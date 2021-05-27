Table of contents

Gaming chairs are a great way to enhance the look and style of your gaming area and also provide ridiculous comfort and support during your gaming sessions.

However, there are a lot of different gaming chairs on offer out there - many with similar features, such as 4D armrests, multiple adjustment points and various finishes. This often makes it difficult to select the right chair for you.

So, we've set out on a mission to find the very best gaming chairs money can buy. We've been testing out no end of chairs to see which is the most comfortable, feature-rich and premium seating to keep you comfy while you game.

Below, we feature only the most comfortable, flexible and adjustable chairs to help you game for hours.

Noblechairs Legend 1. Best gaming chair

With an excellent design, supreme comfort and an easy build process - the Noblechairs Legend is extremely easy to recommend. Pros Excellent styling and comfort

Adjustable lumbar support

Range of finishes available Cons Lumbar support sometimes creaks $689 at Noblechairs $729 at Amazon

The latest addition to the esteemed Noblechairs lineup is called the Legend, and it might just be our favourite offering to date.

It combines high-end features like the built-in adjustable lumbar support of the Hero, but with a more sleek and streamlined design that looks like a blend between the Epic and Icon chairs.

It has five separate colour options to choose from, meaning that it'll look great with a wide variety of gaming setups. There's even a textile option for those that prefer a more breathable seat.

With an excellent design, supreme comfort and an easy build process - the Noblechairs Legend is extremely easy to recommend.

Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 2. Premium gaming chair

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 continues the trend of high-quality premium chairs from Secretlab. It's wonderfully comfortable, feature-rich and well worth it. Pros Amazing comfort and adjustability

Soft and supple materials

More spacious base than before Cons Price $549 at Secretlab $659 at Amazon

The Titan Evo 2022 is a wonderful option for a number of reasons, not least of which is the various upholstery options available. You can choose from not only hybrid leatherette, premium NAPA leather and SoftWeave Fabric, but also various different colour schemes.

During our testing, we were immediately struck by various design highlights of this chair that include high-quality intricate stitching, premium fabrics and sublime built-in lumbar support.

The lumbar support has been upgraded from the previous Titan model we tried as it's now not only adjustable in and out but up and down too, so much more customisable which is ideal for personalised comfort.

Like the other chairs on this list, it's height and angle adjustable in various ways, with 4D armrests and lots of lovely tilt.

Little things really make this one though, like the magnetic-backed clip-on side guards (something you'd screw on on other chairs) and small design plaques on the arms as well as the 5-year warranty.

The included head pillow is also insanely comfortable. It's an uber-soft memory foam cushion that's cleverly coated with cooling gel to keep your noggin cool as you relax in your seat. It's held in place with strong magnets and you can easily adjust its position on the headrest area too. The other benefits of Secretlab chairs are things like Secretlab skins which allow you to upgrade or personalise your chair in future and the option of things like heated footrests that you can buy to go along with it.

​​​​​​

Razer Enki 3. Most comfortable gaming chair Razer's Enki gaming chair is built for all-day comfort with built-in lumbar support and a comfortable well thought out design. Pros Plush and durable materials

Solid cushioning and support

Subtle design aesthetics Cons Lumbar support isn't adjustable $399 at Razer $399.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Enki is a logical choice for gamers, especially those who are already a fan of Razer products. Sure it doesn't have any Chroma RGB support (yet) but it does offer a number of things that make it interesting including a premium finish with fine Razer-green stitching and high-quality materials.

The Enki has all the usual things that you'd expect from a gaming chair including 4D armrests and multiple points of adjustment to suit your needs. But it shines in other ways, like having a built-in lumbar support arch for enhanced posture and comfort.

Its head cushion is insanely soft and this is a nice contrast to the solid support you get from the rest of the materials. We found the Razer Enki to be initially a bit stiffer than other chairs we've tried but this means it gives your back the support it needs and helps maintain a good posture too. Other noticeable highlights include a wider base than other chairs, giving you more room and offering comfort that doesn't leave you feeling confined. Razer says the Enki's design is all about optimal weight distribution and it shows.

​​​

Pocket-lint Noblechairs Epic Black Edition 4. Excellent gaming chair The Noblechairs Epic Black Edition is one of the best gaming chairs we've tried. A fantastic ergonomic chair with loads of style and plenty of adjustability. Pros Great looking seating

High-quality finish

Premium comfort Cons Standard cushions aren't as good as competitors $499 at Noblechairs $609 at Amazon

The Noblechairs Epic Black Edition is not just a smart-looking gaming chair but ergonomically designed to help you game for hours. That's just what we've experienced too. Spending hours and hours in this chair, you're supported in all the right ways and not left wanting.

We do highly recommend splashing out extra for the memory foam cushion set though, as the included cushions just aren't as good as we'd like and there's no built-in lumbar support with this one.

Corsair Corsair T3 Rush 5. Best budget gaming chair The Corsair T3 rush is a great looking chair. It's more affordable than some of the other gaming chairs we've seen but without much compromise. Pros Classic Corsair style

Reclines into super relaxing positions

Soft material finish Cons Not as many finish choices as others on this list $288.62 at Amazon $319.99 at Best Buy $319.99 at Corsair

Corsair's T3 Rush has a lot of the goodness of the previous T2 Road Warrior with a few enhancements that include some wonderfully easy-on-the-eye fabrics, comfortable memory foam lumbar support and even more of a race car styling.

It comes in three different finishes with breathable fabrics that are designed to retain less heat than a leather chair meaning you can keep cool during gaming sessions.

The T3 Rush also reclines into a near-flat position if you need a bit of lay down between gaming sessions. It has a wider back but isn't necessarily ideal for taller people

How we chose these gaming chairs

We've spent countless hours sitting in these chairs while gaming and during our workday, too. This means that we have a thorough understanding of how they feel from new, as well as after months of use. We've only recommended chairs that we'd use ourselves - and some that we actually do use on a daily basis.

You won't find any no-name brands here, just quality products from reputable manufacturers with solid customer support. We factor in a number of things before adding a product to this page, including build quality, comfort, features and value for money.

How to choose a gaming chair

As you've seen from this list, a lot of the best gaming chairs have very similar features. This can make them very similar and can make it tough to choose between them. We've tried to put together this list based on our real experience of the features of each, the overall comfort, the look and feel and more.

There are some important considerations, though.

How to pick the right size

Some of the gaming chairs on this list are designed with different variants to account for your size and body type. It's important to check and see which design will be the best fit before you buy as some are height and weight limited or different shapes to account for different body types.

These chairs usually make a better choice than those that simply have a one-size-fits-all approach. Though they may be more expensive, they do make a difference to the comfort and support you get as a result.

What are 4D armrests?

This might sound like a gimmick, but these armrests are fair common on the best gaming chairs. 4D armrests means that the arms of the chair not only go up and down with height adjustment but also can be moved into different positions easily. You can move them in and out, back and forward and even angle them inwards. Often you'll also have the ability to adjust the width too.

All this means you can easily reposition throughout the day should you need to. Get closer to your desk and even tuck the chair under your desk too when you're not using it if you need to save room.

Which material is best for gaming chairs?

The very best gaming chairs have a number of upholstery choices and will often include real leather, faux leather and fabric options. Which you choose will be down to personal preference though some people might prefer fabric finishes if they get hot when gaming.

The leather and faux leather options shouldn't be overlooked as they're often more supple and softer on your behind. The premium seating options also account for breathability with these designs too, ensuring that you don't get hot, sticky and sweaty while sitting.

Does a gaming chair need to recline?

How much lean do you like? It's worth looking to see how far the seats recline. If you like to lay almost flat to relax on occasion, for example, then something like the Corsair Road Warrior line-up might be a good choice. But otherwise, you'll find good tilt and adjustment in the base and backrest of most chairs.

Lumbar support and cushioning

Another consideration is lumbar support and extra cushioning. We enjoy lumbar support and prefer the seats with built-in adjustable options rather than just strap on pillows. The lumbar support in the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 ticks different boxes as it's not only depth-adjustable but also height. So you can move it up and down and make it push out more into your back or less, the choice is yours.

Some lesser gaming chairs instead offer a cushion solution that you can move, but it's not as comfortable in our mind. It's also worth considering the included cushions. Secretlab chairs come with some insanely comfortable memory foam pillows as standard. While Noblechairs just have standard foam cushions as standard and need an extra purchase for memory foam. These aren't essential but if you like to rest your head (or back) on something superbly plush then it's worth watching out for.