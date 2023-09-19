Fortunately, just like Garmin’s thorough watch applications, there are matching Garmin Fenix 7 straps made for running through a forest, swimming laps in the gym pool, or if you just want a strap that feels and looks good on your wrist. We gathered the best Garmin Fenix 7 straps, so you can find a fully customised choice to fit your aesthetic, budget and lifestyle requirements.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a unique smartwatch that specialises in meeting situations for users who like fitness, aviation, and outdoor recreation. Finding the perfect strap suited for your lifestyle is important in order to support the best functionality for your Garmin Fenix 7 for your specific needs.

Garmin’s premium, secure, comfortable, and beautiful nylon strap is stitched with the utmost consideration and feels good around the wrist. It is designed to complement your style for those special occasions and is available in nine personalised colours.

Easy to fit, Garmin provides a durable lightweight and breathable silicone band that fits snug on your wrist. Available through multiple retailers, but directly through Garmin you will find 25 silicone colour options to best match your preference and personal style.

What should you look for when choosing a strap?

Whatever the occasion, as much as "there's an app for that", there's also a "strap for that." The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch is no exception. It features a variety of specialised applications for lifestyle activities involving swimming, hiking, and running. With these parameters in mind, we chose straps that not only meet the expectations of each of these activities (like being emerged and swimming underwater or running through the brush of a forest) but also for everyday use whether it's fashion or comfort, keeping in mind a variety of pricing options for any budget.

What is the best Garmin strap?

The Garmin QuickFit 22 silicone strap, for example, offers the best choice in a well-rounded strap that's made of silicone, is easy to fit, and maintains a long-lasting durability. Garmin's Jacquardweave Nylon Strap, however, offers an unparalleled luxurious strap which stitches have to be felt to be believed, and complements a professional fashion style if you're dressing up for the evening. Going on an adventure? The Hemsut Nylon Sports Strap is made of tough nylon and secures tight to your wrist with its velcro. Want to go running and jump in a pool afterward? Well, there's the ANCOOL 22mm Band for that.