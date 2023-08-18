The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has all the same health and fitness features as the base Galaxy Watch, including in-depth sleep tracking, coaching, and personalized heart-rate zone monitoring. All of which makes the Classic mostly an aesthetic difference, and choosing the right band or strap all the more important. If you're looking for a specific style or fit for your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we’ve collected some of the best options below.

Rather than introduce a sequel to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , Samsung opted to pair this year’s Galaxy Watch 6 with the return of its "Classic" smartwatch design in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic . That means a smartwatch that’s reminiscent of mechanical watches, built with slightly different materials (stainless steel rather than aluminum), and featuring the all-important (and much thinner) rotating bezel for navigating Samsung’s Wear OS interface.

If you'd like to imitate the tactical look of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Alpine Loop, but for your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the MYYYxqxa Nylon Sport Band gets pretty close. The band features rust-free titanium hooks for adjusting the fit and is both water and sweat resistant. Whether you need something more durable for your next backpacking trip or you like the rugged look, this Nylon Sport Band easily fits the bill without costing too many.

Sometimes you want to look expensive without having to actually be expensive. For those times, the Wanme Metal Band is perfect. Adopting the design of a metallic mesh or milanese band, Wanme’s strap is softer than metal links and more breathable, offering a comfortable fit but a decidedly premium look. Rather than a quick-release button for getting the strap on and off, Wanme’s band uses a quick-release pin which is a little more finicky but not difficult.

Abanen’s Denim Leather Watch Band has a unique set of retro pattern options, ranging from a rustic, almost wool sweater pattern in black and beige to a floral print in white and blue. The band itself is lined with a faux-leather (polyurethane leather, to be precise) and topped with denim, promising some durability to go with its looks.

Mazoft’s Braided Nylon Band is lighter and, most importantly, stretchier than a traditional fabric band for an even more comfortable fit. This braided band has an adjustable buckle and uses a quick-release pin for swapping bands. Unlike some of these other options, Mazoft’s band is also safe to wash if you get anything nasty on it.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Fabric Band makes lugging around your smartwatch more comfortable. Samsung’s fabric band works well for exercise – the reflective threads in the black strap seem perfect for cycling – and even better for sleep tracking when you want to forget you’re wearing a watch if possible. Like Samsung’s other new bands, it also has a quick-release button for easy swapping.

The Geak Sport Watch Band uses soft silicon with a cut-out hole design for extra airflow while you’re on the move. It’s a great comp for the Nike Sport Band for the Apple Watch, but in several fun color combinations Apple would never allow to happen. If you plan on getting seriously sweaty in your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, this is the band to get.

There's no updated version of the Galaxy Watch’s link bracelet for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but luckily Spigen has a great choice. The Spigen Modern Fit Band for Galaxy Watch has the same modern metallic look, a clasp enclosure, and extra links if you need to adjust the size to fit your wrist. Since it’s also made from stainless steel, it'll match the finish of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic nicely, too.

Besides making the smartwatch itself, Samsung also produces one of its best bands. The Hybrid Eco Leather Band mimics the feel of classic leather straps but uses a blend of FKM (a type of fluoroelastomer rubber) and plant material. With a professional look - including a magnetic buckle - and Samsung's new quick-release button for easily changing out bands, it’s the perfect pick for formal settings while still feeling comfortable on your wrist.

Best Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bands: These straps balance aesthetic with functionality

Much like the Classic's rotating bezel, you don’t necessarily need a watch band with extra bells and whistles, but it can be nice to have. If you want your new smartwatch to look refined, comfortable, and stylish, Samsung's Hybrid Eco Leather is the top pick – an ideal match for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

For something that'll be just as durable but at a much more approachable price, Geak's Sport Watch Band offers the best breathable rubber you can buy and a range of colors appropriate for any occasion. But of course, if you are looking for more of that "Rolex" look, Spigen's Modern Fit Band offers all the metallic links you could ask for.

Even if you aren't interested in one of our picks, the beauty of Samsung’s smartwatch strategy is that there's a wealth of options to choose from. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can use any watch bands compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4, 4 Classic, 5, and 5 Pro. All modern Galaxy Watches also use 20mm straps, so hundreds of third-party watch bands should fit just as well.