Key Takeaways Want to play games now? Steam Next Fest has tons of demos available for instant play, no long waits required.

Check out highly anticipated games like Flintlock and GI Joe: The Wrath of Cobra with unique gameplay experiences.

Steam Next Fest offers a variety of genres, from city builders like Endzone 2 to action-packed shooters like I Am Your Beast.

Since Summer Game Fest kicked off, there’s been a ton of news and info about the most anticipated games on the Xbox, the PlayStation and the PC. However, the bad news here is that all of those games will have people waiting at least several weeks (and usually much longer) until they can get their hands on them. The good news is,, the Steam Next Fest has you covered there.

The Steam Next Fest is not about showing off games and then making you wait weeks, months or years to play them. It's about the here and now. In fact, every game featured in this fest has a demo available right at this moment for you to try. With so many demos to choose from, it can be a challenge to decide where to invest your valuable time. But don't worry, we’ve got the ultimate list of games you should check out while their demos are hot and ready for you to play.

1 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

You won’t have to wait long to play the full game

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Genre RPG Developer A44 Games $39.99 at Steam $39.99 at Sony

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn stands out for many different reasons than the other games on this list. Firstly, it’s a game with a slightly higher profile than the others, as it was among those featured in the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase. It’s also coming sooner than most other games on the list.

The Siege of Dawn is a third-person action-adventure that blends guns and magic in a world where old gods are wreaking havoc on the land again thanks to an army of the dead. The combat consists of shooting, casting, and bashing, and it’s a unique take on the Souls-lite genre of games that is well worth your time. While the demo is out now, the full game is due t0 release on July 18.

2 Endzone 2

End times Sim City

Endzone 2 Genre City Builder Developer Gentlymad Studios

Endzone 2 is in its demo state now and is expected to be released in the third-quarter of 2024. This is a city/fort builder that is similar to Frostpunk, and of course, the original Endzone. In the game, the world has come to an end and it’s up the user to lead a small but always growing band of survivors that have to try and find a way to restart some form of civilization.

This game features areas where towns and structures can be built, and other areas called “badlands” where people will be able to travel through but not settle. Along the way, the people in your game will have to deal with dangers and difficulties that only pop up in this special sort of end of the world.

3 GI Joe: The Wrath of Cobra

Be a real American hero

GI Joe: The Wrath of Cobra Genre Beat 'Em Up Developer Maple Powered Games

For a change of pace from the first two games on this list, GI Joe: The Wrath of Cobra takes gamers on a nostalgic trip back to one of the most beloved television shows and toy franchises of the 1980s. The Steam Next Fest demo allows you to play two levels in side-scrolling beat-em-up fashion as Snake Eyes. You’ll take out dozens of Cobra soldiers as you battle your way to the boss fights.

The full game will allow you to play as several of the most beloved Joes such as Duke and Scarlet and Road Block.

There have been several games that have tried to take advantage of the GI Joe license, but it feels like having a more 2D, retro approach is the one that works best. Like Endzone 2, this game is expected sometime in 2024, but it doesn’t have an official release date yet. That means Steam Next Fest is the only way you’re going to get to play it for the foreseeable future.

4 I Am Your Beast

Take on the role of a secret agent

I Am Your Beast Genre Action Developer Strange Scaffold Release Date Aug. 15, 2024

I Am Your Beast is a first-person shooter that features comic-book-style graphics and has the user taking on the role of a secret agent on the warpath against militant enemies as you raid various bases and encampments. While guns are your main form of attack, the added fun comes when you decide to use your pistol or rifle as a kind of boomerang bludgeon. While the demo is available during Steam Next Fest, if you grab this and decide you want more, you won’t have to wait long as the full version releases in the middle of August.

Maximum Football Genre Sports Developer Maximum Entertainment

Next Fest has a little something for everyone, including players who are more interested in ruling the gridiron instead of the world. Maximum Football doesn’t have the kind of licenses that most football video game franchises need to survive, but the developers have leaned into that by making it incredibly customizable. There are college and pro football modes, and you can play a season or start a dynasty. The developers have also said this game will be free to play. For those waiting for Madden 25 and EA Sports College Football, this game could scratch that itch.

6 Once Human

Team up to survive

Once Human Genre Action Developer Starry Studio

Yet another game that features a setting in a strange, apocalyptic future, though that’s about where its similarity to Endzone 2 ends. This is a third-person survival sci-fi game that will allow users to team up with other players online. In addition to running into mysterious monsters and anomalies that have to be overcome, players will need to build their homes and bases and scavenge for supplies in order to survive. With the full game due out in early July, Steam Next Fest is definitely giving people a chance to try before they buy with this demo.