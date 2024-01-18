Samsung's S-View Wallet case is something a little different. This one is a folio case with a wallet slot in the inside flap where you can hold a few cards. There is also a window that shows you the time and battery charge. It works automatically with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, and it's a neat way to protect your phone while still leaving it usable. It's a bit expensive, but that's often the case with Samsung.

The Spigen Liquid Air is a simple, but effective case for the Galaxy S24. It features a rubberized back that is both easy to grip, and it looks quite nice. It's relatively thin and doesn't add a ton of bulk to the phone, but it still protects it against minor drops. It comes in four colors, including black, gray, purple, and green. It's a simple case that doesn't break the bank and goes on sale often.

Everybody knows Otterbox, and they're back this year with the Defender Series Pro case for the Galaxy S24. It's a thicker case, so it'll handle drops a lot better than many of its competitors. The case also comes in three colors, including black, baby blue jeans, and mountain majesty (purple). On top of being rugged, the case also has a comfortable grip, an anti-microbial coating, and holster clips to attach to bags and belts.

The dbrand grip case is a great option for the Galaxy S24. It's among the most effective grip cases you can buy and is protective enough for most common drops. It looks good, it feels good, and dbrand backs up their products well. Plus, you can choose a skin to add to the back of it that gives it a unique look compared to other cases. There are more than two dozen skin options, giving this case plenty of different looks.

The Mous Limitless 5.0 case is a fancy-looking case with a lot of premium design features. You can get it in walnut or bamboo wood, black leather, a carbon fiber style, and a speckled fabric look. It supports MagSafe and uses it to hold onto the backplate that you choose. In terms of protection, it's a fairly medium case in terms of size, so it's not too thick, but it's also not a minimal case either.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a clear case that actually looks pretty good once you get it on the phone. The backing is either clear or matte clear, but you can get the frame in a couple of different colors. It's a two-piece design, so you pop the phone and the backing into the frame, and you're off to the races. It's not too thick, looks good, and its two-piece design makes it easy to clean.

The Ringke Fusion Bold is another good all-around Galaxy S24 case. It sports a transparent back with a non-slip frame that keeps the sides of your phone and camera lenses safe. The sides are also textured to improve grip and honestly feel pretty great. What's nice about this protector is that it's simple. It's clear, it guards the goods, and it's not expensive. This is the kind of case you put on and don't take off.

Tech21 isn't the most well known brand, but they make some killer cases. The Evo Check comes in either a clear or a smokey translucent color. It's one of those cases that feels good in the hand and is thick enough to protect without making the phone feel big. Plus, the company includes removable and replaceable buttons to match your phone's color. It's a jack of all trades type of case.

Small phone fans will especially enjoy the small, pocketable size of the S24.

If you've already ordered one, you're here to find something to protect and jazz up your investment. The only thing holding your phone's glass in place is a metal frame, and that can only do so much against immediate impacts. Below is a smorgasbord of Galaxy S24 cases that will not only protect your phone but make it look stylish in the process.

Best Galaxy S24 cases: Our top picks

The best Galaxy S24 cases: Which one is best for me?

As per the norm, it's all about what fits your taste and lifestyle best. The Tech21 Evo Check and the Ringke Fusion Bold are two great all-rounders that should work for most people's needs and style. Barring that, you have Spigen's excellent Ultra Hybrid clear case, the premium Mous offerings, and dbrand's always-excellent Grip Case. Otterbox brought back its rugged Defender Series Pro case and Samsung has some fun ideas with its multipurpose wallet case too.

You can't go wrong with the selection above. There are no weak cases up there, just preferences for what you want or need. Even the Spigen Liquid Air is a fantastic case if you're into rubberized cases with excellent grip. Choose the one you want.

Should I get a case for my Galaxy S24?

To protect your phone, yes. The front and back are both glass. While the S24 does sport the new Gorilla Glass Armor, it's still no match for concrete when dropped from six feet off the ground. A good case can dramatically decrease the likelihood of damage when a phone is dropped. We're all humans, and accidents happen. Cases are for when accidents happen.