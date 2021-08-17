If you just can't get enough gaming goodness, but standard console controllers aren't cutting it for your PC, then you might be considering an upgrade.

There are a number of decent PC controllers out there that cater to different devices and help up your game. Robust designs, multi-functional capabilities and customisation options abound.

We've been playing with some of the best, in order to compile a list of the most interesting and capable gaming controllers that money can buy.

Upgrade your gear and upgrade your game, below.

Pocket-lint Astro C40 TR gaming controller 1. Our favourite controller Outstanding choice If you want the very best, then this Astro C40 TR might be it. Especially when it comes to customisation options. Pros Customisable and remappable

Comfortable Cons Expensive

Slightly generic looks $288 at Amazon

The Astro C40 TR is a wireless controller that's designed for the serious gamer. TR stands for Tournament Ready, so that already gives you a sense of how serious Astro is about the design of this controller. Sure, it might be expensive, but you very much get what you pay for.

It features a snazzy, well-thought-out and robust design aesthetic. Along with the charging cable and wireless dongle, you get a tool for removing the faceplate, some replacement analogue stick caps and space for more upgrades in the future. It's remappable in the software and an all-round great bit of kit.

Pocket-lint Scuf Instinct Pro 2. Superbly customisable Xbox grip The Scuf Instinct Pro is the most interesting looking and unique controller on our list. With loads of customisation options to personalise it to your liking. Pros Amazing customisation

Premium build

Great paddles Cons Gets very expensive $229.99 at Amazon

If you prefer Microsoft's ergonomics, the Scuf Instinct Pro is a customisable performance controller that's designed to work with both Xbox Series X and PC. It boasts wireless and wireless connections, swappable thumbsticks, high-trigger switches and customisable profiles too.

This controller has a removable faceplate so you can easily access and swap the sticks and more. It also has a customisable design so you can personalise the look to your liking.

Faceplates are available with over 45 colours and you can customise the thumbstick, bumpers, rings, buttons and more too.

Pocket-lint Razer Raiju Ultimate 3. Feature packed controller Swappable in plenty of ways The Raiju Ultimate is a great controller that works wonderfully with Steam games and more besides. Pros Great for bigger hands

Some customisable parts Cons Will be too bulky for some Buy it Amazon

Although the Raiju Ultimate isn't quite as customisable as the Astro C40 TR it still has plenty of interesting design features. You can switch the style and height of the analogue stick caps, for example, and the style of the D-pad, but you can't swap their position.

The Raiju Ultimate also uses Bluetooth instead of 2.4Ghz wireless. Making it easy to pair and sync with other devices. This connectivity also means you can use the smartphone app (for Android or iOS) where you can easily remap buttons, switch between onboard memory profiles, adjust RGB lighting and stick sensitivity too.

This controller boasts a premium design with masses of multi-function buttons and hair triggers as well.

Pocket-lint Razer Raion Fightpad 4. Perfect for fighting games Combat galore All-in-all, if you love fighting games, then you need this controller. Pros Ideal for fighting games

Super responsive

Mechanical parts Cons Mechanical parts $125.99 at Amazon

The Razer Raion is a bit of a different monkey. It's more affordable than some of the other controllers on this list, but it's also designed for a different undertaking - namely fighting games.

It also has two more buttons on the top to give your fingers access to more in the middle of a fight. These face-buttons are also built using Razer's Yellow mechanical switches. Meaning they're not only robust (with an 80-million tap lifecycle) but also react quickly and accurately to your strokes.

It also boasts an 8-way directional pad to help you pull off perfect combos, finishing moves and more. It's a great controller for bashing up baddies.

Pocket-lint Nacon Revolution X Pro 5. Wonderfully customisable A fantastic alternative This is a great controller that's ideal for a variety of gaming styles. Highly adjustable and customisable and yet won't destroy your bank account. Pros Customisable accessories included as standard

Good weight in the hand

Easy plug and play

Personalisable profiles Cons Not as stylish as other options $99.99 at Amazon

The Nacon Revolution X is one of the more affordable controllers on our list.

It works with both PC and Xbox offering simple plug-and-play connectivity along with plenty of customisation options and four onboard profiles.

It also comes with a number of accessories for adjusting comfort and ergonomics. You can swap between concave or convex joysticks, add and remove weights and even add different stick bases to change sensitivity.

We find this controller comfortable to play with and easy to game on. It's also superbly built has a real premium feel to it.