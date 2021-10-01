Key Takeaways The Halloween movies follow the reign of terror of Michael Myers, a terrifying killer who wears a jumpsuit. They don't follow a neat chronological order due to reboots and sequels.

The original Halloween film from 1978 introduces Michael Myers as he murders his sister and then returns years later to stalk Laurie Strode and her friends on Halloween night.

The latest reboot of the franchise started in 2018 with a direct sequel to the original Halloween, and it has been followed by two more films, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. These films continue the story of Laurie Strode and her ongoing battle against Michael Myers.

Halloween is the perfect time to watch one of the scariest guys to ever wear a jumpsuit: Michael Myers. His reign of terror started decades ago and now spans a dozen Halloween films. But they don't all follow a neat order.

The franchise has been rebooted a couple times, including a Rob Zombie directed remake of the original film. There's even an online theory that revolves around Jordan Peele's 2017 film Us being connected to the Halloween universe. The latest reboot, which started in 2018, has a third installment that debuted in October 2022 called Halloween Ends. Given that there are reboots and sequels and remakes, it can be hard to cobble together a chronological order for the Halloween movies. It's not impossible though, since most of them center around Michael Myers stalking Laurie Strode.

So, we’ve made an order that follows the king of slasher flicks from his early days at 45 Lampkin Lane to today.

Every Halloween movie in chronological order

We’ve included a spoiler-free version of this guide at the bottom, along with a theatrical release date and reboot orders.

NOTE: THERE MAY BE SPOILERS BELOW.

Halloween (1978)

The first Halloween film kicks off Halloween night, of course, in 1963. We see a six-year-old Michael Myers murder his older sister with a kitchen knife at 45 Lampkin Lane. Fifteen years pass and Myers breaks out from an institution where he’s been held, and his psychiatrist, Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasance), is forced to chase him. Myers returns to his old hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois to prey on some unsuspecting babysitters led by Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. John Carpenter directed this film and wrote it with Debra Hill.

Halloween II (1981)

Picking up right at the end of the original film, we see Laurie transported to a hospital after supposedly defeating Michael Myers. But he gets up and walks away from a series of stabbings and gunshot wounds that would otherwise kill most people. Although Dr Loomis initially thinks Michael has been indiscriminately targeting babysitters, he soon learns the killer is after Laurie for a specific reason.

Rick Rosenthal directed this film, but John Carpenter returned to write and produce it with Debra Hill.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Yes, we skipped Halloween III. More on that later. Halloween IV, directed by Dwight Little, picks up 10 years after the events of the first two films, with Michael Myers awakening from a coma and heading out to find and kill Laurie’s daughter, Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris). For those wondering, Laurie "died" in an off-screen car accident before the events in Halloween 4.

Also, John Carpenter didn't write or produce this film. He did Halloween III but doesn't come back to the franchise until 2018's Halloween. Instead, this film was directed by Dwight Little.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

The end of Halloween 4 saw Michael Myers shot repeatedly and thrown down a mineshaft. This fifth film sees his body wash up in a creek, where a man who lives alone in the woods finds him. He spends a year taking care of Michael's comatose body before he awakes on Halloween night. Michael immediately kills the man and heads out to find Jamie (Danielle Harris), who is in therapy from her last run-in with him. Halloween 5 was directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Set six years later, The Curse of Michael Myers opens with Jamie, now played by JC Brandy, as a prisoner of a cult that broke Michael free at the end of Halloween 5. She has been forced to carry a child and dies during an escape attempt. She manages to hide her infant, though, who is then found by Tommy Doyle (Paul Rudd), the young boy that Laurie Strode babysat in the first Halloween film.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

H20 opens with Michael Myers vandalising the home of his recently deceased former psychiatrist. He discovers that Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) faked her death and has been living as the principal of a private boarding school that her own son John (Josh Hartnett) attends.

Michael Myers, naturally, arrives just in time for a Halloween family reunion. H20 was directed by Steve Miner and written by Robert Zappia and Matt Greenberg.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

This installment sees two things we never thought we’d see: Michael Myers finally gets to kill Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and he gets to karate-fight Busta Rhymes. The film opens with Laurie institutionalised following the events of H20 three years earlier, and Michael comes to pay her a visit. After that, he heads to his old abandoned home to find the contestants of a reality show who want to spend a night with him.

Halloween (2018)

This is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It's another reboot, but it serves as a direct sequel to the original Halloween, meaning it treats all the other movies as if they didn’t happen. Since it was so successful, it has spawned two further movies on its timeline, which follow this entry.

Jamie Lee Curtis once again returns as Laurie Strode. She is still traumatised from the Halloween night 40 years earlier when Michael Myers came home. She is living a reclusive life in a heavily fortified house. She keeps in touch with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), but rarely sees her daughter, who was taken away from her as a child. Luckily, Myers breaks out of an asylum to host some family therapy.

David Gordon Green directed this Halloween film. Green also directed the two sequels to this film: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Halloween Kills (2021)

One of the bloodiest entries yet, Halloween Kills picks up where 2018's Halloween left off - with Michael trapped in the basement of Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) burning house. He escapes (of course), and kills the firefighters who inadvertantly helped him, while Laurie - reunited with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) - is rushed to hospital to treat the life-threatening wounds.

When Tommy Doyle learns Myers is not, in fact, dead, he rallies a mob of vigilantes, including Allyson, to hunt Michael down. Let's say, t doesn't exactly go to plan, with many, many deaths - including a number of the franchise's central characters.

Halloween Ends (2022)

Halloween Ends is the final film in the latest reboot trilogy, and picks up four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson, is now living with her. Remember, in the last movie Michael killed Karen, Laurie's daughter and Allyson's mother. As far as Michael Myer goes, he hasn't been seen since that Halloween night four years earlier when he killed 43 people. This will probably be the last time we see Jamie Lee Curtis face off against Michael Myers, so it's worth watching just for that.

The film is directed by David Allen Green (who also directed 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kill). It was released on 14 October 2022 in theatres and on Peacock. You can check out the trailer above.

Halloween (2007)

We’re coming toward the end of our watch guide, so it feels like the right time for the two Rob Zombie remakes. The first film, also just called Halloween, confusingly, follows the same course of events as the original film, but it's set decades later and focuses on different aspects, such as the lead-up to Michael Myers' first murders as a child in 1990. We also see his years of therapy with Dr Loomis (Malcolm McDowell).

The story still ends in the same place, with Michael escaping and heading back to Haddonfield to find Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton).

We’re putting this film toward the end because it's a separate timeline. It's still good to watch, as it fleshes out Michael's background, but that’s not something everyone wanted, including John Carpenter himself. It doesn’t help that, by the end of Rob Zombie's second Halloween film, Myers' background and motivations are muddied by a lot of the same characteristics as his slasher-movie brethren Jason Vorhees.

Halloween II (2009)

Set a year after the first Rob Zombie-helmed Halloween, Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton) is still dealing with the trauma from the previous Halloween. Michael Myers, meanwhile, has been living on the run as a hitchhiker, until he begins to have visions of his mother calling for him to return home and find Laurie. Halloween II tries to flesh out the connection between Michael and Laurie.

This Zombie film is a reimagining of the Halloween franchise, but it isn’t a great movie. It manages to be darker than the original films, however.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The final official Halloween movie in our guide is technically the third-released film from the Halloween franchise.

Released in 1982, Season of the Witch is a failed attempt at creating a Halloween anthology series. That means it has nothing to connect it to anything else in the Halloween Universe. There's not even a Michael Myers. Instead, Halloween III revolves around a devious plot by a company that makes Halloween masks and is planning to murder every child wearing one of its masks using Stonehenge-powered computer chips.

James Carpenter, the original Halloween director, produced this film with Debra Hill.

Optional: Us (2017)

If you've seen Jordan Peele's 2017 film Us, you're probably wondering what we're talking about including it on this list.

In Us, a family is awoken one night and attacked by an eerie family who look exactly like them. Eventually, we learn the evil family comes from a bizarre underground facility. This is where the connection to Halloween comes in. It's revealed in Halloween: Resurrection that there's a network of tunnels beneath the Myers house, similar to the ones the doppelganger family in Us came from. The theory suggests that, before killing his sister as a young boy, Michael ventured into those tunnels, where he was discovered and replaced. His replacement went back to the surface, killed Michael's sister, and spent the next 15 years confounding Dr. Loomis

Spoiler-free version: The complete Michael Myers timeline at a glance

Every Halloween film in chronological order

OK, so here is the at-a-glance version of the guide above, only free of spoilers:

Theatrical release order

Here is every Halloween movie in the order they released in theatres:

John Carpenter movie order

John Carpenter wrote and directed the first Halloween film and went on to participate in the first two sequels in the franchise before working on the two most recent Halloween movies. Here are his films:

Original Halloween films order

Here are all the original Halloween films before the franchise started to get rebooted:

Halloween H20 reboot order

The franchise was rebooted with H20, which didn't count Halloween III through VI. Here's this reboot order:

Second Halloween reboot order

The franchise was rebooted again in 2018, where it only included the original Halloween.