This New Year, make a resolution to never be caught with a dead iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch while on the go. A portable charger is great for just charging one device, but a portable foldable charging station allows you to charge up to three devices at one time. Additionally, foldable charging stations help your MagSafe compatible devices stay charged anywhere you go.

Related How to connect two sets of AirPods to the same Mac Why share one set of buds when you can pair two different AirPods with your Mac? Here's how to do that in a couple quick steps.

As an avid traveler, these are some of my top recommendations for being ready to film any content, create the perfect background soundtrack, or tackle any adventure even while out and about.

Best foldable chargers for Apple users: A traveler's top picks