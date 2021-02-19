The mobile gaming community continues to grow, with hot new titles hitting download stores and an ever-expanding fanbase of dedicated players. Manufacturers have noticed this too, and are crafting smartphone handsets specifically tailored for mobile players.

It's not a brand new concept, but with a number of big brands now in production of their seventh or eighth-generation devices, we run down what's out there in the gaming phone market that's worth considering, alongside which special features might make it worth buying one device over another.

Pocket-lint ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro 1. The best of the best 9.0 /10 The ROG Phone 6 Pro is a beast of a phone, packed with features designed to appeal specifically to gamers, but delivering a great experience overall. Pros Massively powerful

Superb speakers

Excellent screen Cons Only IPX4 rated

It's a big phone $899 at Amazon

The ROG Phone 6 impressed us by not only being an excellent gaming phone but by being a great phone for daily living, too. With a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at its core, a massive battery pack and some excellent accessories - this is probably the most well-designed gaming phone on the market today.

It's got a stylish, futuristic finish and excellent performance with a big, speedy display. The included cooler adds triggers and a kickstand to the rear of the device when attached - a brilliant design.

Pocket-lint Black Shark 5 Pro 2. Great all-rounder 9.0 /10 With top-tier performance, superb physical triggers and decent camera performance the Black Shark 5 Pro is easily one of our top picks. Pros The best speakers we've heard on a phone

Top-notch performance

Satisfying physical triggers Cons No headphone socket or wireless charging

Advertisements in the system apps $659 at Amazon

The Black Shark 5 Pro is one of the most well-rounded gaming phones that money can buy. Its pop-up physical triggers are both satisfying to use and a competitive advantage when it comes to shooter games. Combine this with a large and bright OLED display and the most impressive speakers we've tested on a smartphone, and you're on to a winner.

Pocket-lint RedMagic 8 Pro 3. The most powerful of them all 8.0 /10 The RedMagic 8 Pro is the fastest gaming phone money can buy. It's not perfect, you'll have to live with an awful selfie camera, and might run into some software bugs - but if you can get past that, you're unlikely to find a better performer. Pros Super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Bright uninterrupted display

Great battery life and speakers Cons Software bugs and translation quirks

UPC and auxiliary cameras are pretty awful $899 at Amazon

If you're looking for the fastest gaming phone money can buy, look no further. The RedMagic 8 Pro uses Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it's actively cooled, unleashing the chip's full potential.

It's not just about power, though, the eighth-generation gaming phone also has a much brighter display with a peak output of 1300 nits, along with some very impressive new speakers. Add to this a stylish new design and excellent battery life, and you've got a formidable contender on your hands.

Pocket-lint RedMagic 7S Pro 4. Full-screen powerhouse 8.0 /10 The RedMagic 7S Pro offers a full-screen gaming experience thanks to its under-panel selfie camera. It's also one of the most powerful gaming phones available. Pros Actively cooled Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

Uninterrupted full-screen gaming

Improved thermal design Cons The under-panel camera is pretty terrible

No wireless charging or expandable storage $649 at Amazon

It may have been succeeded by the RedMagic 8 Pro, but that doesn't mean that the RedMagic 7S Pro is irrelevant. It has a smooth curved design that some will prefer and still features a similarly impressive display. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a serious performer, too.

The use of an under-panel camera allows for a near bezel-free and notch-less design that looks gorgeous. Unfortunately, this cutting-edge camera tech results in a pretty awful selfie camera and you still pay a premium for it.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5. An alternative option 10.0 /10 $1200 at Amazon

This one might not be targeted specifically at gamers, but that doesn't mean it can't game. There are tonnes of iOS-exclusive games, some of which are truly excellent, and we reckon the best device to enjoy them on is the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It's got a gorgeous and gigantic display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and plenty of power to run games with. Battery life is excellent, too, so you can get a good long session in before you'll need to top it up.

How to choose a gaming phone

There is a wealth of options when it comes to gaming phones, and when you consider that the majority of flagships are also rather adept at gaming, it can be hard to know where to start. So, in an effort to help you find your perfect match, here are a couple of things worth considering before you buy your next phone.

What kind of games do you play?

This is probably the most important factor when deciding on a phone for gaming. If you're trying to achieve the maximum frames per second on Genshin Impact you'd benefit from advanced features like CPU overclocking and the ability to pause background processes. On the other hand, if you're a competitive CoD Mobile player, then physical triggers and an increased touch response time could be invaluable.

If you mainly play 2D games that aren't very graphically intensive, you might be better served by a non-gaming-specific phone as they tend to offer some better general-purpose features like longer battery life and more advanced camera systems.

Thinking about the type of games you play will help to make the important features stand out.

Do you normally play at home or on the go?

Gaming phones tend to aim for the highest performance possible alongside the most powerful cooling, but this tends to come at the cost of battery life and portability. It's important to think about where you most frequently game, as this should factor into your buying decision.

If you game at home, then battery life won't be your biggest concern. Instead, we'd recommend looking out for devices that have multiple USB-C inputs, so that one can be used for power while the other can connect to peripherals like a controller or external cooling system.

If you game on the go, then battery life, as well as the size and weight, are something to think about more carefully. Maybe opting for a slightly less powerful handset with longer battery life would be more convenient, or maybe you're happy to always have a power bank at the ready.