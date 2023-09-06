Whether you're looking for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones or simply a solid pair wireless headphones to provide your morning commute entertainment, there are loads of options on the market for both over-ear cans and in-ear buds that sit snuggly in your ear.

Purchasing a solid of headphones or earbuds is essential for a solid music-listening, distraction free experience, however, a capable pair often comes with a luxury price tag. Thankfully, even the most popular retailers, like Apple and Samsung mark down their headphones, so you can snag a great sounding pair at a more wallet-friendly price tag. To meet your listening and for-factor preferences, we found some of the best deals on over-ear headphones and earbuds going on right now, including price slashes on some of our favourite tried-and-tested models.

Best headphone deals

Image: Bowers & Wilkins / Pocket-Lint Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 $329 $399 Save $70 The B&W Px7 S2 is easily one of the best pairs of headphones we tested in recent years. Now available for the best price we've seen for this model, the headphones offer excellent audio performance and are super comfortable to wear. The slick design, great noise cancelation, and reduced price should have you adding them to your cart as soon as possible. $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy $329 at Bowers & Wilkins

Image credit: Sony / Pocket-Lint Sony WH-1000XM5 $349 $400 Save $51 Our choice for the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 delivers exceptional isolation to the outside world and impressive sound quality. They're also super comfortable to wear for many hours. The battery life is also rather great, with over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. If you can get this model with any type of discount, you should definitely add them to your cart. $349 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Target

Image Credit: Beats / Pocket-Lint Beats Solo 3 Wireless $134 $200 Save $66 The Beats Solo 3 have been around for quite some time now, but they're still a good choice for anyone who's looking for a solid pair of headphones. Now available with over $65 off, the Solo 3 delivers a long battery life, a super quick charge, and fantastic bass levels. $134 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Max $470 $549 Save $79 The Apple AirPods Max are on sale right now and you can get them with a solid discount. Amazon, for instance, is already slashing the price by nearly $80 and if you're lucky enough you'll also get $20 off at checkout. This, however, is a limited promotion and it's not available to everyone. The headphones are seamlessly integrated in the Apple ecosystem, provide great ANC, and superb sound, so getting them is a fantastic investment. $470 at Amazon $470 at Best Buy

Sennheiser/ Pocket-lint Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $262 $380 Save $118 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a fantastic choice in headphones and it's now available for almost its best price ever. They're super comfortable to use and have an impressive battery life at 60 hours of play time even with ANC on. Plus, since they come from Sennheiser you can expect the same excellently balanced sound the brand is known for. $262 at Amazon $262 at Best Buy

Best earbud deals

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199 $249 Save $50 The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now available for their best price ever, so it would be a shame to miss out on this great discount. The second gen of AirPods are comfortable to wear, offer great noise cancellation, and have fantastic sound quality. They're a great addition for anyone who wants a pair of earbuds that will last them a long time. $199 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Sennheiser/ Pocket-lint Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $182 $280 Save $98 We tested out the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds and found them to be an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable model that sounds excellent. While we've seen this model go for less in the past, it may be many months before we see it go that low again. $182 at Amazon

Image Credit: Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $105 $150 Save $45 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale right now and while the price may not be the lowest we've seen, it's still a solid discount. Keep in mind, however, that the price drop is only valid for the Olive Green version, with the White model costing slightly more. The Buds 2 are pretty compact, offer great sound and wireless charging, so they're pretty great for this price point. $105 at Amazon

Image Credit: Google / Pocket-Lint Google Pixel Buds A-Series $77 $99 Save $22 The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale right now, and you should definitely add them to your cart. The buds offer Google Assistant integration, a comfortable design, and great sound. While they may not isolate from external noise, they do offer Adaptive Sound, which automatically adjusts the volume depending on your surroundings. $77 at Amazon

Image Credit: JBL / Pocket-Lint JBL Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds $50 $100 Save $50 If you're looking for a cheaper option, then the JBL Tune 130NC is a solid option. Now available with 50 per cent off, these JBL earbuds deliver a noise cancelling experience. There are multiple earbud tip sizes available to help you achieve better isolation from the outside world. $50 at Amazon

Should I buy over-ear headphones or earbuds?

When it comes to audio accessories, headphones and earbuds have been the topic of a never-ending debate. Let's be clear; both have their pros and cons and come down to personal preferences. Headphones are large, comfortable, and typically produce superior sound quality. Additionally, their over-the-ear design reduces exterior noise, making them preferable while studying or relaxing. However, the bulky, heavy design makes them hard to carry around, and they can cause discomfort to users who wear glasses.

Earbuds, on the other hand, are smaller and highly portable. They come in various shapes and sizes to fit different ear sizes. Also, unlike headphones, you can wear earbuds while exercising without worrying about them falling out. While the sound quality may not match that of headphones, some earbuds like Apple's AirPods Pro offer high-quality sound and active noise-cancellation features. In conclusion, whether you prefer headphones or earbuds depends on personal preferences such as comfort, sound quality, and noise-cancellation capability. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide what is more important, and we recommend trying both to know what suits you the most.