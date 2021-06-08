Buying a games console can sometimes feel like it means more than it really does - if you'd believe the raging hordes on Twitter and other social media platforms, it's like you're pledging undying fealty to one console above any others. The reality is very different, of course, and owning more than one console is entirely allowed and encouraged. However, if you're looking to pick up a console and only have room or time to get one, which should you go for? That's a big question, so we've gathered the very best around for you to pick from below. See what you think!

Pocket-lint playstation 5 1. Best overall The best around 10.0 / 10 Sony's latest console is the current winner. Pros Great exclusive titles

Sony's current-generation machine has a new look that's a little divisive, but we think it's bold and almost beautiful. More crucially, it's already got a great library of exclusive titles and upgraded PS4 greats for you to explore.

The PS5 brings a super-quick SSD to make load times zippy and boosts the graphical performance. Whether you want it or an Xbox comes down to games, for us, and currently, the PS5 edges it. Plus, you can look forward to more titles from the likes of Naughty Dog and Insomniac down the line.

Pocket-lint xbox series x 2. Runner Up A powerful beast 10.0 / 10 The most powerful games console ever. Pros One of the most powerful consoles

Microsoft has got a really impressive hand to play this console generation, too, though, and the Xbox Series X is its new flagship. It's the most powerful console ever, too.

An SSD and huge power mean it's right up there with the PS5, and the prices are similar too. However, Microsoft's console might be a cheaper one, in the long run, thanks to Game Pass, a membership scheme that makes it affordable to play a huge range of games for a monthly fee.

After buying Bethesda recently, too, Microsoft might catch up on the exclusives front in the next couple of years, making the Series X an equally great choice.

Pocket-lint Nintendo Switch OLED 3. A Top Pick The best Switch available 10.0 / 10 It's the best Switch for our money, offering the best of all worlds. Pros Gorgeous OLED display

The newest version of Nintendo's handheld is also the best one going, in our opinion - it's got a fancy new screen that really revitalises the many classic games you can pick up for the platform.

The build quality is also much improved, with a better dock, kick-stand and more, so if you're out to get a new Switch now then this is definitely the one to pick.

Steam Deck

Pocket-lint Valve Steam Deck 4. Strong Contender A game-changer for PC gaming, the Steam Deck is a joy to use. Pros Superb performance

Comfortable to use

Great display Cons Hard to get

The definition of a games console is getting blurrier as portables get more popular, and the Steam Deck feels like a game-changer for PC gamers, opening up the world of on-the-go play for them.

It's a really respectably-powerful gaming PC in the palm of your hands, with access to compatible games through your Steam library, and if you can get hold of one it's a joy to use. The display is great however you spec it, and the performance you get is really impressive. It doesn't have endless battery life, though, and it's a little pricey. Still, it feels like a small quantum leap forward.

Enrique Vidal Flores on Unsplash nintendo switch 5. Also Great Totally unique 9.0 / 10 The Switch is still a stunning bit of kit. Pros Some of the best exclusive titles around

Of course, even if it's no longer super new, the original Nintendo Switch also has to be part of any console conversation - it's an absolute classic, portable and for home use all in one package.

No one can beat Nintendo's lineup of first-party games from franchises like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, and mainline Mario titles, and it's also great for playing older titles bought digitally.

If you've got a family, we think this is the best choice by far - you've got some of the best games ever, in an amazing package, and most of them are family-friendly.

Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6. Worth Considering Digital-only fun A disk-less version of the PS5. Pros Cheaper than the standard Playstation 5

The PlayStation 5 is here in two variants, and this more affordable Digital Edition could work nicely for a lot of people. It has all the same power and storage of the standard PS5 but simply loses the disk drive.

That makes for a chunky saving on the cost upfront, and if you're happy to buy your games digitally it could be perfect, especially since it makes the console a little smaller, too. However, that lack of disks could be an issue for some people, so consider your approach!

Pocket-lint nintendo switch lite 7. A Good Choice Perfect portable 10.0 / 10 Perhaps the best portable console ever built. Pros Cheaper than the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo wasn't done when it released the Switch and followed it up with the absolutely stellar Switch Lite, a portable-only console that holds its own against the big boys.

Being portable makes it a bit different from the others here, but if you don't have space for a full console and want to play some stone-cold classics, it's an affordable and practical way to do so, with a great screen and really comfortable controls. Not being able to dock it to play on a TV is a bit of a drawback, though.

Pocket-lint Xbox Series S 8. A Decent Option Small but mighty 8.0 / 10 Great for those who want to spend less for the latest games. Pros Cheaper than the Xbox Series X

Microsoft has another next-generation console - the Xbox Series S is a more affordable, less powerful alternative to the Series X.

It's designed to play games at 1080p or 1440p instead of 4K, which will still satisfy many people, and you'll get all the next-gen games goodness coming to the Series X. If you want the latest games, getting a Series S and an Xbox Game Pass membership is the most affordable way to do it. There's no disc drive here, though, so don't expect your discs to work!

Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation 4 Pro 9. One To Check Older but packs a punch 9.0 / 10 A great console to play classics from the PS4 library on. Pros Can be found at low prices

Of course, though there are new consoles out there, that doesn't mean you can't pick up an older one. The PS4 Pro still has pretty great power to call on relative to the current generation and a huge library of stunning games it can run.

We'd advise you to get a PS5 instead, at the moment, but if you see a PS4 Pro for cheap there's every reason to pick it up.

Pocket-lint Xbox One X 10. Not To Be Missed Still a good choice 9.0 / 10 It's not that much of a compromise compared to the newer Xbox. Pros Still gets some new games

On the other side of the aisle, the Xbox One X makes arguably a great case for itself, as Microsoft seems likely to continue supporting it with games for longer than Sony with the PS4 Pro.

Again, we still think you'd be better off plumping for an Xbox Series S or X, but if you see a knockdown price for the Xbox One X you could still have a great time playing older titles on it, and some newer releases, too.