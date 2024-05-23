Picking up a new phone is an investment, even when you opt for a mid-range device like the Google Pixel 8a. Google promises seven years of software updates for the phone, meaning it could last you a long time. That all depends on how you take care of it, though. If you want it to last that full seven years or anything close to it, a quality case is a must. No matter how careful you are, it's inevitable that the phone will be dropped at some point, and without a protective case, you could be in the market for a new phone.

Even though the Pixel 8a is new on the market, there are already lots of cases to choose from. While phone cases aren't exactly ripe with features, you do need to decide just how much protection you want, if you want a stand or grip of some sort, if you need it to function as a wallet, and how important style is. Whether you want a more stylish case with minimal protection or a bomb-proof case to survive some serious abuse, there's likely a case available to suit your needs.

Mous Super Thin Magnetic Case Best Google Pixel 8a case for accessories The Mous case offers the versatility of a slim, minimalistic design with the ability to add on accessories when you need to. It is made from polycarbonate and lined with microfiber to protect your phone but still offers a sleek aesthetic to match the phone that won't add any size. The Mouse case is MagSafe compatible, which means it works with chargers. It also lets you add other accessories like a wallet for when you want more than just a basic case. $45 at Mous

Snakehive Leather Wallet Case Best wallet case for the Google Pixel 8a Phone wallets are extremely convenient, as they keep essentials together when out and about so you can leave a separate wallet or purse behind. This Snakehive Leather Wallet holds three cards and cash, so you're ready for anything. It is handmade from genuine leather and is available in four different colors. The case extends slightly beyond the phone to offer drop protection, and the cover keeps your screen safe from scratches. $38 at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged case for Google Pixel 8a Promoted pick In partnership with Supcase If you need ultimate protection, pick up this model from Supcase features a built-in screen protector to keep every inch of your phone safe. A built-in kickstand makes it easier to prop up and grips on the back keep it from sliding. $25 at Amazon $25 at Supcase

Caseology Capella Case Best clear case for the Google Pixel 8a The Pixel 8a comes in some fun colors, and covering those up with a case can be a shame. This clear case lets you show off your phone's true colors but still offers plenty of protection. The textured sides make it easier to hold to prevent drops to begin with. Its sleek curves also match the phone's styling, so you can maintain the attractive design of the 8a even with a case on it. $16 at Amazon

Pela Black Night Trails Case Most stylish case for the Google Pixel 8a This Pela case is great for making a statement. It features a beautiful illustration of a night landscape of a mountain lake, so you can take a little art with you wherever you go. Despite its good looks, it still protects your phone from drops and scratches. Pela also makes plenty of other designs for the 8a, so you can choose one that fits your style. $60 at Pela Case

Official Google Pixel 8a Case Best basic case for the Google Pixel 8a If you want something more simple and that plays off the look of your phone, this Google-made case is a great choice. It is very minimal in design, just like the phone. The silicone material protects against drops and adds a grippy texture, so it won't slip out of your hand. Plus, it's very affordable and since it's made by Google, you know it will fit properly. $30 at Google

FAQ

Q: Do phone cases actually protect phones?

Depending on the case, yes, phone cases offer essential protection for your phone. Not all are created equal, of course, but some protection is better than none. Most cases extend just beyond your phone's screen, meaning that if it drops face down, first contact will be on the case, not your phone. That could save your screen from the classic spiderweb effect. Many cases also offer some shock absorbency to significantly reduce the impact of any falls. Some cases even feature built-in screen protectors for full 360-degree protection.

Q: Will any older Pixel case fit the newer Pixel 8a?

Google slightly redesigned the Pixel 8a, so cases meant for older phones will not work with the newer model. To ensure proper protection and that the case doesn't block your camera or any other essential features, be sure you pick up a case specifically designed for the Pixel 8a.

Q: How much does a phone case cost?

Phone cases come at quite a few different price points, so you can easily find one that fits your budget. You can find cases for as cheap as $15 or all the way up to $60. Keep in mind that cheaper cases will, typically, offer less protection, though. For a balance of features, protection, and cost, a case in the $30 range is generally best.