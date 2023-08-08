GoPro cameras are super useful, especially if you live a bit of an adventurous lifestyle. They allow you to capture all the action with smooth stabilised high-resolution video recording, no matter the weather or how treacherous the activity may be.

A GoPro is nothing without some great accessories, though. You'll want to mount these nifty little cameras in all kinds of creative locations to get the most from them, and thankfully, there's a massive ecosystem of products to help you do that.

If you're more interested in creating vlog-style content than hurtling down a mountain on some skis, then there's a range of accessories to accommodate that, too. In this guide, we'll highlight all of the best accessories for a variety of activities, so your next video can look extra impressive.