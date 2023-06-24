Summer is finally in full swing, and ahead of Prime Day, the savings are heating up. Right now, if you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, many companies are already dropping prices on their top headphones. In translation: you can save hundreds on some of the best noise canceling headphones available right now.

Here at Pocket-lint, we’ve scoured all the major savings to make sure that you’re getting the best headphones deals right now. We break down the top deals below and also offer deals exclusive to Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Check out our picks below.

The best headphones deals overall

Pocket-lint Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony’s latest noise canceling earbuds just dropped to under $200, meaning you can score great audio quality with its Integrated Processor V1 alongside supporting LDAC codec. Pair that with up to eight hours of battery life and multipoint connection, and you can take this set of buds with you anywhere. Bonus points go to the Qi wireless charging design, so you can place it on a charging pad and get a boost. Read our review here. $279.99 at Amazon

Alienware Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset $129 $159 Save $30
$129 at Dell

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 $79 $129 Save $50 Anker’s headphones come with great quality and an affordable price, and the Q35s are no exception. You’ll get AI noise canceling to take calls and listen to your music, and you’ll also get multiple listening modes including an Outdoor Mode. Get up to 40 hours of listening, and a quick five-minute charge gets you four hours of playback. $79 at Amazon

The best headphones deals at Amazon

Amazon offers some of the best headphones deals right now. Ahead of Prime Day, keep checking back here, as Amazon will begin dropping prices, so you can score great audio -- and great savings. Here are the current best headphones deals we found.

JBL 510BT headphones $29 $49 Save $20

The JBL 510BT headphones are perfect for teens, offering up to 40 hours of playback time. Physical buttons built into the headset will make it easy to adjust your volume, skip songs, and more. At 40% off, this $30 pair of headphones is a great way to enjoy music on a budget. $29 at Amazon

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Max $477 $549 Save $72 Finding any Apple deal is a huge win, and so saving over $70 on the Apple AirPods Max is a must-have deal for any Apple enthusiast. The deal comes in all five colors, and you’ll get Apple’s signature Active Noise Cancellation to block out any unwanted noise. You’ll get up to 20 hours of listening time with this headset. $477 at Amazon

Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $84.96 $149.99 Save $65.03 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds offer great savings at a really low price. With a slimmer, lighter profile, you can use the adjustable tap controls to enjoy your music on the go with up to 5.5 hours of playback time with ANC on. Get it in four different colors. $84.96 at Amazon

The best headphones deals at Best Buy

If you have an account with Best Buy, you're in luck. Many times, Best Buy discounts headphones in four-day long and weekend sales. Case in point: You can score Beads headphones right now and save over $100. Here are the best headphones deals at Best Buy.

Jabra Elite 3 $63 $79 Save $16 Great audio doesn’t have to come at a high price tag. Jabra earbuds are not only some of the best on the market to take calls, but the Elite 3 also offers great audio for the price. You’ll get up to seven hours on a single charge, and they’re rated IP55 so you can use them if you get caught in the rain. They also come ready to use with Alexa, Google, and Spotify integrations. $63 at Best Buy

Pocket-lint Beats Studio3 $179.99 $349.99 Save $170
$179.99 at Best Buy

The best headphones deals at Walmart

Walmart encompasses both budget-friendly options as well as high-end, premium picks that have been massively discounted. Here are the best headphones deals at Walmart we found.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 If you’ve been sleeping on Bose earbuds, they’re now under $200. Bose features Active EQ technology to automatically boost your bass and trebles in real time. Get up to six hours of listening time and up to 12 with the charging case – not that great compared to other deals on our list, but the best audio quality makes up for the shorter battery life. $199 at Walmart

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 We stalk the best AirPods deals, and this particular deal gives you Apple’s premium sound for less than $100. The Apple H1 chip offers speedy responses and Siri is just a voice command away. Touch controls also let you skip songs or rewind to listen to your summer anthem on repeat. $99 at Walmart

Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds $79 $99 Save $20 Another solid choice from soundcore by Anker, the A40 earbuds come with the LDAC mode so you can listen to high-resolution audio when you want to. They also come with an impressive 40 hours of playback with the case, and a quick 10-minute charge gets you another four hours of music. You’ll also get Anker’s signature HearID technology so you can get personalized audio. $79 at Walmart

How did I select the best headphones deals?

When it comes to finding the best headphones deals, I'm a seasoned pro, having spent the last four years keeping a close eye on them. As a tech expert, I know the finer details between features like ANC, drivers, and various driver details. When I'm looking at TVs, I understand what LDAC is, how a charging case's charge time might affect performance.

I keep a close eye on headphones, monitoring their prices through apps like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. Additionally, I have a hard rule of the deal has to knock at least 15% off the original price and if it's not, it's not a great deal. I also take into account price gouging, which is when a retailer will raise the price sky-high only to "discount" it at its normal price. With all my tips and tricks to find the best headphones deals, I'm 100% confident that you're getting the best deal on these headphones available right now.

Want to see more deals?

