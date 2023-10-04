The new Pixel 8 Pro is here, ready for pre-order, and promises the most gorgeous display we've seen on any Pixel phone. And while a good case is great to keep your phone protected, screen protectors are a great accessory that often goes overlooked. Great for everything from scratch and drop protection, applying a screen protector to your phone helps tremendously when it comes to preventing dings, dents, cracks and even major breaks.

So, if you're a frequent phone dropper like myself then a screen protector is an absolute essential. With that, here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Amazon/Pocket Lint Geviaho Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro Best protector overall Geviaho's Google Pixel 8 Pro screen protector kit includes two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors. The screen protectors are made of high quality tempered glass, winning our best overall title. $14 at Amazon

Amazon/Pocket Lint Arshek Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro Best protector for value Get 3 phone screen protectors along with 3 camera lens protectors for your Google Pixel 8 Pro for only $13. While not as high quality as other screen protectors, its defintely a great deal. $14 at Amazon

Amazon/Pocket lint Supershieldz Screen Protector for Google Pixel Pro 8 Best budget protector Supershieldz consistently releases high quality screen protectors for low prices. Although the screen is good, this screen protector for the Pixel 8 Pro only includes two screen protectors. $8 at Supershieldz

Amazon/Pocket Lint Liquid Glass Screen Protector Best liquid protector $26 $30 Save $4 This one may seem confusing at first but a liquid glass screen protector is a wipe on screen protector that prevents scratches and moisture. If you're looking for a change from the standard screen protector then the liquid glass protector is the way to go. $26 at Amazon

Olixar/Pocket Lint Olixar Screen Protector Best film protector If you don't want to risk a glass screen protector but still want an extra layer of protection for your phone then consider getting the Olixar film screen protector. SImply peel off the film and stick it on your phone and you're good to go. $11 at Olixar

Amazon/Pocket Lint Maxwolf Privacy Screen Protector Best protector for privacy Looking for some privacy? Maxwolf's privacy screen protector won't necessarily protect your screen from hard drops but will protect your screen from being seen by others. $15 at Amazon

Amazon/Pocket Lint Ivoler Screen Protector for Google Pixel Pro 8 Most rugged protector $10 $13 Save $3 Searching for a high grade screen protector? Protect your Pixel 8 Pro from the roughest of drops with Ivoler's Google Pixel 8 Pro screen protector. The pack comes with two screen protectors, two camera lens protectors and a frame alignment, $10 at Amazon

Do I need a screen protector?

I highly recommend a screen protector for all phones; whether you're known to always drop your phone or have never dropped your phone a day in your life. Think of screen protectors as adding an extra layer of "skin" to your phone, without them your risking cracking your whole screen with just one drop. Some phone cases even include a screen protector when you buy them so make sure to check if your phone case includes that before buying one separately.

How do I apply a screen protector?

All screen protectors are different so reference the directions that come with your screen protector when you first get it. For glass screen protectors you need to align the protector with your phone and then stick the protector on once everything is perfectly aligned. Don't worry, if you mess up you can un-peel the protectors and reapply them.

Do I need a camera lens protector?

A camera lens protector isn't the most necessary purchase, but it's definitely worth buying one especially since fixing a cracked camera is extremely pricey.