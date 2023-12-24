Key Takeaways Fortnite has a wide range of highly subjective fan-favorite skins, including those from the DC, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises.

Rare skins like the Galaxy skin (exclusive to Samsung devices) and John Wick skin (based on Keanu Reeves) are highly sought after.

Some skins like Lynx and Lexa are collector's items that were only available through specific conditions or battle passes.

Fortnite's skins are kind of a big deal. They are the primary thing that you can spend your V-Bucks on, and each player's skin helps differentiate them from the millions of other players. So, which ones are the best? That's highly subjective as everyone's tastes are different. If you asked me about my favorite Fortnite skin every day, I would probably give a different answer every day.

Related How to install and play Fortnite on your Chromebook Epic Games' massively popular battle royale game is available everywhere. We'll show you how to install and play Fortnite on a Chromebook.

However, there are a number of fan favorites out there, and we're going to take a look at some of them. Please remember that, again, this is highly subjective, so there is no real right or wrong answer here. Let's take a look at some of the best Fortnite skins.

1 DC series skins

Harley Quinn appears every couple months

Fandom / Pocket-lint

Fortnite has a slew of skins for the DC comic book series. They include Aquaman, several Batmans, Best Boy, Black Adam, Bloodsport, Clark Kent, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and over a dozen others. In addition, there are a number of pickaxes, gliders, wraps, and emotes from the popular franchise. Most of them cost somewhere around 1,500 V-Bucks, but Fortnite has been known to give some away for free on occasion.

In terms of availability, these cycle in and out of the shop consistently, so if there's a DC skin you want, your best bet is to wait for it to return to the shop again. For instance, the Harley Quinn skin pictured above was last spotted in the item shop on December 3rd, 2023 and appears about every two or three months.

2 Galaxy skin

Galaxy Note 9 promotion during Chapter 1, Season 5

Fandom / Pocket-lint

The Galaxy skin is about as rare as it gets for Fortnite players. The only people who could unlock this skin were folks who purchased a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, downloaded Fortnite from Samsung's app store, and then played three full matches of Fortnite. Somewhat coincidentally, my first experience with Fortnite was downloading it on my Note 9 to get the skin. You can see how it looks in the image above. It's awesome.

Unfortunately, this is unobtainable for essentially everyone who didn't get it with the promotion during Chapter 1, Season 5. It's never been in the item shop and probably never will. Part of what makes it so cool is its insane rarity, so if you have one, enjoy it.

3 John Wick skin

Last in the item shop in 2021

Fandom / Pocket-lint

John Wick is another rare skin. Before December 21, 2023, the last time John Wick was in the item shop was 1,000 days ago, back in 2021. Before that, it was October 2020, and then 2019. So, if you spot John in the item shop, and you collect skins, then snatching him up isn't the worst idea. He looks cool and comes in a few different styles.

In addition, there is a John Wick-themed pickaxe, glider, and other items. Fun fact, John Wick was the first Fortnite skin to use the likeness of a real person, in this case being Keanu Reeves. It's going to get a bit less rare now that it's cycled through the game relatively recently, but it's still a cool skin to have.

4 Lynx skin

A collector's item you can't purchase

Fandom / Pocket-lint

All you have to do is look at Lynx to know why she's a great skin. You get the dark cat lady warrior vibe in a slick skin that looks awesome all the time. It also comes in red, blue, or the default, which is black with some purple and red gradients. The black variant, pictured above, required the player to complete 55 weekly challenges, which is no small task.

This skin is exceptionally rare because it was never available for purchase. The only way to get Lynx was to complete the battle pass from Chapter 1 Season 7 to unlock all the various styles and variants. Thus, like Galaxy, she's a collector's item, and those who have her should be happy about it.

5 Lexa skin

another one-off for Fortnite

Fortnite-Archive / Pocket-lint

Lexa and Lynx have a lot in common. For starters, they're both super rare. Lexa was only available from the Chapter 2 Season 5 battle pass. Completing the battle pass unlocked all of her styles. You had to reach level 79 and complete 66 Epic Quests to get everything. Lexa was the first Fortnite skin where all of their styles are illustrated, with the second one being Orin.

Her rarity is what makes her awesome. It's another one-off for Fortnite, and that means people who have her now are likely to be the only people ever to get her. However, Fortnite has since added the Princess Lexa skin, which was first available in August 2023. Even then, that version was only available in the Fortnite Crew Pack, so even the remake is rare.

6 Marvel series skins

Typically go for about 1,500 V-Bucks

Fandom / Pocket-lint

Fortnite really likes comic book skins, as evidenced by all the DC Comics skins that are available. The same holds true for Marvel. There are dozens of Marvel skins available to players, including three different Spider-Mans, two Captain Americas, Deadpool, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and essentially any other Marvel character that you can think of. Some of them, like Dark Phoenix pictured above, look great.

Because there are so many of them, there's almost always a Marvel skin floating around the item shop somewhere. A few of them, like Black Widow, can be pretty rare. Black Widow went four years between appearances in the item shop. They typically go for about 1,500 V-Bucks.

7 Master Chief skin

Halo crossover that hasn't been in the shop for 500 days

Fandom / Pocket-lint

The Master Chief skin was originally featured in December 2020 as part of a crossover with the Halo universe. It was available pretty regularly over the next couple of years, but hasn't been seen in the item shop in over 500 days as of this writing. It was available as just the skin or in a bundle with a glider, pickaxe, and a couple of other cosmetics.

It's pretty easy to see why this is here. Halo is a pretty awesome franchise overall, and Master Chief just looks cool. Fortnite did a pretty good job recreating him in all of his glory. Now, if they would just get on a Cortana skin, the world would be a slightly better place.

8 Penny skin

She goes for about 1,200 V-Bucks when available

Fandom / Pocket-lint

Penny is a pretty excellent skin for a few reasons. Unlike most of the skins on this list, this one circles back around to the item shop fairly frequently. We usually see it about every two to four months. Secondly, she comes with a cat style that looks pretty good. Sometimes, something doesn't need to be super rare to be good.

Generally, she goes for about 1,200 V-Bucks when she's available. She's based on the Tank Penny character from Fortnite's Save the World mode. The mode saw some life breathed into it in late 2023, so perhaps Epic will continue to improve and iterate the game mode.

9 Star Wars series skins

Star Wars characters bob in and out

Fandom / Pocket-lint

Comic book franchises aren't the only ones with a huge cast of Fortnite skins. Star Wars is another such franchise, with dozens of skins to choose from. They include favorites like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Princess Leia, Kylo Ren, and Rey. However, a lot of players like the stormtrooper and Zorii Bliss skins as well. With such a big selection, it's hard to find one that isn't likable.

Much like the other two massive franchises, Star Wars characters bob in and out of item shops all the time. Boba Fett, pictured above, was last in the shop on December 5th, 2023 and before that, in October. Some of the skins have been known to have long periods between shop appearances. Kylo Ren once disappeared from the shops for over 700 days between 2020 and 2022.

10 Tsuki skin

Comes in two styles: Default and human

Fandom / Pocket-lint

Tsuki is another one of those skins that just looks cool. She originally joined the game in 2019, making her one of the older skins on the list. She's been a fairly consistent presence in the item shops ever since. She comes in two styles, default and human, and both look pretty good. She was also part of the Typical Gamer's Locker Bundle that included some extra goodies like a pickaxe skin and an emote.

She was part of the Kata Tech Set that also included Copper Wasp and Tsuki 2.0. While Tsuki is available all the time, the Tsuki 2.0 skin was only available during the Chapter 3 Season 2 battle pass, so it is exceptionally more rare and even has more styles and the original.

Related 10 tips and tricks for playing Fortnite Fortnite is still the biggest game in the world, so don't dive into it blind!

How did we choose these Fortnite skins?

I focused on various factors that make Fortnite skins stand out among the pack. Here's a breakdown of my approach: