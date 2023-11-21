Televisions designed to support gaming enhance the overall gaming experience. They meet criteria like 4K UHD display, low latency for real-time actions, and achieve higher refresh rates. We've found a selection of gaming TVs with features for lifelike and engaging experiences, including TVs that offer 4K HDR and OLED visual outputs, designed to showcase games the way their creators intended them to be played.

Buying gaming gear can feel complicated, between purchasing the best speakers, headsets, and a comfortable gaming chair, the accessories alone can overwhelm, let alone choosing a display. Our list caters to a wide variety of gamer preferences, whether you're looking for optimized, realistic graphics, are looking for a retro experience, or want that cutting edge for competitive multiplayer experiences. This list will provide you with a comprehensive guide to help you choose the best gaming TV that will fit your specific gaming needs.

Best gaming TVs: Our final level picks

LG / Pocket-lint LG G3 Series OLED65G3PUA 1. Best gaming TV overall 4K UHD, high refresh rate, and game optimizing software all in one $2297 $2797 Save $500 High refresh rate, OLED display, 4K UHD, and LG's game optimizing software make this gaming TV the best for a well rounded gaming experience Pros OLED display controls every pixel

High refresh rate for smooth gameplay

4K Ultra High Definition display Cons Expensive

Bluetooth connectivity issues

OLED can lead to potential burn-in $2297 at Amazon $2300 at Best Buy

The LG G3 Series makes its mark as the prime choice if you're just looking for a great, well-rounded gaming television. The TV exhibits cutting-edge features, including OLED display technology that individually illuminates every pixel, a fast 120Hz refresh rate to seamlessly control fast-motion content, and a 4K Ultra High Definition display compatible with the output capabilities of most video game systems on the market now, like the PlayStation 5.

Inside each LG G3 Series television is LG's own Game Optimizer software. This software offers a dedicated menu where gamers can adjust in-game settings like optimizing ambient sounds and graphics. Its features work in tandem with video games, like offering a variable refresh rate to match the game's frame rates, a low input lag that reduces processing delays for online competitive multiplayer, and customizable graphics settings to increase visibility and make games more immersive. LG's Game Optimizer adjusts to each genre of video game and includes regular software updates, so it can meet the demands of new and upcoming video games.

Samsung Samsung Q70C Series 2. Best TV with built-in gaming No console required video gaming $848 $1298 Save $450 With Samsung's Q70C Series, you don't need a video game console to play video games Pros 4K UHD

No console required gaming

FreeSync Premium Pro enhances gaming experience Cons High speed internet connection recommended

Subscription to play required

You still need to buy controllers $848 at Amazon $850 at Samsung $850 at Best Buy

Anyone who wants to play videogames on their TV without the need to ever buy a video game console should check out the Samsung Q70C Series. The gaming television has its own built-in gaming hub application that allows you to instantaneously stream and play video games directly from the television (using an internet connection) while using AMD's FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay action.

Directly from the TV, the Samsung Q70C Series allows gamers to access a variety of more than 3,000 games – both modern and retro – via its navigational Gaming Hub Platform application. This gaming TV is great for anyone who doesn't want to buy a video game console just yet, but instead, would like to enjoy a few modern games by themselves all while having a vast selection of multiplayer games available when they have guests over. The television's FreeSync Premium Pro technology accommodates the streaming factor to be able to handle and play these games, so you'll get smooth and steady gameplay without lagging or hiccups in-between.

Samsung Samsung S90C OLED 3. Best gaming TV for PC gaming Excellent experience for PC gamers $1600 $2100 Save $500 A low input lag and high refresh rate make the Samsung S90C a proper gaming TV for PC gamers Pros Very low input lag

Fast variable refresh rate

Four ports support HDMI 2.1 Cons Text isn't always clear

Risk of burn-in with static elements $1598 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy $1600 at Samsung

PC gamers who want a fast and responsive gaming television to connect to their computer will want to check out the Samsung S90C OLED. The TV has a low input lag for quick real-time in-game interactions at a 144Hz refresh rate using a 4K ultra-high definition display that can be output from your gaming PC using one of its four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The Samsung S90C OLED is a television that acts like a PC monitor. Its low input lag (that is, operating a 4K display at 144Hz) is around 4.7 milliseconds, which means gameplay is incredibly responsive without delay (if there is delay, it's 0.005 seconds) between your actions matching the actions on-screen. The TV's OLED technology is paired with a neural quantum processor to deliver 4K resolution that displays at 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, making it great for gamers who game at all hours of the day with both bright and deep colors. The TV has four display ports utilizing the latest HDMI 2.1 inputs, allowing for high transfers of data rates to push for the highest graphical outputs without skips in the display.

Sony / Pocket-lint Sony A95K 4. Best gaming TV for PlayStation 5 A Sony TV made for the PS5 $1700 $2800 Save $1100 The Sony A95K is made with exclusive features and design aspects designed specifically for your PlayStation 5 gaming system. Pros Quantum Dot OLED display

Exclusive Sony Playstation 5 features

Voice control Cons Expensive

Quite bright

Laggy user interfaces $2998 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy $2979 at Walmart $1700 at Sony

It is logical for Sony's PlayStation 5 to pair harmoniously with Sony's own televisions, and the Sony A95K accomplishes this exceptionally well. As one of Sony's premium TV models, the A95K features a quantum dot OLED display and exclusive functionalities tailored for the PlayStation 5, ensuring that the games are portrayed the way their creators intended them.

The A95K's exclusive features for the Sony PlayStation 5 include both Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switches. Auto HDR Tone Mapping matches, in real-time, the exact settings based on the nature of the content being displayed, taking into account every scene. Imagine a derelict ghost town with strong shadows contrasting the illumination from night posts or a field of bright sunflowers in the early morning with a blue sky – tone mapping will dynamically adjust itself to enhance the display the way it's meant to be seen.

The Auto Genre Picture Switch feature automatically adjusts the TV to the correct picture mode whether you're playing adventure games, first-person shooters, or watching a movie. The TV's 4K output pushes games to 120 frames per second, so you'll never miss a scene.

TCL TCL Q7 55Q650G 5. Best budget gaming TV A wallet-friendly gaming TV powerhouse $498 $750 Save $252 Just under $500, the TCL Q7 55Q650G includes top-notch features like high refresh rates, built-in gaming optimizing software, and a 4K ultra high defintion display Pros Under $500

4K HDR UHD

Built-in game enhancing features Cons Calibrating will take time

Low resolution upscaling

Viewing angle isn't the best $498 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

The TCL Q7 55Q650G is great for budgeting gamers who want a compatible gaming television that complements their video game consoles. Inside, the TV comes installed with TCL's Game Master overlay to enhance gaming features, including high refresh rates ranging from 144 to 250Hz, and two HDMI 2.1 ports compatible with variable refresh rates.

TCL's Game Master automatically switches on as soon as gamers fire up their consoles. The program automatically adapts to the type of game you're playing, and you'll be able to pop up the menu to see the frame rate and HDR settings in-game, including shadow enhancing mode to make colors pop out better. Refresh rates on the television depend on your display settings; 144Hz runs on 4K displays, while 240Hz at 1080p resolutions, making games run smoother with immediate user input to make for more precise actions captured in each split second frame the gaming takes place in.

Magnavox Magnavox CD130MW8 6. Best retro TV for flop disk games An honorable mention blast from the past The Magnavox CD130MW8, paired with the consoles of yesteryear, make for an authentic gaming experience of the past Pros Retro style feel and display

DVD and CD player included

Easy access audio/video inputs Cons Small screen

Big and clunky

Not suitable for modern gaming In 'good' used condition $235 at Amazon

Yes, it's not modern, but the Magnavox 13-inch CRT TV captures an experience you'd only find with gaming from the 1970s to early 2000s. Any enthusiast, retro game lover, or video game historian might get a kick out of the TV as a gift paired along with classic consoles like a Nintendo 64 or Sony

PlayStation.

The Magnavox CRT (which stands for, cathode ray tube – inside the TV uses an electron gun to stream electrons to produce a phosphorescent screen) is able to produce virtually no input lag and gives off excellent motion handling. This means that the games you'll be playing will be responsive, seeing fast-paced motion without blurs and, because of its wide viewing angles, will be viewable from different perspectives. The TV's aspect ratio of 4:3 and unique CRT lining features make for a gaming experience that will feel familiar and reminiscent of early gaming.

The bottom line: What's the best gaming TV?

The LG G3 Series is going to offer you the most bang for your buck. Put under the test, the gaming TV offers FreeSync tech compatible with Radeon graphics cards for both PC and the Xbox One, G-SYNC compatibility to adapt to NVIDIA processors, and video gaming console variable refresh rates at 120Hz at 4K UHD. Its bloom, contrast, and dark details make games come to life whether you're on a PlayStation or PC.

Choosing the right TV involves matching the video game console or PC computer you have with the TV you want. Although there are some TVs that don't require a console to play video games, like the Samsung Q70C, if you want to output the maximum performance for your video games, there are a few things to look out for.

If you have a set budget of $500 or under, the TCL Q7 55Q650G is a great choice to enhance your gaming experience without punishing your wallet.

What should I look for when buying a gaming TV?

While systems like the Nintendo Switch currently don't support 4K visuals, Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox X systems do – although you can hook up all systems to a TV supporting 4K UHD displays.

Things to look out for are high resolution, like 4K UHD compatibility, refresh rates between 120Hz and 240Hz, so fast-paced gaming looks smoother, low input lag, so your button presses match the actions on screen, and other picture-enhancing features like high dynamic ranges to increase contrast and color range in your games.

How do I know which gaming TV is right for me?

Choosing the right TV involves matching the video game console or PC computer you have with the TV you want. Although there are some TVs that don't require a console to play video games, if you want to output the maximum performance for your video games, there are a few things to look out for. While systems like the Nintendo Switch currently don't support 4K visuals, Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox X systems do – although you can hook up all systems to a TV supporting 4K UHD displays.

Things to look out for if you want to output the highest quality for your gaming systems are high resolution, like 4K UHD compatibility, refresh rates between 120Hz or 240Hz, so fast-paced gaming looks smoother, low input lag, so your button presses match the actions on screen, and other picture-enhancing features like high dynamic ranges to increase contrast and color range in your games.

What's the difference between OLED, LED, and QLED?

OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, which emits light using an electric current for every single pixel you see on your TV. This is great for contrast ratios, fast response times between scenes, and displaying a wide range of different colors. However, OLED display TVs tend to be pricier and can create burn-in or image retention on your screen if the TV shows a static image for a long period of time.

A LED, which is a light-emitting diode, uses backlights composed of LEDS behind an LCD screen. They're generally the more affordable option and produce brighter imagery, but they have a limited viewing angle and contrast ratio. Because this tech is older, it tends to be within more televisions on the market.

QLED stands for quantum dot LED, which uses nanometer-sized semiconductor particles to show off brightness. Like OLED displays, they're more expensive and tend to have limitations on shadows, but display an extensive range of color accuracy, brightness, great viewing angles, and a reduced burn in.