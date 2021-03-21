Google Assistant is an excellent voice assistant. It not only brings the power of Google search to the table, but it's conversational too. Like Amazon Alexa, Assistant can set alarms, read news briefings, tell you what the weather is like, control compatible smart home devices and play music, among plenty of other features.

While you can use Assistant on your phone, a smart speaker brings its smarts out of your pocket and into your home. Google's line of smart speakers now carry the Nest name, while the mobile app is Google Home and the voice software is dubbed Google Assistant.

Google offers its own Google Assistant-enabled speakers in the form of Google Nest devices, but there are plenty of third-party alternatives too. From Nest to Bose, here are the best Google Assistant speakers available right now.

Best Google Home Speakers: Our top picks

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) 1. Best overall Google Home speaker A privacy-minded smart display The feature-rich Google Nest Hub offers a lot of capabilities for $100.

Unique sleep tracking feature

Lacks a camera for privacy

No video calling $50 at Best Buy$100 at Target$50 at Walmart

Google Assistant can do a lot of things -- but it can do even more with a screen. The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) can tackle tasks that smart speakers can't, from showing your security camera feed to tracking your sleep. The latter is a new feature that the earlier generation and even the Hub Max don't offer. It uses a calibrated radar to track and sync your sleep data with Google Fit. That feature makes the Nest Hub a unique choice for a smart alarm clock.

Close

The Hub features a 7-inch display with a visually appealing design. The Nest Hub's user interface feels a lot like the clean UI of the Google Home app. It's well organized and there's a long list of things that you can do with the Hub that you can't do with a smart speaker, like watch YouTube videos.

The Nest Hub lacks a built-in camera. While that's a pro for privacy and those keeping the smart display at their bedside, it's a con if you want to make video calls or use it as an indoor security camera. If you want those features, the Hub Max is a better choice. The Hub Max also offers better audio. The Nest Hub produces some hissing during audible replies. Overall, the Google Nest Hub has the best blend of features and a Google Assistant experience that's hard to beat.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) 2. Best budget Google Home speaker Small but versatile The affordable Google Nest Mini adds the power of Google Assistant without taking up much room in your home or budget.

Compact Cons No clock or audio jack

Mediocre sound quality $50 at Best Buy$49 at Target$37 at Walmart

Google Assistant ranks at the top of our list for voice control systems, but you don't have to spend a lot of cash to add it to your home. The Google Nest Mini is a compact smart speaker that still offers all the audio capabilities. That makes it a great choice for households on a budget or as a way to incorporate the technology in multiple rooms.

Like the original Home Mini, the Nest Mini is a puck-sized speaker with a few physical buttons outside of a mute switch. The device has some touch controls, however. You can touch the sides to adjust the volume, with the built-in LED lights there to guide you. One of the biggest changes from the original is that Google incorporated recycled materials into the design.

Despite its small size and lower price point, the Nest Mini still incorporates the same Google Assistant experience that you'll find across all of Google's smart home devices. You miss out on screen-based functions like viewing security camera footage or displaying a recipe while you cook. You can still stream music through the tiny speaker, though if you're a true audiophile you'll likely crave the enhanced sound of a larger speaker.

Google Nest Hub Max 3. Best Google Home smart display The do it all smart display With a large display and dual speaker system, the Google Nest Hub is the best smart display running Google Assistant if you don't mind paying more.

Enhanced audio with two built-in speakers

Built-in camera for video calling and home security Cons Pricier than Nest Hub

Music can get a little bassy at high volume $230 at Best Buy$229 at Target$229 at Walmart

While the Google Nest Hub is an excellent smart display, if you want to watch YouTube or jam to your Spotify playlist while you cook dinner, its big sibling may be the better choice. The Google Nest Hub Max is equipped with a larger 10-inch display, plus two speakers and a 30W woofer compared to the $100 Nest Hub. That allows it to deliver a much better entertainment experience over the more affordable model, though both devices have the same Google software.

The Nest Hub Max offers more than just a larger screen and better audio, however. Unlike the Nest Hub, the Max has a built-in camera. The camera isn't just for video calls -- it also doubles as an indoor security camera. Using the Google Home app, you can drop in and use the Max to check on your home while you are away. However, the camera lacks some of the advanced features of Google's Nest cameras like familiar face detection and night vision.

While excellent, the sound can get a little too bassy at high volume, so if you're serious about sound or want some loud party tunes, music-focused options may be a better fit.

Google Nest Audio 4. Best Google Home speaker for audio A smart speaker for more discerning ears The larger size brings better audio and more volume to the Google Nest Audio, with the same great Google Assistant experience.

Excellent design

Simple touch controls Cons Some hiss around Google Assistant voice

Lacks 360-degree sound

No Zigbee support $100 at Best Buy$100 at Target

There's only so much hardware you can cram in a speaker the size of a hockey puck. If you want to listen to more than just Google Assistant's voice, the Google Nest Audio is the better choice. Thanks to a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, podcasts and music will sound louder and clearer than on the entry-level Nest Mini. While it lacks the 360-degree sound of the competing Amazon Echo, you can pair two Nest Audio speakers to create a stereo setup.

Close

While the speaker itself is larger, the Nest Audio still features a touch interface with indicator lights rather than physical buttons. We found the touch interaction to be simple to use while also creating a clean design that can blend in with home decor. The price difference between the Nest Mini and Nest Audio goes towards all that extra hardware; it delivers the same smart Google Assistant software as other speakers.

The Nest Audio delivers a cleaner music experience than the Mini. However, we found both had a bit of a hiss to Google Assistant's voice. It's a distortion that isn't present while listening to music, but some may find a little disappointing for a pricier speaker. It also lacks the hardware to directly set up Zigbee devices. You can still use these smart home gadgets, but they need to be set up in advance with the device's dedicated hub.

Sonos One 5. Best Google Home speaker for music A classic smart speaker For Google smarts with Sonos premium audio, the Sonos One delivers a smooth experience.

Sonos app includes equalizer to tweak the sound quality

Great design Cons Limited Google Assistant support

Not all streaming services work with Assistant

Pricier than Nest speakers $220 at Best Buy

While the Nest Audio delivers great sound, those looking for premium sound quality should look to a company known for their high-end speakers. The Sonos One is one such device. The smart speaker uses two class-D amplifiers with custom drivers, one tweeter and one mid-wolfer to deliver even smoother sound than the Google Nest Audio. Capable of filling the room with music, the speaker delivers rich bass. Using the Sonos app, the sound can be customized to your tastes with the built-in equalizer.

The Sonos One is a third-party speaker that's capable of running your choice of either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You'll need both the Sonos and the Google Home app during setup (and you can't enable Alexa at the same time as the Google Assistant). Much of what the Google Assistant can do from Google Nest devices is intact here -- you can ask for the weather, skip tracks, adjust the volume, and more with just your voice. But, the Sonos doesn't offer 100 percent of the things that Nest does. You can't use Google Assistant to make phone calls from Sonos, for example. It also supports fewer streaming services than a Nest device, with YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, Spotify, and TuneIn supported. You can use other services using the Sonos app and, while Google won't start the unsupported music for you, you can say "Hey Google" to adjust the volume, pause, or skip to the next song.

While the Sonos One is a great speaker equipped with Google Assistant, the company's newest smart options use only Alexa and Sonos Voice Control. The company's CEO said the change was due to updated Google requirements and not the patent dispute between Sonos and Google. Speakers like the Sonos One launched prior to the change are unaffected. But, be aware that if you fall in love with the Sonos One, you may not be able to use Google Assistant when it's time for an upgrade. You also can't buy the One directly from Sonos any longer.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker 6. Best portable Google Home speaker A mobile solution If you want to chat with Google in your kitchen, and then jam during a backyard barbecue, the Bose Portable Home Speaker should be at the top of your list.

Great sound despite compact design

Multiple connectivity options Cons Pricey

Bass struggles at loudest volumes $400 at Amazon$400 at Best Buy

Options like the Nest Mini may be small, but their need for a constant power source makes them a pain to move around regularly. The Bose Portable Home Speaker, on the other hand, can easily go from desktop to backyard with up to 12 hours on a single charge. A carrying handle and the compact size further pushes the point: this speaker is designed to go places. While not submersible, it is splash resistant so you can still bring your jams to a pool party or place it on your bathroom counter for shower singing sessions. It's compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Close

While the speaker is compact, the sound it emits is worthy of the Bose name. The cylindrical design sends out music in all directions. Our reviewer said the Bose Portable Home Speaker delivers big sound with bass strong enough to make a desk vibrate, great vocals, and an overall excellent delivery. While the speaker radiates surprisingly powerful sound that easily beats out the Nest Audio, sound is less dynamic at the lowest volumes and bass struggles at the highest volume more than a larger speaker.

The downside to that power and portability is a higher asking price. But, you're getting both a smart speaker and a portable speaker, so you don't need to buy two separate devices to get really great sound.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar 7. Best Google Assistant soundbar A soundbar with digital smarts The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar offers both a serious boost to your TV and music experience while also enlisting the help of Google Assistant.

Automated room calibration

Google Assistant and Alexa support Cons Pricey

Distracting glass top $799 at Amazon$800 at Best Buy

You don't have to buy a counter top speaker to use Google Assistant. The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is crammed with nine speakers and ADAPTiQ room calibration that makes the basic smart speaker pale in comparison. While pricey, the Bose Ultra Soundbar is an entertainment powerhouse that delivers superior audio from your TV, excellent music, and Google Assistant.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar beams out sound to the front and sides, though it lacks rear speakers unless you add one of the expansion options. Music streams out from a two-channel stereo setup with excellent volume and vocals. For movies, AI-enhanced Dialogue Mode creates clear vocals. With Atmos, soundtracks feel large and layered, though you could get more of a surround experience with soundbars that have rear speakers and more bass with a separate subwoofer. Still, our reviewer said the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar sounds smart and looks smart, along with the actual smarts of Google Assistant.

Related Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review: Smart by name, smart by nature This high-end Atmos soundbar intelligently elevates your TV’s sound quality, for a performance that matches its name.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is significantly pricier than a countertop smart speaker. But, if you happen to be in the market for both a Google Assistant and a better living room sound system, this is an excellent option. The biggest complaints with the Ultra Soundbar is that the glass top can catch distracting reflections, expansions are pretty pricey, and it doesn't support DTS: X.

The bottom line: What is the best Google Home speaker?

If you want the most capabilities from the Google Assistant, the Google Nest Hub mixes Hey Google smarts with the ability to watch YouTube, track sleep, view your Nest cameras, or read recipes in the kitchen. But, the best Google Home speaker will depend on your home, your budget, and what, exactly, you want Google to help with. Portable smart speakers move seamlessly from desk to pool parties, while third-party options may deliver a better audio experience for music and movies.

How I selected the best Google Home speakers

Pocket-lint tested all the smart speakers in this guide. To start with, I narrowed the list of potential options down by excluding any speaker that didn't receive at least a four-star rating.

I then compared features, price, and sound quality. Because the best smart speaker will depend on what you plan to use it for and your budget, I selected a range of additional options that offered a feature my top pick didn't, for example, a built-in camera, premium audio, or an budget-friendly price point.