Summary LibreOffice offers a free, open-source alternative to Microsoft Office 365 with a familiar interface.

FreeOffice provides a clean layout similar to Office 365, requiring simple registration for a product key.

OnlyOffice integrates all features in one program, making it a minimalist choice for simplicity.

Microsoft Office 365 sets the productivity software standard with popular apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint that work on most phones and laptops. However, it has some drawbacks and requires a Microsoft account and a monthly subscription , which may be inconvenient for some users.

Luckily, many free software suites offer functionality similar to Microsoft 365 without requiring payment or accounts. In this article, I'll list some of the best free Microsoft Office 365 alternatives to see what they offer and which is best for you.

1 LibreOffice

Ready to go without registration

LibreOffice is free and open-source software made by a non-profit organization called The Document Foundation. Its six apps comprise Calc for spreadsheets, Writer for word processing, Impress for presentations, Math for formula editing, Draw for flowcharts, and Base for databases. The apps work as downloadable programs or extensions and are compatible with standard Microsoft formats, like .docx, .doc, .xlsx, and .ppt.

Switching to LibreOffice is easy because its interface closely resembles Microsoft's products, with all the icons and buttons in similar positions. The apps recognize Word, Excel, and other files, so you can access and edit your preexisting work without issues.

One of LibreOffice's best features is that the New icon lets you open any app in the suite instead of only creating files within a single program. This is useful for multitasking because you can effortlessly access any app in the suite without needing to exit what you're doing and click on a new icon. I like that LibreOffice goes the extra mile compared to most free productivity suites by including drawing and database apps without requiring registration.

2 FreeOffice

Get started with a free product key

FreeOffice is made by SoftMaker, which has been around since 1987. Its free Office 365 alternative includes TextMaker for word processing, SoftMaker Presentations for presentations, DataMaker for databases, and PlanMaker for spreadsheets. These apps offer proprietary formats, like.TMDX, .PMDX and .PRDX are also compatible with Microsoft file systems.

To use FreeOffice, you'll need to register your email address to get a product key, which could be an issue for some users but is fair considering the tools on offer. I wasn't happy about FreeOffice automatically adding icons to my already-crowded taskbar, but they were easy to remove in seconds.

Getting started is easy, and you can choose between various interface styles to match your taste. They closely resemble Microsoft's new and classic interfaces with light and dark designs and a touch-screen-friendly version with larger icons available. While FreeOffice apps share many layout similarities with Office 365 products, they have a cleaner and less cluttered layout, which can be more user-friendly for some people.

3 OnlyOffice

A minimalist choice for users looking for user-friendliness and simplicity

OnlyOffice is open-source software created by Latvian-based Ascensio systems. The company offers various tiers to business and enterprise users and provides a cloud-based version similar to Google Docs for online collaborations. OnlyOffice's free Desktop Editors package includes the Document, Spreadsheet, Presentation, and PDF From modules. It is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

Unlike Office 365 and the other apps mentioned so far, OnlyOffice incorporates all its features in a single program instead of splitting them up between various apps. I like this approach of having everything under one roof because you can open multiple file types as different tabs within a single program instead of switching between them.

Speaking of file types, OnlyOffice can open all Microsoft formats and has interfaces similar to Office 365 products, making it easy to switch between them. The OnlyOffice free tier is great for those looking for simplicity because it includes three equivalents to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and adds a free PDF editor without requiring registration.

4 WPS Office

Sign-in to access practical apps with a modern design

WPS Office is made by KingSoft Office Software, founded in 1988. The standard version is free, and the company also offers Pro and AI versions for individuals, which have added features that require a monthly subscription. You can also get the Teams version with cloud sharing and administrative tools for business users. Most people will manage with the free version, which includes Docs, Sheets, Slides, and PDF apps to handle the most common file types.

Getting started requires you to sign in with your Google account and decide if you'd like to give it access to your Google Drive files. You'll then be able to access all the features in a single app instead of individually. This system lets open multiple file types in different tabs for quick access, with easy switching between them.

WPS Office apps have fresh interfaces close enough to Microsoft equivalents for easy use while adding unique design elements to look fresh and stand out. I appreciated their clean interfaces and user-friendliness but didn't enjoy the constant prompts to upgrade to a paid package.

5 Google Workspace

The best cloud-based Office 356 alternative

Google Workspace is the best free cloud-based alternative to Office 365. Its integration with Google Chrome means you don't need to download an app, and everything's conveniently located in your browser for easy access. You can access your locally stored Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files with Docs, Sheets, and Slides, which will upload them to Google Drive so that you can open them as browser tabs.

An advantage of Google Workspace over many Office 365 alternatives is that you can share your documents and spreadsheets with your team and access them from your phone, tablet, and other devices. It's also safer because your data will be safe if your laptop gets damaged or stolen.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides have intuitive interfaces that don't try to be Office 365 clones. Most people will find them simple to use, and they offer incredible practicality because of their integration with Calendar, Photos, and other apps in the Google ecosystem.