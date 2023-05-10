There might be people out there who don't slap a screen protector on their smartphone the moment they open it, but they probably have cracked screens right now - a protector is a must-have in our books.
The Pixel 7a is Google's latest impressive mid-range option running native Android, and it continues the "a" series' trend of offering extremely compelling value in a competitive market. If you've ordered one or you're just thinking about it (and if you've already got your Pixel 7a's case sorted) we've gathered the best screen protector options out there right here.
High quality
Spigen's excellent screen protector comes with a great fitting device to make alignment easy, and it also has a really impressive degree of thickness for scratch protection.
Three-pack
This is a great-value option for a Pixel 7a screen protector, with three in one pack, all tempered glass and therefore nice and glossy. Its incredibly low price is hard to resist, but it'll also protect from scratches easily.
Good quality
Another great option is offered up by Supershieldz, with a two-pack that has slightly harder glass for the same price - so you're choosing between an extra spare and a very slight bump in quality.
Matte finish
If you'd rather have a matte finish on your screen, this is for you - Mr. Shield also makes a version of its protectors with that treatment. This hugely helps with reducing glare if you use the Pixel 7a outdoors.
Easy alignment
If you're worried about aligning your protector, Caseology's two-pack comes with a handy frame that makes this way easier, and its glass is really high quality.
Multi-pack
This three-pack of glass protectors is hugely affordable, which does mean that it's a bit more liable to shatter - but with two spares that shouldn't be much of an issue.
Film alternative
Glass isn't the only option for screen protectors - a flexible film like this set from Ringke can also do a great job and has a different feeling under your fingers. It also has a smart application system that minimises dust.
Flexible
Another flexible film option that is really clear and easy to apply, albeit this one's a little bit more expensive than the Ringke option - so it's a little more premium.
How we rated the best Google Pixel 7a screen protectors
Screen protectors are fickle things - you don't need them on your phone until the point comes when you very much do, whether it's a drop or a scratch. We've tested countless down the years, checking for their durability but also judging that against their cost in a market full of cheap options.
In the case of the Pixel 7a, Caseology leads the pack right now thanks to its alignment frame and solid quality control, but if you want lower-priced alternatives Mr. Shield can supply them in both glossy and matte finishes depending on your taste.