So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. There are some familiar faces on here as many of the big screen protector companies have offerings for Android's most popular flagship lineup.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra just launched. It's not too different in terms of design from its predecessor . However, it now features an entirely flat screen. The benefit of this is that screen protector options are about to go nuts. The curved display of the Galaxy S23 Ultra made it, so only a few manufacturers could even make a tempered glass screen protector. Now, with a flat display, it's going to be a lot more common.

Samsung offers a screen protector as well if you're interested. It's a film-style screen protector, but Samsung does it pretty nicely. It's reasonably clear and doesn't mess with touch sensitivity much. The big feature is the anti-reflection technology that goes into it. Basically, it's made from a material that helps reduce glare in direct lighting, so you can see your phone outside more easily. It's a bit expensive, but it's different from most other film-style protectors.

Fangtian's screen protectors are another budget-friendly option for Galaxy S24 Ultra owners. These are film-style screen protectors that cost $10 for four, which makes them an excellent value. The brand also includes an installation frame to assist with a proper fit. Fangtian also boasts a case-friendly design, good touch sensitivity, and even a non-slip mat to make installation even easier. There are few screen protectors in this price range, and this one is pretty good.

Sometimes more is better, and that is certainly the case with the Ferilinso Screen Protectors. It comes with four tempered glass screen protectors along with four camera lens protectors. You even get an installation frame as well. The screen protectors are your basic ones with 9H hardness and an oleophobic coating to protect against fingerprints. At $2.50 per screen protector, it's difficult to complain about shortcomings and there aren't too many with these.

Matte screen protectors are hard to come by these days, but some companies, like Ksleri, still make them. Fortunately, this one is pretty good. Like most, it comes with an installation frame, so you can get it right on the first try. That's good because you only get one screen protector per pack. However, this one does come with two lens protectors to protect all the glass on your phone.

Some folks prefer a little extra privacy, and that's what you get with these screen protectors. One pack comes with three tempered glass screen protectors along with three camera lens protectors, so it's also a pretty good deal if you want a few different tries. Like most privacy screen protectors, these are relatively clear when looking head-on but get more shaded as you look at the phone from greater angles. It works as advertised.

Spigen's excellent Glas.tR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector returns for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Each pack comes with two glass screen protectors along with one of the most consistent installation devices on the market, which we think people will appreciate. The protectors have 9H hardness along with an oleophobic coating to help protect against fingerprints. This is a definite winner, especially if you're squeamish about installing screen protectors.

The Ringke Dual Easy Film screen protector is a good choice for people who don't want a tempered glass protector. Each pack comes with two film protectors along with an installation device to help your alignment. Beyond that, Ringke says their protectors are made from high-performance EPU with self-healing properties and a fingerprint-resistant coating. It shouldn't affect the screen's touch response too much, and it's also case-friendly. Plus, it's relatively inexpensive compared to many other protectors.

The Whitestone Dome screen protector is a great option for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It uses a proprietary wet installation method with a kit to ensure proper alignment. The kit even comes with a UV light since that's how you harden the liquid once the protector is applied. Plus, each purchase comes with two screen protectors in case something goes wrong. They're a pain to get off once they're set, but hopefully, you won't have to.

The bottom line: Which Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protector is the best?

For our money, the Whitestone Dome screen protector is the best one. The liquid installation plus the UV setting ensures that the screen protector goes nowhere once it sets. It's a little messy but worth it if you're looking for something that won't come unstuck for a long time. Barring that, Ringke and Spigen make excellent film and glass screen protectors, respectively. Spigen has been selling the Glas.tR screen protectors for years with great success.

Most of the rest are for more niche use cases. Imbzbk makes a good privacy screen protector while Ksleri carries the torch for matte glass screen protectors. Ferilinso and Fangtian bring up the rear with great budget options and Samsung has a unique screen protector for those interested.

Should I put a screen protector on my Galaxy S24 Ultra?

It's a matter of personal taste. With a good case, the likelihood of your screen hitting a smooth surface is pretty slim. However, dropping the phone on an uneven surface can still cause screen damage. It's certainly not a bad idea. Replacing the screen on high-end Samsung phones is fairly expensive, so sometimes it's better to be safe than sorry.

Which is better, glass or film screen protectors?

Both have their pros and cons. Glass screen protectors are more scratch-resistant and easier to clean. However, they're a bit harder to apply and can shatter if it's taking the hit for your phone screen, which means a higher likelihood of replacement. Film screen protectors are virtually indestructible, but they'll scuff and scratch over time.

In terms of usability, glass protectors feel more like your native phone screen, while film screen protectors have a distinctive feel to them. Whether you like it is a matter of personal interpretation.

Why are there more glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Prior models of the Galaxy S Ultra had a curved screen. Glass screen protectors are exceedingly difficult to make and install properly on a curved display. Generally speaking, the adhesive on the edges doesn't stick as well, causing a poor fit and poor adhesion. Some companies, like Whitestone, have wet install methods that help, but outside of that, traditional techniques simply don't work. The S24 Ultra has a flat screen, which means the tempered glass is back on the menu.