This means that if you're picking up a Pixel 7a you finally get to enter the hugely convenient world of wireless charging, and there are countless chargers to choose from. We've gathered a healthy selection of the very best for you, right here.

Google made a welcome break with history when it unveiled the Pixel 7a , confirming that it's the first phone in the "a" series to get wireless charging despite the lower price.

For those who have a bunch of devices to charge alongside their Pixel 7a there's this overkill mat from mophie, which can charge four devices at once, more than almost any other option on the market.

If you'd rather have your phone standing up while it charges, Anker also has a simple stand version of its charger, again supplying 10W of power.

Another great little simple wireless charging pad, this 10W charger won't fast-charge your Pixel 7a but it's nice and affordable and will work reliably.

This charging stand can house a printed picture to make it blend in perfectly in your home decor, amazing if you want a charging stand that doesn't shout about itself.

Google's smart stand unlocks a bunch of functionality on your phone, although it's therefore pretty chunky and obvious. It's ideal for a bedstand.

If you want a charging pad that can handle two devices at one and that looks really nice with subtle materials and high-quality construction, Courant's premium option is a great one.

If you want wireless charging on the move there's no better option than this great power bank from Anker, which is really well made with good capacity and works flawlessly.

At 10W this isn't the quickest wireless charger around but it represents great value and has smart touches included non-stick pads to keep your phone in place.

Adding wireless charging to the Pixel 7a is a huge win for users, but with so many wireless chargers on the market we have to be pretty discerning about recommending any. Charging speed is a big criterion, although slow charging is fine for a nice design or if the price is right, and we're also always impressed by chargers that don't look ugly - a surprisingly high bar to clear.

If you've got the cash then we love Courant's multi-charger for its fabric finish, but we also think that Belkin's simple charging puck might be the best option for most people given its ace pricing and nice rubber accents. Stopping your Pixel 7a sliding around is actually a high priority, after all.

If you're looking for more information on the Pixel 7a, be sure to check out our in-depth review right here. We've also got guides if you're looking to pick up a screen protector or a case to go with your new phone, too.