 2-in-1’s bulk and inconsistent trackpad, considering its versatility and outstanding price-to-performance ratio.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Spectre x360 16 (2023) 4. Best Touchscreen HP laptop $1380 $1680 Save $300 The HP Spectre 360 is ideal for people wanting a 2-in-1 laptop thanks to its responsive touchscreen and included stylus. It has the performance to match and can handle most business apps and day-to-day tasks. Pros High-resolution touchscreen

Includes a stylus

Large 2TB storage capacity Cons Single USB-A port

Large 2TB storage capacity $1380 at Amazon $1700 at HP

Touchscreen laptops like the Spectre x360 double as a tablet to increase productivity, making it easier to work in cars, cafés or planes. The responsive 16-inch IPS touchscreen offers a stunning 3K (3072 x 1920) resolution for a clear picture, and it’s easy to sketch images or jot notes with the included MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen stylus.

Apart from its versatility, the Spectre x360 offers impressive performance with an Intel i7-13700H CPU and 16GB RAM. Its practicality extends to the 2TB storage ideal for large image and video libraries. Wireless connectivity is up to the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 standards. There are also two USB-C ports and an HDMI 2.0 port to connect mice or external monitors.

The Spectre x360 is up to most tasks but won’t handle serious gaming with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The single USB-A port also limits the legacy devices you can attach. It’s still the best touchscreen laptop in HP’s lineup because of its size and included stylus, and its price doesn't hit your wallet quite as hard as some other models.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Elite Dragonfly G4 5. Best Compact HP Laptop $1999 $2279 Save $280 The HP Elite Dragonfly G4 offers outstanding performance in a small package. It's the best laptop for frequent travellers when you factor in the excellent battery life and tough aluminium housing. Pros Sturdy design

Very powerful

Includes a touchscreen Cons Pricey without deals

Limited ports $2318 at Amazon $1999 at HP

Frequent travellers know the importance of having a compact yet powerful laptop with outstanding battery life. The Elite Dragonfly G4 boats a light 1kg design and a 13.5-inch WUXGA touchscreen in a rugged aluminium case. It also has a long-life battery that lasts around 12 hours with moderate use.

Considering its compact design, there's still excellent performance from the Intel i7 1365U CPU with 32GB RAM. The 512GB storage might be a bit small for some users, but it won’t make much of a difference if you use online apps and cloud storage. Like most compact laptops, the HP Dragonfly G4 sacrifices ports for size, but there’s still a useful selection like two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-Cs, a USB-A, and an HDMI 2.1.

While the Elite Dragonfly G4 proves that dynamite comes in small packages, its hefty price tag limits its appeal to those who really need high-end performance in a compact size. Note the deal through HP directly for a discount that likely won't last long. Most regular buyers will be better off with bigger, less expensive alternatives listed here.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Envy 17 6. Best Display HP laptop $1350 $1750 Save $400 The HP Envy 17 has a massive 17-inch display with 4K resolution to bring out the best in your games, movies and other content. It's also powerful enough to handle most office tasks and can work as a desktop replacement. Pros Large screen

4K resolution

Massive 2TB storage capacity Cons Bulky

Poor battery life $1529 at Amazon $1350 at HP

You can never have too much screen space, and the HP Envy 17 is the best option if you’re looking for a desktop replacement or multimedia station. The showstopper 17.3 inch UHD display makes work a breeze with enough space for multiple windows and tabs. When it's time to play, you get sharp image quality with vivid colours and rich blacks for games and movies.Intel’s Iris Xe GPU comes as standard, and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 is available as an optional extra for gamers wanting a bit more oomph.

It's pointless having a massive screen without the hardware to run it, and the Envy 17 is up to the task with an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and 64GB RAM. The huge 2TB SSD ensures you’ll always have enough space for smartphone backups and other data. You can also expand the capacity with the SD Card Reader on the laptop’s right side beside two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. On the left side are two more USB-As and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The HP Envy 17 has all the inherent drawbacks of a big-screen laptop, like mediocre battery life and bulky form factor, but it’s not worth stressing over. It's still a small price to pay for the extra pixels and stunning picture quality that will keep you entertained for hours.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Chromebook 15a 7. Best HP Chromebook $430 $550 Save $120 HP's Chromebook 15a is perfect for light tasks like web browsing and checking email and comes at an unbelievable price. It's ideal for students or anyone else looking for an affordable-yet-capable laptop. Pros Budget-friendly price

Includes a touchscreen

Versatile size Cons Not for resource-heavy tasks

Limited port selection $300 at Amazon $430 at HP

The HP Chromebook 15a is one of the best student laptops, and it's also worth it for other buyers trying to stretch their cash because of its excellent price-to-performance ratio. Its lightweight ChromeOS easily runs on the Intel quad-core N-Series CPU and 8GB RAM, which contribute to it being hundreds of dollars less than most entry-level Windows laptops. The 128GB of storage is above average for a Chromebook in this price range but is divided into 64GB eMMc and a 64GB Micro SD Card.

At 15.6 inches, the HD display is ideal for most tasks like web browsing or watching content and includes touch functionality for added versatility. Despite its plastic construction, the HP Chromebook has a sleek and sophisticated silver case that punches well above its weight in the style department. The limited number of ports isn't surprising considering the price, and you'll still be able to connect external monitors, printers and other devices with two USB-Cs and a USB-A port.

Like most Chromebooks, this HP is meant for lighter tasks and isn’t the best for intense graphics apps or gaming. It's still fine for everyday tasks and offers unbelievable value by including a touchscreen at such a low price.

HP / Pocket-lint HP Laptop 15t (2023) 8. Best Budget HP Laptop $650 $800 Save $150 The HP 15.6-inch laptop is an entry-level laptop that punches well above its weight, delivering decent performance for a low price. It's ideal for most daily tasks and can handle most spreadsheets and word-processing apps without a problem. Pros Affordable

Decent power

Stylish looks Cons Small storage capacity

Plastic construction $750 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy

Buyers looking for a laptop to check emails or other light tasks don’t require the highest specs and can save money with an entry-level option like the HP 15.6 laptop. Despite its low price, it still offers decent performance with an up-to-date Intel i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD isn’t the biggest, but it’s expected at this price point and should have enough space for documents, spreadsheets and images.

One of the best things about this laptop is its versatile size, and the 15.6-inch FHD display is ideal for everything from watching content to productivity apps. Its plastic silver housing gives it a classy appearance, but the port selection is limited to two USB-A ports, a USB-C, and an HDMI port.

The HP 5.6 inch proves you can get decent performance without a huge cash outlay. Its limited port selection is a minor drawback considering the price, but doesn’t stop it from being the best choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Bottom line: What is the best HP laptop?

There’s an HP laptop for virtually every user type. For example, gamers and professionals who want high-end graphics cards can check out options like the Omen 16 and 15.6-inch Laptop. The Elite Dragonfly G4 offers unparalleled performance in a tiny package, while the Envy 17 sits on the other end of the spectrum with a massive display for viewing content. Students and casual web surfers requiring a basic laptop can try the Chromebook 15a or Laptop 15t because they offer great performance for a low price.

The HP Omen 16 is the best HP laptop because it can handle the most demanding games and apps and works well for viewing content, office work, or anything else you need to do. Another reason why it’s the best is because it’s reasonably priced and within reach of most buyers.

If you’re willing to splurge, HP's ZBook Fury 16 is the best premium choice thanks to its incredible performance, although its eye-watering price tag might limit its appeal. It’s the best option for animators, graphics artists, and other pros who can’t compromise on performance.

And, of course, packed with all the essential features without costing you an entire paycheck, the Envy 2-in-1 Laptop offers the best value. Everything from performance to build quality is top-notch, and it doubles as a tablet with a responsive touchscreen.

How did we choose these best HP laptops?

Our Pocket-lint team has years of laptop-testing experience and reviewed most of the models on this list. Performance, value, and price point are the three main factors we consider when we test and recommend HP laptops to buyers.

The first aspect we looked at was performance, and all the laptops on our list use current-gen processors offering great performance and won't be obsolete anytime soon. All the Windows-based laptops have at least 16GB RAM to ensure they can have multiple tabs open and run apps efficiently. The Chromebook requires fewer resources to run and can manage similar tasks with just 8GB RAM.

Value is another important consideration, and we ensured that all the options are fairly priced based on the performance, features and build quality on offer.

Many of HP’s high-end laptops offer exceptional value but sit in a price range that’s out of reach for many buyers. We’ve tried to add options at every price point to accommodate all buyers and types of use, so nobody's left out.

Which HP laptop is the most powerful?

There are many high-spec HP laptops. The Omen 17 is the most powerful gaming option, and the ZBook Fury 16 G10 is the fastest professional laptop.

Is HP the best laptop brand?

HP is a premium laptop brand and competes head-to-head against the biggest players in the industry, like Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS.

Which HP laptop is best for students?

There are many HP laptops ideal for students. The HP 15 laptop is one of the best Windows-based options, and the Chromebook 15 is best for students who prefer the breezy ChromeOS.

How long will an HP laptop last?

It depends on the model and what you’re using it for, but the average is around three years. All HP laptops include a one-year factory warranty that can be extended with the HP Care Pack subscription.