What is the expensive gaming headset without a proper stand to place it on when not in use? Nothing, that's what, which is why it's imperative to pick up one of the top display stands for your setup.

The last thing you want is any more wires sullying your desk space, or an errant headset confusing the complex desk feng shui you're employing, which is why a headset stand is an essential accessory. However, they do vary in design and function, so it's important to know exactly what you need and what will fit in with your other devices.

Some will simply act as fancy holders for your headset, but many now act as base stations, coming fitted with RGB lights or USB ports to let you charge the headset while it stands. Whatever your preference is, dive into the list below to discover some of the best around.

SteelSeries HS1 Best overall A simple headset stand that gets the job done and is nicely balanced and well-made. Pros Great materials

Subtle

Simple Cons Not too cheap See at SteelSeries

SteelSeries makes some of our favourite headsets for PlayStation, Xbox and PC gamers alike, so it makes sense that it also has a nice simple headset stand to complement its lineup.

The HS1 is very simple but it's well-made and sturdy, keeping the attention on your headset instead of its stand, and will obviously work with any type of headset or headphones you like.

New Bee New Bee Headset Holder Best Value A simple but elegant stand for your gaming headset. Pros Superb price

Looks nice

Lightweight Cons A bit flimsy See at Amazon

If you just want a simple stand for your gaming headset, New Bee's holder is a top pick.

You don't get the fancy lights or charging ports of other options, but, for most people, this 8.8 x 3.7 x 3.7-inch tower offers exactly what an office setup needs.

Since it's simply an aluminium stand with TPU rubber at its peak, it's also naturally able to hold any type of headphones with style - as well as any loose wires you just want off the surface of your desk, too.

Corsair Corsair ST100 Best for quality The gamer's dream, complete with RGB lighting, audio input and USB ports. Pros Weighty stand

RGB lighting Cons Pricey See at Amazon

This is the stand for those with a more traditional gaming nook, with added functionality making it much more than just a place to hang up your headset when you're done.

You get a sturdy aluminium stand at first glance, with this combined with RGB lighting across nine different zones to give you pretty much endless colour options.

Even better than that, though, is the 3.5 audio input and dual USB 3.1 inputs for charging a headset, phone, or whatever else.

Razer Razer Base Station V2 Chroma Best for RGB This slim headset stand looks pretty casual but also packs in some RGB for those who want to show off a little Pros Slim

RGB lighting

Nice and tall Cons Expensive See at Amazon

Razer is one of the most popular names in gaming accessories for a reason, and its Base Station is one of the sleekest options you can squeeze onto your desk.

There are three USB ports to allow for charging different devices, including the headset itself, naturally, with the RGB lights able to sync with Philips Hue, other Razer hardware, and even some games, thanks to Razer Chroma.

It's also available in black, white, or pink, giving you the option to match the stand to the rest of your setup.

Havit Havit TH630 Best for charging A simple but effective stand that also provides reasonable base station powers. Pros Charging power

Chunky design

RGB lighting Cons Quite big See at Amazon

Havit may look to offer a relatively subtle design on the surface, but look a little closer and the TH630 is actually a very neat headset stand - especially for the price.

An RGB lighting base can be switched to nine different modes, with a 3.5mm audio port also present and two USB outputs allow you to charge the headset or other peripherals.

To let you style the stand to your desk, the TH630 is also available in both black and white finishes.