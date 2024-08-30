Smartphones are far more durable than they used to be. Nearly every phone maker has settled on building their flagship devices out of some mixture of aluminum and glass, and whether you purchase a case is more of a question of whether you're okay with scratches rather than whether you want your phone to survive a catastrophic fall. With a phone as unique as the Pixel 9, that question becomes even more complicated. Why cover the unique parts of Google's new phone?

Well, there's more than one way to celebrate the design of the Pixel 9, and if you do plan on keeping your phone for longer than a few years or trading it in later, giving it some kind of case or cover can make a real difference. And since Google pretty dramatically changed the design of its smartphone between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, you're definitely going to need something new. Here at Pocket-lint we've used more than our fair share of cases, and have a good sense of what makes for a stylish and protective phone case. So, with that in mind, here are our picks for the best Pixel 9 cases.

Best Pixel 9 cases: Our favorite picks

Best Pixel 9 case overall Case-Mate Signature Clear Case for Pixel 9 Case-Mate's Signature Clear Case is perfectly designed to let Google's unique smartphone colors shine through while still protecting your Pixel 9 from basic bumps and scratches. The case is made from recycled TPU that's designed to not yellow over time, and it includes a ring of magnets that lets you use your Pixel 9 on MagSafe mounts. $40 at Amazon $40 at Target $40 at Google

Best premium Pixel 9 case Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case for Pixel 9 Bandolier's Hailey Crossbody Phone Case is pricey at $108, but undeniably stylish, too. It's made from a mixture of premium leather on the outside and TPU and microfiber on the inside, with an adjustable strap, so you always have your Pixel 9 at the ready. The phone even includes a pouch on the back for a few credit or debit cards. Why bring a bag when you can just bring your phone? $108 at Google

Best budget Pixel 9 case Spigen ThinFit Case for Pixel 9 Spigen's Thin Fit Case for the Pixel 9 is one of the slimmest and cheapest phone cases out there, adding less than half an inch of extra bulk to your phone. That thinness means it's best at protecting your Pixel 9 from scratches, but the case's cushioning in the corners should still make it good for surviving a drop or two. $17 at Amazon

Best leather Pixel 9 case Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 9 Bellroy's Leather Case is a great option if you're looking for something that feels premium, but it is a little less fussy than a crossbody strap. The case comes in black and a green-like "mint" color and is lined with microfiber on the inside, so your Pixel 9 is appropriately cushioned. It might not form the same kind of patina as traditional leather, but it should still feel great for years to come. $45 at Amazon $45 at Google

Best rugged Pixel 9 case OtterBox Defender Series Case for Pixel 9 The OtterBox Defender Series Case is designed to be rugged, with multiple layers of protection, including a rigid polycarbonate shell on the inside and rubber cover on the outside. The case comes in either a blue Baby Blue Jeans or black, and includes a clip for attaching your Pixel 9 to your belt. $65 at Amazon $65 at Best Buy $65 at Google

Best colorful Pixel 9 case Google Pixel 9 Case Google's own Pixel 9 case is a great pick if you want your case to match the many color options of the Pixel 9. Google's made one for each color, from black Obsidian to a pink Peony to choose from. The case itself is made from stain-resistant silicone with a microfiber lining on the inside, which should be relatively protective, but the real star here is the colors. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at Google

Best grippy Pixel 9 case dbrand Grip Case for Pixel 9 dbrand's Grip Case works wonders on the occasionally slippery back of the Pixel 9, making it easier to hold while protecting its aluminum edges from bumps and drops. The case is also relatively thin, less than half an inch thin, while still adding a comfortable grippy rail around the outside of your phone. $45 at dbrand

Promoted Pick SUPCASE for Pixel 9 In partnership with SUPCASE SUPCASE's Pixel 9 case offers extra protection from drops up to 20ft and includes a built-in screen protector if you're worried about your Pixel 9 getting scratched. The case itself is also MagSafe mount compatible and includes a built-in stand for propping your phone up to watch YouTube or take video calls. $37 at Amazon

The bottom line: What's the best Pixel 9 case?

As you can see, there's a growing number of great Pixel 9 case options to choose from, including premium picks if you're looking for something more fashion-forward, like the Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case, or something ultra-affordable, like the Spigen Thin Fit case. For the money though, the best option for everyone is the Case-Mate Signature Clear Case for Pixel 9. It's protective enough that you don't have to worry about your Pixel 9 cracking if you drop it, and its clear finish means you can see whatever Pixel 9 color you picked. The cherry on top is that the case's built-in magnets let you mount your phone on any MagSafe mounts or stands, too.

How we chose the best Pixel 9 cases

Price, features, and trustworthy brands

While you can be perfectly happy not putting your Pixel 9 in a case, protecting your smartphone means better trade-in options down the road if you decide to upgrade and more peace of mind as you go about your day. I picked these cases based on their price, protective features, and whether the case brand tends to produce high-quality products. Our picks covered a range of case types, but tried to focus primarily on cases that cost less than $50 (you really don't need to spend more than $30 for a great case) with multiple color and finish options.

For premium picks, we looked at leather and cases that had built-in extras like a stand, strap, or storage for payment cards. At a minimum, these cases need to protect your phone from bumps and scratches, with some kind of drop protection mixed in. Considering all the nice color options Google offers for the Pixel 9, we also tried to include at least one option that's clear so that you can see your Pixel's color. Our final list reflects these criteria, and we think it offers an option for just about everyone.

FAQ

Q: Should I just buy Google's first-party case?

The Gogole Pixel 9 Case is a solid option if you don't want to think to hard about your phone case, but in our experience, silicone doesn't age well over time, even if it's treated to be stain-resistant like Google's case is. The best cases tend to mix materials to offer more protection so if you can afford it, we recommend considering other options too.

Q: How important is it to buy a case that allows for wireless charging?

Unless you're already heavily invested in a Qi charging ecosystem, it's not that important. The Pixel 9 supports wireless charging, but not Qi2 (which adds support for faster charging over a magnetic connection) and not very fast charging in general. You'll get better charging speeds with a wired connection. Google even sells a new 45W charger to help.