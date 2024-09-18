Key Takeaways Change key settings like low input latency for better Fortnite gameplay.

Stick to high frame rate, adjust display settings, and turn off irrelevant audio for an edge.

Focus on building speed, set up controller for fast building, and turn off replays to avoid frame hitches.

Fortnite might appear like a casual game to the outside observer, but anyone who has experienced the thrill of jumping out of the battle bus and fighting for their life in this battle royale will know that you need to be deadly serious if you want to pull out a win. As one of the most popular games in the world , no other game has as high a level of competition as this one, and with all those battle pass rewards on the line, you need to be on your A game to grab all those skins before they disappear.Being on every platform, Fortnite is designed to be played with just about any control method you can think of. The most hardcore players swear by keyboard and mouse, but there are some instances where the controller is superior. That said, if you stick to what default settings the game starts you off with, you'll never perform at your absolute best. Just like in Call of Duty , remapping your controls is key to rising through the ranks, so here are the best controller settings you need to crush the current Fortnite season.

These settings are intended for a standard PlayStation or Xbox controller.

The best Fortnite controller settings for this season

All the important settings you need to change

Turning low input latency mode is perhaps the most important setting of the bunch.

There are dozens of Fortnite settings to mess with to get the best results, but not all of them need to be changed for the current season. Most of the default settings are good where they are, but these are the most critical ones you will want to change before starting your next match:

120fps Mode - ON

- ON Brightness - 150%

Motion Blur - OFF

- OFF Music - 0%

- 0% Dialogue - 0%

- 0% Visualize Sound Effects - ON

- ON Hold to Swap Pickup - ON

Toggle Targeting - OFF

Mark Danger When Targeting - ON

Auto Pick Up Weapons - OFF

Auto Sort Consumables to Right - ON

Reset Building Choice - ON

Disable Pre-Edit Option - ON

Low Input Latency Mode - ON

- ON Turbo Building - ON

- ON Record Replays - OFF

- OFF Record Large Team Replays - OFF

- OFF Record Creative Replays - OFF

- OFF Controller Auto-Run - ON

Build Immediately - ON

- ON Edit Hold Time - .100 Seconds

Vibration - OFF

- OFF Look Sensitivity - 5

Aim Sensitivity - 5

Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier - 2.2X

Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier - 2.3X

This season hasn't changed a lot in terms of needing to alter your button layout. I included my personal custom layout for you to check out, but nothing in there is notable you probably don't already take advantage of.

Screen settings to give you the edge

Don't forget these options

For the settings, though, there are a lot of things you want to pay attention to. The first few have to do with frame rate, which should obviously be pushed as high as possible, but also raising the brightness a bit so you have an easier time spotting enemies even if they use a darker colored skin that might help them blend into the background. Turning low input latency mode is perhaps the most important setting of the bunch, so triple check you have this one on. You also want to completely mute the music and dialogue, which give you no advantage and only make it harder to hear enemy gunshots and footsteps. Speaking of which, turn on the visualize sound effects option to give you a visual indicator for where sounds are coming from as an extra way to stay aware of where danger might be.

The building options here are all focused on speed. These settings will let you build towers, walls, and any defensive structure you need as fast as humanly possible on your controller. And finally, one often overlooked part of the settings is all the recordings. These can cause unwanted hitches in your frame rate when your game is constantly recording clips, so shut that off to make sure your frames are safe.