Bike computers are incredibly useful tools for tracking and guiding your bike rides, whether you stick to pavement or adventure on the trails. Garmin offers a full range of bike computers, but thankfully, there are fewer options than you'll find in Garmin's watch and fitness tracker lineup. Still, there are plenty of choices for a range of budgets and needs, so you can make sure to find the Garmin bike computer that's best for you.

All of Garmin's head units provide at least basic ride and performance data, along with mapping and navigation tools. However, depending on your chosen model, the display type, size, specific features, and price will, naturally, vary.

Best Garmin bike computer overall

Garmin Edge 1050 Feature-rich with a vibrant display The Garmin Edge 1050 is a premium cycling computer with a bright, responsive touchscreen. It offers plenty of safety features like road hazard alerts and an electronic bell, along with useful navigation tools and Garmin's robust training platform. Pros Plenty of safety features

Bright, vibrant, and responsive touchscreen display

Built-in speaker with electronic bell

Useful navigation tools Cons Battery life dips from the bright display

Garmin's latest bike computer is a seriously impressive device with a long list of features, making it my favorite bike computer across any brand.

Garmin's latest bike computer is a seriously impressive device with a long list of features, making it my favorite bike computer across any brand. To start, Garmin finally addressed one of the most common complaints about Garmin bike computers: the outdated display technology. The latest Garmin bike computer features a vibrant and bright liquid crystal display that looks much more modern. The touchscreen is very snappy and responsive, making it feel rather like a smartphone.

Beyond looks, the Edge 1050 is also packed with useful features. It offers a built-in speaker that functions as a loud bell and notifies you of hazards on the road thanks to crowdsourced information, much like Waze does. There's also an Incident Detection feature and the ability to be notified if a member of your group ride has an incident.

The Edge 1050 offers highly accurate multi-band GNSS for precise location, mapping, speed, and distance data during your rides. The large display makes it easy to use for navigation, with turn-by-turn directions and easy access to routes.

The only downside is the bright display does impact battery life, but it still provides 20 hours of battery life in demanding situations (Multi-GNSS Multi-Band, all the sensors, LiveTrack enabled, map page on constant display, and course following). At $700, it's an expensive bike computer, but it's hard to beat for serious cyclists looking for a feature-rich, precise tool.

Best Garmin bike computer for battery life

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar Long battery life with solar charging The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is an advanced bike computer with solar charging capabilities to extend battery life. It offers a robust list of features for navigation, performance, and safety with a massive display that makes it easy to see information during your rides. Pros Excellent battery life with solar charging

Comes with lots of accessories

Large display is easy to read in all conditions

Lots of performance and navigation features Cons Solar charging is only beneficial in specific situations

For some, lengthy battery life is more important than a vibrant, fancy display. The Edge 1040 Solar sits just above the Edge 1050 in terms of price but offers more than double the battery life when used in sunny locations. The display is a transflective TFT touchscreen built with Garmin's Power Glass. In combination with two solar panels above and below the display, the device gets roughly 40 hours of life in somewhat demanding use cases with minimal solar charging. Sunny rides would fare even better, promising up to 50 hours of life.

The Edge 1040 Solar offers useful navigation tools, including turn-by-turn direction and the ability to sync routes from Strava and other platforms easily. It also warns you if you're coming up to a busy road or tight turn, even if you aren't following a route. Like the Edge 1050, it features multi-band GNSS for highly accurate location data and the ability to pair heart rate sensors and power meters.