Buying gifts for loved ones this upcoming holiday season is significantly less draining on your efforts and wallet if you plan ahead to beat the rush. It also doesn't need to be overly costly, and the best gifts under $75 from brands like Samsung, Razer and Casio offer amazing performance and build quality for a low price.

Read more: Best TVs under $300

This year, our Pocket-lint team has tested everything from XLR microphones to USB-C keyboards and computer speakers to see what they offer and help you make the right choice. For this list, we looked back at the best devices under $75 that impressed us with their stellar performance and are worth buying for our friends and family.

Our top picks for gifts under $75 this holiday season

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 1. Best overall gift under $75 Stylish sound for less The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique and stylish design that fits in your ear without tips and includes excellent ANC. Pros Distinct design

ANC

Decent battery life Cons Love it or hate it fit

Styling not for everyone $65 at Amazon

Hearing that special song on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live can instantly lift your mood or give you that extra boost to finish your run or ride. Their distinct bean-like shape stands out and offers a different listening experience by fitting in your ear canal without conventional tips. The fit will depend on your ear size, and they deliver an airy yet clear sound from the 12mm speakers and decent ANC to keep out unwanted background noise.

Samsung/ Pocket-lint

Battery life is a decent seven hours with the ANC off, which drops to six with it turned on. It's not worth stressing about because the case offers another 21 hours and can easily get up to 60 minutes of playtime after five minutes of wired or wireless charging. App control is standard, allowing you to switch between preset EQs, customise the touch controls and more for a personalised experience.

It's hard to find anyone who doesn't enjoy music, and the Galaxy Buds Live make an excellent gift because they sound great, have a comfortable fit and come at a reasonable price. They're one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds for their comfort, but the shape isn't for everyone and might negatively affect the ANC for some buyers.

Libovgogo Libovgogo DF-585 Emergency Camping Lantern 2. Best utility gift under $75 Rugged versatility $70 $89 Save $19 The Libovgogo DF-585 is perfect for camping trips and other adventures because it's solar-powered and includes a spotlight, Bluetooth speaker, AM/FM radio, and a power bank function. Pros USB-C, hand-crank, and solar charging

Bluetooth speaker

Powerbank Cons Slow charge with hand-crank

Not the brightest light $70 at Amazon

Libovgogo's DF-585 is one of our top choices for the best solar-powered speakers and offers incredible versatility to help you in emergencies or camping trips away from civilisation. Apart from playing your favourite songs with seven-watt speakers via Bluetooth, the DF-585 can receive emergency broadcasts with a built-in AM/FM radio and has convenient physical buttons to adjust the volume and other settings.

The best thing about it is that it will never run out of power because it's solar-powered and has a convenient hand-crank system for night charging. It can then work as a power bank to charge smartphones and cameras thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery, which also powers the 360-degree lamp with flashing lights for SOS situations. Construction is tough enough for outdoor use, with an IPX65 rating, meaning it is completely sealed against dust and can withstand low-pressure water jets and light rain.

While the DF-585 isn't something you'll use every day, it's the ideal gift for under $75 for people who love the outdoors, and it's the perfect companion for fishing trips and other expeditions because of its utilitarian design and useful functions. No device is perfect, and its dim light and tedious hand-crank charging are a small price to pay considering its overall value.

Razer Razer Anzu Smart Glasses 3. Best value gift under $75 Advanced eye protection The Razer Anzu smart glasses are ideal for taking calls or listening to podcasts on the move and easily switch between dark and clear lenses. Pros Great price

Includes clear and dark lenses

Sturdy design Cons Not the best for music

Only two styles $44 at Amazon $60 at Razer

Razer's Anzus significantly undercut the price of most of their competitors, making them an affordable choice for anyone wanting to try out one of the best smart glasses for the first time. While the jury's still out there about whether blue light filters work, many users claim to have reduced eye fatigue when sitting in front of a display for hours. If you're not into blue light lenses, they easily swap out for polarised dark alternatives perfect for sports and outdoor use.

The Anzus are available in fairly conservative round and square shapes, in small and large, to suit different buyers. Sound is courtesy of 16-millimetre drivers in the arms, which offer decent sound quality for calls and podcasts but aren't the best for music and bass-heavy sounds. Their five-hour battery life is pretty decent, and they shut off automatically to save power when they're folded and not being used.

Many smart glasses cost hundreds of dollars, and it's worth getting the Razer Anzus to try something different without a huge cash outlay. They work as conventional blue-light filters or regular sunglasses. You can also take your calls on the move, and hearing the world around you while listening to music or podcasts can be beneficial if you're worried about safety while walking in traffic.

Casio Casio G-SHOCK DW5600E-1V 4. Best rugged gift under $75 Toughness for adverse conditions $50 $75 Save $25 The Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V is tough enough to take on the most hostile environments with shock resistance and 200 metres of water resistance. Pros 200m water resistance

Backlight

Calendar, stopwatch, alarm, etc. Cons Chunky styling isn't for everyone

Plasticky $50 at Amazon $68 at Walmart

Casio G-Shocks like the DW5600E-1V remain a timeless outdoor accessory for the timepiece's rugged construction that can withstand hostile environments. It has amazing toughness, considering its entry-level price, and its resin case is shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200 metres. Those put off G-Shocks because of their hefty size will appreciate its relatively slim 13.4mm thickness and manageable 42.8mm width, which should fit on medium to large wrists.

One of the best things about G-Shocks is their extensive function list, and the DW5600E-1V continues the tradition with a stopwatch, countdown timer, and alarm function in addition to displaying the time, day, and date. Its two-year battery won't need charging anytime soon, making it a more dependable option than a smartwatch for tougher journeys and expeditions.

Despite their ruggedness, G-Shocks aren't for everyone because of their blocky retro design and plasticky feel that's far from luxurious. However, they aren't meant to be pretty, and their legendary toughness is appreciated by legions of fans worldwide who continue to trust them for gruelling military missions, dirty outdoor jobs, and other unforgiving activities.

RK Royal Kludge/Pocket-lint RK ROYAL KLUDGE RK61 5. Best tech gift under $75 Customise your keypresses $50 $64 Save $14 The RK Royal Kludge RK61 has amazing functions for the price, with three connectivity modes, hot-swappable switches, and a long battery life. Pros Hot-swappable switches

Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and USB-C connectivity

Long battery life Cons Single colour backlighting

Compact keyboards aren't for everyone $50 at Amazon

Mechanical keyboards have surged in popularity over the last few years because of their responsiveness and compact size, which frees up more space and gives your setup a cleaner aesthetic. RK Royal Kludge's RK61 is the perfect gift for someone wanting to try out a mechanical keyboard because it's affordable with a hot-swappable design, allowing you to change between most three and five-pin switches for a customised user experience.

It doesn't end there, and the RK61 has a compact, 60 per cent design without a numpad to store away or fit in bags easily. Connecting to most laptops or MacBooks is easy with Bluetooth or wireless 2.4Ghz, and it's easy to charge the 13-hour battery with a convenient USB-C cable when you run out of juice. The blue backlighting might not be as exciting as multicolour RGB, but it looks classy and makes it easy to use the keyboard in low-light conditions.

It's hard to complain about the RK 61 because its feature-packed design has almost everything you can ask for in a keyboard for an unbeatable price. The compact and lightweight design, with hot-swappable switches and three connection modes, should satisfy most buyers, and the lack of a numpad and RGB lighting will only be a problem for the minority who can't do without those features.

Anker Anker Soundcore 3 6. Best audio gift under $75 Take the party anywhere The Anker Soundcore 3 offers big sound in a small package with a durable rubber coating and IPX7 water resistance. Pros Various colours to choose from

IPX7 rating

Intuitive app Cons Stuggles at the highest volumes

Easily scratches $51 at Amazon $51 at Walmart

Where there's music, there's fun, and it's easy to take the party wherever you go with the Anker Soundcore 3. We think it's one of the best waterproof speakers because its IPX7 rating means it can withstand being submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes, making it perfect for the beach, pool parties, picnics and other activities around water.

It comes in red, black, grey and red, with a rubberised coating to handle bumps and drops and massive physical buttons to control the dual 16-watt drivers. If you want to adjust the EQ settings, you'll need to download the Soundcore control app for Apple or Android, and it also has a multicast feature to sync the sound with similar speakers. Battery life is amazing at 24 hours and should be enough for the longest parties or events.

At well under $75, the Anker Soundcore 3 makes an ideal gift for music lovers who'll enjoy dancing to their favourite songs by the pool area without worrying if their speaker will get damaged. You can't expect pro-grade sound at this price, and the Soundcore 3 performs admirably with Anker BassUp technology to boost its oomph, as long as you don't push it to the highest volume.

Lilgadgets LilGadgets Untangled Pro 7. Best kids' gift under $75 Happy kids, happy adults $50 $60 Save $10 The LilGadgets Untangled Pro headphones have a tangle-free wireless design and volume limiter, making them perfect for kids. Pros Wireless

Volume limiter

Ten colours to choose from Cons No ANC

93dB volume limit could be too loud for younger kids $50 at Amazon $50 at Walmart $50 at Target

Keeping the kids entertained is the secret to stress-free travel, and the LilGadgets Untangled Pro headphones are perfect for road trips and other long journeys. They're available in over ten colours, including standard options like purple, green and pink and attractive patterns like Green Camo, Far Out Doodles, and Rainbow Cat, so there's one for every child. There's no need to worry about tangling or safety because of the wireless design and ample padding, and it's ideal for younger listeners with a 93db volume limit to protect their developing hearing.

Sound quality is decent from the 40mm drivers, and the battery should last for the longest trips with 12 hours of battery and 180 hours of standby. The SharePort technology makes things easy if you have more than one child because they can tether multiple headphones to one device and enjoy the same entertainment.

We thought the LilGadgets Untangled Pros are one of the best headphones for kids because the ten available colours should appeal to most kids. The wireless connectivity, ample padding, and great battery life add more value. There's no ANC at this price point, but it doesn't detract from their overall quality and usefulness.

She's Birdy/Pocket-lint Birdie Personal Safety Alarm 8. Best budget gift under $75 An affordable life-saver $27 $30 Save $3 The She's Birdie Safety Alarm is safe to carry anywhere and transforms into a loud, shrieking alarm and strobe in seconds when you pull it apart to ward away attackers. Pros Compact and lightweight to go anywhere

Easy to use

Non-lethal Cons Won't stop the most determined attackers

Works best in places with people around $27 at Amazon $44 at Walmart

Your loved ones are priceless, and for under $75, you can get them one of the best personal safety devices that could save them from dangerous situations and injury. The unassuming She's Birdie looks more like an LED keychain with a compact design, convenient carabiner, and attractive colours like Aqua, Pink, Coral and Indigo. When you're in danger, you can pull it apart, and it turns into a wailing 130db personal alarm and strobe that will draw attention and scare off potential threats for up to 40 minutes. After the danger has passed, you can easily stop the alarm by putting the two halves back together, and you'll be able to use it again until the two replaceable lithium batteries run out.

The Birdie has countless benefits, and its simplicity and user-friendliness elevate it above pepper sprays, knives and other conventional defensive tools because there's no training required or chance of having it turned against you. Being travel-safe means you can keep it on you when you take flights abroad and have some protection when exploring new places. Most of us are reluctant to get into physical confrontations because of the personal danger and risk of criminal charges or lawsuits. Birdie's non-violent approach can diffuse unwanted encounters without hurting anyone because of its shock factor and attention-grabbing sound.

It's worth getting a Birdie for your family and friends because you can protect them from harm and know they're okay when they're out and about for a tiny investment. No device is perfect, and the Birdie might not stop the most determined attackers and is only effective in places where people are around to hear it. That said, it's a must-buy protection tool because it can save a life for a few bucks and doesn't require training.

The bottom line: What is the best gift to get someone for under $75?

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Lives are the best gift under $75 because they'll appeal to anyone who loves listening to music or podcasts and have excellent ANC for a low price. The do-all Libovgogo DF-585 is the best utility gift under $75 because it can work anywhere with solar and hand-crank charging. The Razer Anzu smart glasses offer the best value because they're significantly cheaper than most rivals and include interchangeable clear and dark lenses.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Editor's Choice $65 at Amazon

How did we pick the best gifts under $75?

We test everything from the best Sony headphones to mirrorless cameras and laptops to see what they can do and determine whether they're worth recommending to buyers. For this list, we looked at some of the more affordable products from this year and made a list of the ones we'd get for the people we know if we only had $75. It's impossible to compare them on a like-for-like basis because they're all so different, so apart from the $75 limit, we used performance, quality, and value as the main criteria for testing them.

We chose devices from reputable brands that perform well for their price and fulfill their intended use while offering a great user experience.

When it comes to quality, many of the picks have IP ratings to protect them from dust or water damage. Even the ones that don't have an official rating are tough enough for daily use and should last if taken care of.

What's a great gift to get on a budget?

Many gifts, like the She’s Birdie Safety Alarm and LilGadgets Untangled Pro headphones, are both available on a tight budget.

Is it worth getting a gift under $75?

Yes, you can get great gifts like the Anker Soundcore 3 and Razer Anzu for under $75.

Are gifts under $75 durable?

Yes, some gifts under $75, like the Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V and Anker Soundcore 3, are tough enough to last for years.

More holiday shopping ideas: