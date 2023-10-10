Call phones have sort of stagnated into one basic form factor, led by Apple: a big screen, a flat case and nothing else. But some manufacturers are bucking the trend and innovating in form factor and functionality with foldable phones. Unlike the old-school clamshells from the early 2000s, these have touchscreens on both the inside and the outside, letting you interact with your mobile apps on two different screens. It might seem like a gimmick at first, but once you explore what you can do you'll wonder how you ever lived without one.

The Best Samsung Foldable Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $920 $1120 Save $200 Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a pocket-sized portable that folds down to a square form factor with an external screen. This phone has tons of really cool features to go along with the double displays, and for Prime Big Deal Days you can get 18 per cent off. $920 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1400 $1800 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest folding phone from Samsung. It brings a refined design compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with some great internal upgrades. Dual-screen app sharing is really cool, and the powerful processor is great for gaming. Get $400 off with this deal. $1400 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $800 $1000 Save $200 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 might have been surpassed by a new model, but it's still a solid phone with some gorgeous case colors and functionality. Being anle to take $200 off makes it even more attractive. $800 at Amazon

Samsung is currently the leader in foldables, with their Galaxy Z Flip and Fold both delivering cutting-edge performance on bright, rich screens. The previous generation Flip 4 is also on sale for Prime Day if you're looking to spend a little less.

The Best Motorola Foldable Phone Deals

Motorola Motorola Razr+ $800 $1000 Save $200 Motorola's Razr+ folding smartphone boasts a fully interactive 3.6" external display, as well as an internal 6.9" pOLED screen. It's convenient, durable, and fast with a Snapdragon 8+ processor. $800 at Amazon

Motorola has been in the mobile business for just a few days less than forever, and their phones are known for sexy, stylish design. The Razr+ was rereleased in 2023 and is a lightweight phone that will definitely draw attention, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

