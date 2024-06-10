Key Takeaways Garmin watches offer customizable watch faces from both stock and the Connect IQ store.

One of the great things about Garmin watches is that, on top of their robust training and fitness features, they serve as highly capable smartwatches. Even better, they are very customizable. Each Garmin watch comes stock with a handful of watch faces that each offer varying levels of personalization. But the options don't stop there. You also have access to Garmin's Connect IQ store, where developers can upload their own watch face designs and apps.

The options, then, are nearly endless, so you can really fine-tune the look you want on your wrist. But those endless options also mean that it can be overwhelming to search through. While everyone's preferences are different, we've taken some of the work out of it for you and have found some of the best watch faces available for Garmin watches.

It's important to note, though, that each of Garmin's watches offers different compatibility for watch faces and apps. The selections below are the best watch faces for the Garmin Forerunner 965, and may not work if you have a different model. However, most developers create faces that are broadly applicable to just about every Garmin model, so there's a good chance these will work no matter what you use; they may just look a little different. Also, custom watch faces can drain your watch battery faster than the stock ones. So, if you install a new watch face and notice a shorter battery life all of a sudden, it is likely from that.

Night Gleam is a Garmin-created watch face that offers an 80s-style neon light look. There are four different color themes -- cyan, yellow, pink, or golden -- so you can set the vibe. This design also contains four different custom data fields, including two bar-based fields to track progress on things like steps or your body battery. It's a very simple face but adds a fun pop of color and style to your wrist. It's also totally free, which is a nice bonus.

Your Garmin watch may be fancy and high-tech, but that doesn't mean it can't look a bit old-school. The Anassic watch face offers an analog watch style with classic watch hands. There are multiple design options, varying from very minimal to ones that include a few data fields such as weather, heart rate, and weather. You can opt for just the watch hands or choose a hybrid design with both digital and analog styling. You can also change the colors and style of the watch hands to make it even more customized.

As the name suggests, the GLANCE watch face is designed to be readable with a glance. It uses a large, clear font so that you can quickly glance at your watch and get the information you need. It is highly customizable, with six data fields that you can adjust to display information that you like quick access to. The colors are also customizable, allowing you to choose anything from black and white to a full rainbow. As an added bonus, it's totally free.

Many watch faces get really cluttered and offer more information than you may need. Sometimes, you just need the time, and that's it, after all. The QUAINT2 watch face is our favorite minimalist option. It displays the time and nothing more. Despite the simplicity, you can still customize the colors, allowing you to make a subtle statement if you want.

The EASY Round watch face was voted the Best Garmin Watch Face app of 2023 and for good reason. It is a data-heavy option, with eight different fields circling the time to show information you want quick access to. You can choose from 40 different data fields to put in those or opt for the paid version to access more advanced features, such as the ability to launch widgets from the touchscreen, all weather-related metrics, Body Battery, Stress Level, and more. It includes eight different stock themes to choose from that change the colors and style, or you can create your own using the "Customize" menu on your watch.

FAQ

Q: How do I know if a watch face is compatible with my watch?

When you log in to the Garmin Connect IQ store it will ask you to select a device that you want to load apps to. It will then only show you options that are compatible with your specific device. Alternatively, if you don't have a device selected, or you're thinking about other watches as well the Garmin IQ store makes it easy. Towards the bottom of each app or watch face page, there is an option to view Compatible Devices. Tap on that, and you will be able to see a list of compatible Garmin devices that can use that watch face or app.

Q: Are Garmin watch faces free?

Garmin's stock watch faces are free, and many options in the Connect IQ Store are, too. However, there are some paid watch faces as well. The price of these varies and is set by the individual developer, not Garmin. Most offer a free trial of varying lengths, so you can check out the watch face first to decide if you like it. Payment may be outside of the Garmin Connect IQ store, though.