Whether you're looking for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones or simply a solid pair wireless headphones to provide your morning commute entertainment, there are loads of options on the market for both over-ear cans and in-ear buds that sit snuggly in your ear.
Purchasing a solid of headphones or earbuds is essential for a solid music-listening, distraction free experience, however, a capable pair often comes with a luxury price tag. Thankfully, even the most popular retailers, like Apple and Samsung mark down their headphones, so you can snag a great sounding pair at a more wallet-friendly price tag. To meet your listening and for-factor preferences, we found some of the best deals on over-ear headphones and earbuds going on right now, including price slashes on some of our favourite tried-and-tested models.
Best headphone deals
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
The B&W Px7 S2 is easily one of the best pairs of headphones we tested in recent years. Now available for the best price we've seen for this model, the headphones offer excellent audio performance and are super comfortable to wear. The slick design, great noise cancelation, and reduced price should have you adding them to your cart as soon as possible.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Despite being a few years old, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are one of our favourite headphone models thanks to the top-notch build quality, the smart assistant integration, and app customisation. These headphones are $50 off right now, which isn't the biggest discount we've seen, but still a decent one considering just how awesome you'll feel one you have them on.
Sony WH-1000XM5
Our choice for the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 delivers exceptional isolation to the outside world and impressive sound quality. They're also super comfortable to wear for many hours. The battery life is also rather great, with over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. If you can get this model with any type of discount, you should definitely add them to your cart.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless
The Beats Solo 3 have been around for quite some time now, but they're still a good choice for anyone who's looking for a solid pair of headphones. Now available with over $65 off, the Solo 3 delivers a long battery life, a super quick charge, and fantastic bass levels.
Apple AirPods Max
The Apple AirPods Max are on sale right now and you can get them with a solid discount. Amazon, for instance, is already slashing the price by nearly $80 and if you're lucky enough you'll also get $20 off at checkout. This, however, is a limited promotion and it's not available to everyone. The headphones are seamlessly integrated in the Apple ecosystem, provide great ANC, and superb sound, so getting them is a fantastic investment.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a fantastic choice in headphones and it's now available for almost its best price ever. They're super comfortable to use and have an impressive battery life at 60 hours of play time even with ANC on. Plus, since they come from Sennheiser you can expect the same excellently balanced sound the brand is known for.
Sony WH-1000XM4$278 $348 Save $70
Sennheiser HD 660S2$500 $600 Save $100
Marshall Major IV$114 $150 Save $36
OneOdio A70$41 $55 Save $14
Skullcandy Crusher Evo$137 $200 Save $63
Best earbud deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now available for their best price ever, so it would be a shame to miss out on this great discount. The second gen of AirPods are comfortable to wear, offer great noise cancellation, and have fantastic sound quality. They're a great addition for anyone who wants a pair of earbuds that will last them a long time.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
We tested out the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds and found them to be an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable model that sounds excellent. While we've seen this model go for less in the past, it may be many months before we see it go that low again.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale right now and while the price may not be the lowest we've seen, it's still a solid discount. Keep in mind, however, that the price drop is only valid for the Olive Green version, with the White model costing slightly more. The Buds 2 are pretty compact, offer great sound and wireless charging, so they're pretty great for this price point.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale right now, and you should definitely add them to your cart. The buds offer Google Assistant integration, a comfortable design, and great sound. While they may not isolate from external noise, they do offer Adaptive Sound, which automatically adjusts the volume depending on your surroundings.
JBL Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds
If you're looking for a cheaper option, then the JBL Tune 130NC is a solid option. Now available with 50 per cent off, these JBL earbuds deliver a noise cancelling experience. There are multiple earbud tip sizes available to help you achieve better isolation from the outside world.
Beats Studio Buds$100 $150 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$178 $230 Save $52
Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones$128 $200 Save $72
Beats Flex$40 $70 Save $30
Jabra Elite 4 Active$80 $120 Save $40
Beats Powerbeats Pro$160 $250 Save $90
JLab GO Air Pop$22 $25 Save $3
Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds$79 $100 Save $21
Should I buy over-ear headphones or earbuds?
When it comes to audio accessories, headphones and earbuds have been the topic of a never-ending debate. Let's be clear; both have their pros and cons and come down to personal preferences. Headphones are large, comfortable, and typically produce superior sound quality. Additionally, their over-the-ear design reduces exterior noise, making them preferable while studying or relaxing. However, the bulky, heavy design makes them hard to carry around, and they can cause discomfort to users who wear glasses.
Earbuds, on the other hand, are smaller and highly portable. They come in various shapes and sizes to fit different ear sizes. Also, unlike headphones, you can wear earbuds while exercising without worrying about them falling out. While the sound quality may not match that of headphones, some earbuds like Apple's AirPods Pro offer high-quality sound and active noise-cancellation features. In conclusion, whether you prefer headphones or earbuds depends on personal preferences such as comfort, sound quality, and noise-cancellation capability. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide what is more important, and we recommend trying both to know what suits you the most.