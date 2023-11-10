As streaming content - from shows, music, and audiobooks, has become the norm, headphones and earbuds have arguably gone from accessory to necessity. Personally, I remember to bring my earbuds more often than my keys before leaving the house as they're my constant concentration companion for work or movement motivator for working out.

If you or a loved one has their eye on a pair of over-ear headphones or in-ear buds to get their ears on/ in, this is a great time to snag both at all-time low prices thanks to early Black Friday savings. So, whether you're an Apple faithful or an extreme sound snob, here are a variety of choices from some of the biggest names in audio offering discounted prices this savings season.

Best early Black Friday AirPods deals

Arguably, AirPods have made constantly wearing wireless headphones mainstream. Both the in-ear buds' cut-off stem style and the over-ear mesh-band of the Max have become iconic street or office wear. Of course, they also sound great. While this luxury in style and sound usually comes with the Apple tax, right now they're on sale for some great prices.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $200 $249 Save $49 Boasting the universal USB-C charging port like the new iPhone 15 series, 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro 2 carry both great sound quality and convenience. In our review, we particularly noted the same great ANC the predecessor delivered as well as the clear quality and full bass-y tone. Easily fitting into your pocket or purse, these are a great portable gift for any Apple or iPhone lover this holiday season, so grab them while they're on sale. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

apple / pocket-lint Apple AirPods Max $480 $550 Save $70 With a mesh headband and metal build, the AirPods Max are sturdy, durable, and arguably fashionable. Like the in-ear buds, we found that Apple's over-ear offering delivers solid ANC, surround-sound Spatial Audio, and comfortable fit. $549 at Amazon $480 at Best Buy

Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $100 $129 Save $29 While these buds aren't the newest Apple in-ear offering on the market, the 2nd-Gen AirPods are still a solid option - earning a 4 out of 5 in our 2019 review. Fitting snugly within your ears, they deliver clear audio, up to 24 hours of listening time, and Apple's capable H1 chip. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Best early Black Friday Beats deals

Beats by Dr. Dre features Apple's technology, but typically not the hefty prices - and now even less-so thanks to these deals.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Beats Solo 3 Wireless $130 $200 Save $70 Featuring Apple's W1 chip, the Beats Solo 3 offer 40 hours of battery life, a signature Beats bass-heavy performance, and a secure fit. Additionally, if you want to venture outside the usual neutral tones most over-ear headphones offer, the Beats come in a few fun colors. $130 at Best Buy

Beats / Pocket-Lint Beats Studio Pro $300 $350 Save $50 Succeeding the Beats Studio Wireless 3, the Studio Pro bring some great updates, including 40 hour battery life, Apple's Spatial Audio, and Dynamic Head Tracking for a more surround-sound experience. Additionally, they feature what we found to be great ANC, crisp sound quality, and a folding headband very conducive for traveling. $300 at Best Buy

Beats Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 While Beats was purchased by Apple, the Studio Buds prove that the headphones aren't just for Apple ecosystem users. Working seamlessly with Android devices, we found that these buds offered everything a modern earbud should do - provide great ANC, balanced sound, and convenient button control. $100 at Best Buy

Best early Black Friday Bose deals

Bose undoubtedly established a new benchmark when it came to noise-cancellation that only Bose can beat. At Pocket-lint, these are some of our audiophile team members' favorite headsets, and luckily, they're now at even more budget-friendly prices.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $199 $279 Save $80 Winning our choice for the best Bose earbuds for noise cancellation, let me be the first to say that these buds are scary good at blocking out the world and bringing the bass. I've ignored one too many greetings with these snugly in my ears and love how they stay put during my workouts. $199 at Amazon

Bose / Pocket-lint Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $379 Save $100 Comfortable, sleek, and adhering to Bose's bass-heavy standard, the Bose 700 are a great pair of over-ear headphones with a sturdy yet slim build that we found particularly impressive. $279 at Amazon

Best early Black Friday Jabra deals

Offering some great compact and rugged options, Jabra delivers powerful audio in impressively tiny buds.

Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro $130 $200 Save $70 With an IP57 waterproof design, slim and snug in-ear fit, and pill-shaped compact case, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are the perfect earbuds to take with you to the gym or on a run. Plus, we found they sound pretty solid and clear - while not on the Bose level for a true audiophile- they get the job done. $130 at Walmart

Jabra Jabra Elite 10 $225 $250 Save $25 Our choice for the most premium Jabra earbuds, this advanced headset features powerful ANC, transparency mode, Dolby Spatial Audio with head tracking, and multipoint Bluetooth configurable with the Sound+ app. Essentially, if you're looking for a feature-rich yet compact set of buds, these are a great option. $225 at Amazon

Best early Black Friday JBL deals

Creating some of our favorite speakers, JBL also produces great headphones - some of which are on sale this November.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds $75 $150 Save $75 At just $75 ahead of Black Friday, these already budget-friendly buds just got even more price-friendly. Featuring 40 hours of battery, seamless JBL app connection, and ANC, these make a great in-ear staple. $75 at Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Headphones JBL Tune 510BT Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 For just $25, these over-ear JBL cans deliver Pure Bass sound so you get crisp all-around sound along with a solid 40-hour battery life. $25 at Amazon

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is officially on Friday, November 24th this year, but deals have already started at Walmart and Amazon's official Black Friday sales begin November 17th.

What are best headphones for working out?

If you prefer over-ear headphones for low impact activity, we recommend the AirPods Max or the Bose 700 headphones. If you like the more secure fit of in-ear buds, AirPods of any generation are always a great go-to.

Why you can trust Pocket-lint to find the best earbud and headphone deals

All year, Pocket-lint team members and audiophiles review and rank headphones and earbuds from each of the major brands mentioned above. That said, we not only look for price drops, but recommend products we've tested and tried and would buy for ourselves.

