There might be people out there who don't slap a screen protector on their smartphone the moment they open it, but they probably have cracked screens right now - a protector is a must-have in our books.

The Pixel 7a is Google's latest impressive mid-range option running native Android, and it continues the "a" series' trend of offering extremely compelling value in a competitive market. If you've ordered one or you're just thinking about it (and if you've already got your Pixel 7a's case sorted) we've gathered the best screen protector options out there right here.