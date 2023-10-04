Picking out the right band for the Pixel Watch mainly depends on your taste, and making sure that you get a snug fit on your wrist so the smartwatch can take accurate readings and health measurements. The Pixel Watch 2 was introduced alongside several new and updated versions of bands, but we've also taken the liberty of including some exciting options from third-party band makers in our collection below. So whether you need something formal for a night out or a band that’s going to keep your watch secure during a sweaty workout, we’ve got you covered.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 sets out to correct issues with the original Pixel Watch - battery life being the biggest - while introducing new features like stress tracking that first appeared on Fitbit trackers. Smartly, one thing the company chose not to change was the Pixel Watch 2's connector for straps, meaning it's just as simple to get bands on and off as it was before.

The Spigen Lite Fit Band is made from a durable black nylon that looks modern, but is still rugged enough to survive a hike or camping trip. Spigen also includes a metal buckle enclosure for adjusting the size and tightening the band.

If you're similarly interested in getting a metal band that will look like a normal watch, but fits your Pixel Watch 2, try the MoKo Stainless Steel Watch Band. It's abrasion-resistant and breathable (though that's all relative), with stainless steel finishes that can match your Pixel Watch. Like a traditional watch band you can add or remove links to change the size, too.

If you want a leather band but are worried about getting sweaty, Abanen's Leather Band can give you the best of both worlds. On the exterior, it's leather, but inside, the lining is silicone and entirely sweatproof. You can get Abanen's band in brown or black and it has a metal buckle for making sure you have the right fit.

The Kytuwy Stainless Steel Mesh Band looks like the Milanese Loop Apple sells for the Apple Watch or the Metal Mesh Band Google sells for Pixel Watches. The only difference is Kytuwy's option is more affordable. It's available in a rose gold, gold, or silver finish, and has a magnetic clasp for opening and closing the band.

If you're planning on wearing your Pixel Watch 2 during a workout, the Pixel Watch Active Sport Band should help keep you cool. It's made from waterproof and sweat resistant rubber, comes in multiple colours, and is perforated so air can reach your skin while you're moving around.

Polyjoy's Stretch Nylon Band comes in a variety of colours and prints (I prefer the “Arrow” design) and is made from a lightweight, double weave nylon. It's stretch-y, which should go a long way to accommodating more wrist sizes, and can be further adjusted by sliding the buckle on the back.

Also new for this year's smartwatch, is the Pixel Watch Metal Slim Band. It comes in a matte black, polished silver, or champagne gold finish, and is made from small ovular stainless steel links so it matches the body of the Pixel Watch 2. You can add or remove links to get the right fit for your wrist, but do keep in mind, the Metal Slim Band is not water-resistant. You'll want to keep it dry.

Google's Pixel Watch Woven Band is our overall favourite pick because it’s soft and comfortable, made from recycled yarn for eco-conscious Pixel Watch owners, and has a simple clasp to get it on and offer your wrist. Google already offered fun colours with last year’s Pixel Watch, and to pair with the blue Pixel 8 Pro, it now has a delightful blue version of the Woven Band to choose from too.

Your Pixel Watch 2 band should fit your style…and your wrist

The Pixel Watch 2 is clearly a capable smartwatch, shouldn't you accessorise it to match? In our opinion, the best band option is Google's Pixel Watch Woven Band. It’s made from soft recycled yarn that hugs your wrist comfortably, and you'll get some great colour options to pick from.

If you're willing to pay a bit more for something fancier, go with the Google Pixel Watch Metal Slim Band, which stands out among metal watch bands because of its rounded links and surprisingly thin profile. For something more affordable, Polyjoy's Stretch Nylon Band comes in playful prints and stretches to fit most wrists.

Do Pixel Watch bands fit the Pixel Watch 2?

Bands for the Pixel Watch do fit the Pixel Watch 2. While Google did make some adjustments to the body, buttons, and sensor array of the new Pixel Watch, the connector that bands use has stayed exactly the same, which means if you're upgrading, you can use your old bands, and if you're buying a new Pixel Watch 2, you can get a third party, 1st generation band without worrying if it will work with your new watch.

Can I turn a normal watch band into a Pixel Watch 2 band?

With a little work, yes. The metal connector pins that most normal watches use aren't designed to fit the Pixel Watch 2, but you can purchase an adapter that will turn those pin endings into the ones that the Pixel Watch uses for less than the price of most bands. You just have to be willing to do the fiddly work of slipping your old watch bands into the adapters.