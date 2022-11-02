A good horror game is like nothing else - the immersion that games offer up is at its most intense when you're being frightened out of your mind, in our opinion.

There are countless scary games to pick from, and the PlayStation 5 has its fair share of creepy titles, so we've picked out the very best options to give you a range of highlights.

EA Dead Space 1. Best overall Brilliant horror An unbelievably effective horror game that will have you creeping round every corner. Pros Incredible atmosphere

Superb sound

Great shooting Cons Might be familiar See at Amazon

Dead Space is the lucky recipient of the best remake we can remember since Resident Evil 2, which you'll find further down this list. It's astonishingly good, with a supremely well-managed sense of tension and a super-scary sound

Capcom Resident Evil Village 2. Runner Up Superb scares 9.0 / 10 A brilliant horror game that's action-packed but still has moments of total tension. Pros Action-packed

Moments of terror

Fun, pulpy plot Cons Gets very silly See at Amazon

The latest full entry in the Resident Evil series, Village is a smorgasbord for horror fans, with inventory management and suspense that takes its time to build, all keeping you on the edge of your seat. It has a gallery of baddies for you to sneak past and eventually overcome, with a range of vivid settings to move through.

A central sequence involving a master puppeteer's house of horrors will stay with us for the rest of our lives, cementing this as a must-play for anyone serious about their horror games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment The Last of Us: Part 1 (2022) 3. A Top Pick Creepy encounters 10.0 / 10 One of gaming's great stories also just so happens to be really scary at various points. Pros Incredible story

So tense

Looks gorgeous Cons No longer new See at Amazon

It might not seem like a horror game at first glance, given its focus on shooting and story, but the reality is that Naughty Dog's remade opus has some of the scariest sequences in gaming to offer up, as you carefully sneak around deadly infected enemies.

The fact that it has a brilliant story for you to experience while this is all happening is what elevates it - you truly care about the characters you control, making it even more terrifying when they're in peril.

Pocket-lint / Focus Entertainment A Plague Tale: Requiem 4. Strong Contender Excellent sequel 9.0 / 10 This excellent sequel ups the ante and really kicks things up a notch. Pros Amazing visual direction

Fun expanded stealth action

Great story Cons Can be slightly frustrating See at Amazon

This superb sequel is a creepy, emotional tale of siblings trying to stay true to each other, told against a backdrop of a plague-hit France in the 14th Century. You play as Amicia, stealthily threading your way through levels full of ravenous rats and violent guards.

It's a tense game rather than an openly scary one, but if you choose to play it with the aim of staying undetected then it gets really, really nail-biting at various points. You have a lot of tools to use, though. Requiem is also absolutely ravishing graphically.

Serenity Forge Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! 5. Also Great Truly terrifying A super scary psychological thriller that masquerades as something far more innocent. Pros Brilliantly twisted

Goes to dark places

Can finish in a sitting Cons Too dark for some

Limited interactivity See at Amazon

Okay, now here's a game that doesn't look like it's going to be scary. This visual novel is pretty chilled-out to play, letting the story take the front seat while you make light choices and steer your way through high school.

We're extremely mindful of not spoiling the surprise of how things unfold, but its inclusion on this list should be a tip-off that things get creepy at a certain point, and that's an understatement. This is some of the scariest stuff in gaming.

Capcom Resident Evil 2 6. Worth Considering Classic action A revived classic, Resident Evil 2 looks better than ever now. Pros Classic fun story

Great scares

Looks amazing Cons Can be unwieldy to control See at Amazon

Resident Evil makes another welcome appearance thanks to a PS5 upgrade that came for free, making this excellent-looking PS4 title all the prettier on newer hardware. It's one of the best remakes we've ever seen, carefully recreating what was special about the original Resi 2 without losing its heart.

Despite that, there are some welcome modernisations and the game looks really impressive, with improved acting and pacing all making for a sterling and very scary adventure.

2K Games The Quarry 7. A Good Choice Movie-like This excellent horror game is alike a fun interactive movie, great to play with friends. Pros Great visuals

Amazing acting

Fun choices Cons Obviously a bit tropey

Occasionally feels unfair See at Amazon

Supermassive Games is getting extremely good at building Hollywood-quality control-the-narrative horror games, where you get to control parts of the action and make key choices under time pressure while watching what is basically a horror movie.

It's great fun for playing with friends, cackling over wrong decisions and watching beautiful people die gory deaths as a result, and The Quarry is the latest and greatest. This is a fun, scary thrill ride that's accessible and enjoyable.