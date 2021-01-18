There are numerous differences between GPS modules designed for use in cars and just regular GPS fobs - like the ones you would use to keep track of your keys or wallet. The most obvious distinction being that specialised devices have a better chance of remaining hidden and are therefore, are more effective in the event of a theft.

Parents and guardians who share a car with their kids may, with consent, also want a device to help keep a location log for safety reasons. Businesses, such as lorry and truck companies, will often use the technology to help define clear check-in times for drivers or track delivery status.

However, if you fancy yourself something of a detective, please do keep in mind that using a GPS tracker to remotely monitor someone else's car is obviously morally bankrupt, at best, and perhaps even unlawful.

If you think a GPS car tracker might be right for you, then it's time to decide which one to get.

Below, we'll outline some of the top options on the market today. Let's drive in.

Best GPS trackers for cars available today

Tracki Tracki GPS Tracker The ideal discreet pick for those who want to up the security of their car and gain location information. See at Amazon

Tracki's battery-powered, miniature tracker is a great way to discreetly keep track of your car's whereabouts.

You'll have to set yourself up with a monthly fee, but, once you do, you'll be able to place this tiny device anywhere and receive on-demand access to its location through the iOS or Android app. That app can also be set up to send alerts when the tracker exits a geofence, is moving faster than a certain speed or begins moving, too.

The battery life is dependent on which you decide to employ, since the included option, which the company suggests lasts around 30 to 75 days if tracked once to three times a day, can be upgraded to one that provides six-times the performance.

LandAirSea LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker A top device for those who want to keep a close eye on their vehicle and receive handy alerts. See at Amazon

As the company name indicates, those who want global location information on pretty much any vehicle can get it with this device.

It's another compact design, and one that can handle both water and stick to different areas of a vehicle through the built-in magnet.

Tracking can also be performed in real-time through the SilverCloud app - or through the web - which can also deliver text/email alerts for breaking a geofence or beginning to move. Historical playback will also show the viewer where the tracker has been.

Like other picks, though, just keep in mind that this device requires a subscription.

PrimeTracking PrimeTracking GPS Tracker A top tracker for keeping tabs on your vehicle - no matter where it goes in the world. See at Amazon

PrimeTracking's little device is another that requires a subscription to access it fully, but it's ideal for keeping tabs on your chosen vehicle and receiving alerts.

The device features a built-in SIM card to give you unlimited coverage, and users can also set notifications for geofences, speed and SOS.

Cleverly, you can also set up to track from multiple devices, such as a computer, tablet or phone - all you need is a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

Vyncs Vyncs GPS Tracker An OBD-compatible tracker that's ideal for detailed information on your vehicle's status and whereabouts. See at Amazon

Vyncs' solution for location tracking works slightly differently, in terms of how you'll pay for access, and it's an excellent option to consider for cars.

The cellular device will require a one-time activation fee in order to get set up, with an annual renewal fee also required after the first year of use.

With that in mind, you'll be able to take advantage of real-time tracking through the iOS or Android app no matter where your vehicle goes in the globe, with the module able to hide in the OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics) port of the car.

This port design means there's also no need to worry about charging, with the device in this position also able to tap into the fuel level, fuel economy, vehicle speed and vehicle maintenance status.

Bouncie Bouncie GPS Tracker A sleek, discreet OBD-compatible tracker that provides users with plenty of information. See at Amazon

A GPS tracker doesn't really require sleek looks, since it's aim is to go unseen, but, nevertheless, we'd say Bouncie's solution is the best-looking device you can employ.

And it's got plenty more than just good looks going for it, too, handily fitting into the OBD-II port in your car and able to provide detailed information.

Users can also access location information through the app, as well as alerts related to geofences, driving habits and more.

The only thing you really have to worry about is the monthly subscription fee, but, if Bouncie's tracker manages to pin your vehicle after a theft, it's worth the asking price.

Winnes Winnes GPS Tracker A long-lasting and powerful magnetic unit that can register the location of your vehicle with pinpoint accuracy. See at Amazon

Winnes offers a magnetic, battery-powered solution that's able to stick to anywhere on your car and provide detailed location information.

Providing the unit has a signal to work with, there's no distance requirement, and can provide the location of the vehicle within 5m.

Users can access this in real-time, as well as receive notifications when the device remains idle for five minutes, restarts and exits a geofence. Historical tracking also provides information on where the device has traveled, in case you're interested in how it got there.

That battery we mentioned is also fairly solid when compared to rival devices. Winnes suggests the 5000GPS trackers unit should allow for up to 90 days in standby and around 1-3 weeks in full-time use.