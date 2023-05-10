It is a really impressive bit of tech that won't break the bank, making it an ideal choice for a whole slew of people who want a great camera and solid battery life but don't want to push the boat out financially. Of course, as with any phone, it'll benefit a lot from a case to protect it, so we've gathered the very best options for you right here.

Google has been supplying the market with excellent-value mid-rangers in the form of its Pixel "a" phones for a few years now, and the Pixel 7a is no exception.

Case-Mate has another great option to add to the pile of clear cases, with a good amount of drop protection and good clarity, although in all honesty it could stand to be a little thinner.

Cyrill's got another case on our list for those who want something really durable - with raised corner bumpers this will be really drop-resistant, and there are a few nice colours and finishes to choose from.

Another clear case, JETech's is the most affordable we've highlighted and will keep your phone safe without adding much bulk or covering its colour. However, it's not the thickest so there are more durable options on this list.

If you do indeed want a clear case but you're keen to keep your costs down, this is another good option from Ringke, with some chunky bumpers at the top and bottom to ensure it's fine for drops.

Spigen rightly has a great reputation for phone cases - it makes some of the slimmest options out there, and its Liquid Air series is really reliable. This is a sleek and tiny case for the Pixel 7a, and its simple black looks make it ideal for anyone who wants a more toned-down design.

We'd almost argue that everyone should have a clear case alongside another option so that they can always choose to slip it on if they want to see their phone more naturally. This case from Caseology is really slim and impressive, and should resist yellowing nicely as it ages. It also doesn't add much bulk at all.

This elegant case from Cyrill has a really nice colour to it, but crucially it also gives great protection, right down to the clever lip around the Pixel 7a's camera bump. It's really stylish, but also feels great to hold thanks to its materials and textures, so would be a great choice for most people.

dbrand has some of the most durable and hardy cases you could hope to find, and it's worked predictably quickly to put out a Grip case for the Pixel 7a. There are some funky designs to pick from but the real key here is that it'll hold up to severe punishment without letting damage through the phone itself.

Wrapping up

The Pixel 7a will make perfect sense as a choice for a whole host of people looking for a new phone in the coming months, and it's already got some excellent cases. We care about the degree of protection a case offers, but it's also key that it looks great and feels nice in the hand, pocket or bag, and doesn't add an absurd amount of bulk or weight to the phone.

We've loved dbrand's work for a while, and its Grip case is our top pick for those concerned about protection, but we also love Spigen's slim case - and Caseology provides a clear case that everyone should consider.

Of course, most people will want to pair their case with a screen protector, and we've handily got guides to help you pick one out for the Pixel 7a as well, while it's also the first Pixel "a" series phone to get wireless charging, so we've gathered the best options for charging it right here, too.