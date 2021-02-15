Performing intervals during workouts are grueling enough without worrying about counting yourself up or down, which is why dedicated gym timers can be an essential to elevate your home gym or workout routine on the go, so your phone can focus on pairing with your headphones timer-free, uninterrupted bass as you blow through those reps. With many of these options operative via remote control or a smartphone app, you can power the timer from afar, keeping both time and your workout top of mind.

And if you prefer to keep things "old-school," there are also more classic stopwatch-style or even sand timers to explore, as well. Really, it's all about what your setup requires and what fits your budget.

So, in order to help you level up and do away with the timer app on your phone, we've compiled some of the very best gym timers to centre your workouts around. Time to explore your options, starting with our best choice overall, the GymNext Flex Timer.

The best gym timers: Our top picks

GymNext / Pocket-lint GymNext Flex Timer 1. Best gym timer overall Superb smarts This smart timer provides easy control over sessions and even allows for music playback integration. And with a bold LED display and loud buzzer, it's hard to ignore - in a good way. Pros Control via your smartphone or tablet

10 timer settings

Highly visible

Syncs with headphones, speakers, or smartwatch Cons Pricey

Not portable $179 at Amazon

GymNext's Flex Timer is the option to zero in on if you want to easily control your device from a smartphone or tablet. Equipped with 10 main timer modes, you can customise the timer to fit anything from your boxing round to EMOM and Tabata routine without lifting a finger - well at least to control the timer - you are working out, after all.

The 2.3-inch LED display offers a clear look at the timer function you've set, and you can even sync it up with your music and have the external speakers fade towards the end of each round.

Naturally, those speakers can also give you a buzz at the end of each interval, with the format for your sessions able to save through the app.

Gymboss/ Pocket-lint Gymboss Interval Timer and Stopwatch 2. Best budget gym timer Clip-on and count down A simple but effective timer that can clip to your waist and buzz or sound you down from intervals. Pros Portable

Simple interface

Budget friendly Cons No LED display

No smartphone or remote connectivity $20 at Amazon

If you're less interested in mounting something to your wall and taking a more straightforward timer with you to the gym or to accompany an outdoor workout, this tiny Gymboss timer is a great compact option.

Able to keep track of intervals ranging between two seconds and 99 minutes, and repeat up to 99 in total, there's no compromise in timer functionality for size here.

Really, this is the pick for those who like to have the time clipped onto their waist as they work out. With chimes and vibrations able to bet set for countdowns, as well as a stopwatch and clock view, it's simple but does everything most users need.

BTBSign/ Pocket-lint BTBSign LED Gym Timer 3. Best mountable gym timer Expert control for a home gym $38 $55 Save $17 This medium-sized pick is ideal for those who want expert control over their interval training. Pros Great for interval training

Mountable

Remote controlled Cons Metal form factor looks a tad bulky $38 at Amazon

For those who want a medium-sized timer for their home gym, BTBSign's pick is a great option to consider.

The 10.98 x 3.58 x 1.61-inch unit is able to give you 12-hour or 24-hour time, count-ups or countdowns and custom intervals that you can easily return to. Plus, the remote even has pre-programmed options for Tabata and FGB CrossFit workouts. Like all good timers, you can receive buzzes and beeps to signal new intervals or countdowns, too.

Seesii / Pocket-lint Seesii Interval Timer 4. Best mid-sized gym timer Perfect for intervals $43 $72 Save $29 A top medium-sized pick that lets you build handy pre-sets and take your workouts outdoors. Pros Clear display

Custom Interval training settings

Remote control operation Cons Pricier option

Sits best when mounted $43 at Amazon

Seesii's gym timer is another that won't take up an entire wall, making it a neat wall-mounted option for home gyms.

The overall dimensions rest at 11 x 4 x 1.5-inches, with plenty of the typical functionality you would expect from a gym timer. Through the remote, users can set custom intervals, set countdown or count-up times or have it act as a stopwatch. Up to 10 pre-set interval sessions can be saved, too, meaning you won't have to go through setup every time.

Additionally, the unit hooks up to a power bank via USB slot for those who want to bring the timer on the go or train outside. Mountable, the timer might also be ideal for a class or meeting room for an easy glance at the time while performing tasks.

LUCORB / Pocket-lint LUCORB portable gym timer 5. Best portable gym timer Lightweight with an LED display The LUCORB portable gym timer features an LED display at a compact size, so you can time your HIIT, boxing, and EMOM workouts from wherever, whenever. Pros Compact size without compromising display

Built-in speaker

Different presets

Magnetic spine Cons No app, phone, or Bluetooth connectivity

Slow to charge $40 at Amazon

One of the benefits of a dedicated gym timer is the vibrant, easily readable LED display, but that often comes with a larger - even bulky- form factor. This digital timer from LUCORB manages to pack a large LED display, which shows a stopwatch along with count-up and countdown time, in a 6.3 x 2-inch sleek body. Equipped with a magnetic strip down its side, you can also attach it to a weight rack as you time an EMOM workout or boxing round.

While the timer doesn't sacrifice display, it does count out app, smartphone, or Bluetooth compatibility. But that doesn't mean it lacks features - the timer includes seven present interval modes, a built-in speaker for realistic voice prompts, and a low battery warning. Additionally, the timer promises an anti-scratch display, promising durability to withstand various workout elements.

Seiko/ Pocket-lint Seiko QHL062Y 6. Best retro-tech gym timer Simple and stylish for your sweat session Retro charm combines with casual functionality in this tiny timer. $72 at Amazon

If you require a tiny gym timer with a bit of character, look no further than Seiko's QHL062Y - modeled on the brand's iconic clocks that sit on the edge of the running track.

Instead of logging you smashing world records, this mini timer can instead be used to provide a stopwatch or countdown timer during your workouts.We wouldn't say it's the most advanced option on this list, but it's certainly got the most retro charm - and it's a really great pick for casual use.

The best gym timers: The bottom line

The best gym timers make a great companion in your home gym or on the go, displaying time and countdown intervals to elevate your workout as you elevate your heart rate. Our first choice, the GymNext Flex Timer provides a bold LED display coupled with a large buzzer to keep you on time and accountable.

If you're looking for something on a budget that you can clip on your workout attire or keep by you at the gym, the Gymboss Interval Timer and Stopwatch also makes a great on-the-go companion, although you'll have to sacrifice the LED display. And for those who want to mount a timer in their home gym, the BTBSign is easy to see and control via a compatible remote.

How did we choose these best gym timers?

As a workout enthusiast, I know that using your phone or smartwatch is a timer, but not necessarily the most convenient option when they're focused on streaming music or tracking activity. Therefore, I only considered options that I'd personally use to track my HIIT and boxing workouts. Given everyone's workout routine is specific to them, I also considered different use-cases and form factors, from mountable to clip on to digital portable options.

What should you look for in a gym timer?

Customisation: Can you integrate different intervals for your favorite HIIT workout? What about a count-down for that plank that you're just waiting to be over? Make sure your timer reflects your workout routine.

Visibility: You can't take full advantage of the personalized settings and count down features if you can't even see them. Whether an LED digital display or bold retro-block letters, make sure you can see the time clearly.

Smart control: Smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity make it easy to control your timer and set specific functions hands-free.