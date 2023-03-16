Google released quite the pair of smartphones when it sent out its Pixel 7 lineup in 2022, comprised of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Whichever you opt for, you're getting a seriously impressive device at a really good price, not to mention as pure an Android experience as you can get anywhere on the market. Needless to say, with phones this nice, you'll want a case to protect yours. Here are the best we've found for each model.
Our picks of the best Google Pixel 7 cases for 2023
First up we're checking out the standard Pixel 7, which is a little less powerful than the Pro but actually all the more popular for it, thanks to a really savvy price that makes it feel like the sort of bargain that can be hard to find. There are some great cases out there for this phone.
- Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 7Editor's Choice
- Casetify
Casetify Impact series (Google Pixel 7)Premium Pick
- Spigen
Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 7Also impressive
- MOUS
Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 7Classy
- JETech
JETech Slim Fit Case for Google Pixel 7Best Value
- OtterBox
OtterBox Defender (Google Pixel 7)Premium quality
- Caseology
Caseology Parallax (Google Pixel 7)Stylish
- OtterBox
OtterBox Symmetry Clear (Google Pixel 7)Sparkling
- Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for Pixel 7 ProEditor's Choice
- Casetify
Casetify Impact Series for Google Pixel 7 ProPremium Pick
- Caseology
Caseology Parallax (Pixel 7 Pro)Pretty
- OtterBox
Otterbox Defender Series For Pixel 7 ProSuper rugged
- Spigen
Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 Pro CaseDurable
- JETech
JETech Clear Case for Google Pixel 7 PrBest Value
- Bellroy
Bellroy Leather Case For Pixel 7 ProClassy
- Mous
Mous Limitless 5.0 case for Pixel 7 ProMagSafe
- Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 7Editor's Choice
A good clear case is a must-have if you want to preserve your phone's striking design, and Spigen obliges with this option.
- Casetify
Casetify Impact series (Google Pixel 7)Premium Pick
With countless designs to pick from, Casetify's premium cases are the most striking around, and really well made.
- Spigen
Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 7Also impressive$17 $20 Save $3
Keep things stealthy with this sleek and slim black case that still offers impressive protection for your Pixel 7.
- MOUS
Mous Limitless 5.0 for Pixel 7Classy
A classic case design, Mous' Limitless 5.0 is also hyper-durable and looks really sleek, making it a top premium choice.
- JETech
JETech Slim Fit Case for Google Pixel 7Best Value
For those looking to keep their costs down but still hoping for a really solid, professional case, here's a pick from JETech.
- OtterBox
OtterBox Defender (Google Pixel 7)Premium quality$58.56 $65 Save $6.44
If your top priority is the degree of protection on offer, this case from OtterBox is drop-resistant and chunky, so very secure.
- Caseology
Caseology Parallax (Google Pixel 7)Stylish$18 $27 Save $9
This case is stylish and feels great in the hand, but also offers enough protection to be really sensible for the clumsy.
- OtterBox
OtterBox Symmetry Clear (Google Pixel 7)Sparkling$24.69 $50 Save $25.31
If you want a mostly clear case, but with a little sparkle, then this option from OtterBox should be perfect, and protective.
Our pick of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases for 2023
Next up is the flagship, Google's professional-marketed phone, which packs in some telling upgrades as far as specs are concerned but also has a different design, and thus its own slate of cases that you can pick from.
- Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for Pixel 7 ProEditor's Choice$16 $30 Save $14
A great clear case that doesn't cover up the work Google has done to make this phone such a looker, which is ideal.
- Casetify
Casetify Impact Series for Google Pixel 7 ProPremium Pick
A gorgeous case, but there are a huge range of other designs to try, all of them incredibly well made and durable.
- Caseology
Caseology Parallax (Pixel 7 Pro)Pretty$18 $27 Save $9
Caseology also makes its Parallax case for the Pixel 7 Pro, and it's similarly impressive on the flagship model, too.
- OtterBox
Otterbox Defender Series For Pixel 7 ProSuper rugged$45.26 $65 Save $19.74
For those who need seriously rugged protection, this chunky case is a surefire way to keep your phone totally safe.
- Spigen
Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 7 Pro CaseDurable$20 $40 Save $20
Another rugged option at a lower price is offered by Spigen, for those who want a middle ground between protection and size.
- JETech
JETech Clear Case for Google Pixel 7 PrBest Value
A great value alternative if you're looking for a clear case that won't cost much at all, while still protecting your Pixel 7 Pro.
- Bellroy
Bellroy Leather Case For Pixel 7 ProClassy
This premium leather case is so well made, and oozes class - perfect if you're looking for something stylish and natural.
- Mous
Mous Limitless 5.0 case for Pixel 7 ProMagSafe
A great case that's a little pricey but boasts plenty of features including MagSafe compatibility, all in a nice design.
Summing up
We've built up years of experience testing phone cases from a wide range of brands, so only those that meet our standards for both protection and design make it through to our lists. That's no different for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
For both models, we think that most people's top pick would be Spigen's clear case, which offers some good protection but crucially leaves the phone's design to shine, so that you can see its interesting camera unit and whatever colour you chose.
OtterBox offers pricier but super-reliable options for those who want to ensure that almost any drop or bump won't be an issue, which is another useful niche - especially if it's a work phone.
Whichever case you end up going for, the sheer fact that you're looking for one suggests that you'll end up lengthening the lifespan of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro nicely, though, which is a reassuring position to be in.