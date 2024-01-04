This New Year, make a resolution to never be caught with a dead iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch while on the go. A portable charger is great for just charging one device, but a portable foldable charging station allows you to charge up to three devices at one time. Additionally, foldable charging stations help your MagSafe compatible devices stay charged anywhere you go.
Iseyuox Charging Station for Apple DevicesBest overall foldable charger
CIVPOWER Wireless Magnetic Charging StationBest budget foldable charger
KU XIU Foldable Magnetic Wireless ChargerBest high end foldable charger
Haino Wireless Charger with Adapter and Travel CaseBest value foldable charger
Consay 3 in 1 Foldable Wireless ChargerBest sleek foldable charger
How to connect two sets of AirPods to the same MacWhy share one set of buds when you can pair two different AirPods with your Mac? Here's how to do that in a couple quick steps.
As an avid traveler, these are some of my top recommendations for being ready to film any content, create the perfect background soundtrack, or tackle any adventure even while out and about.
Best foldable chargers for Apple users: A traveler's top picks
-
Iseyuox Charging Station for Apple DevicesBest overall foldable charger$40 $60 Save $20
If you're searching for a solid 3-in-1 foldable charging station, the Iseyuox Charging Station for Apple Devices simultaneously charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It also comes in several colors and folds into a stand or small cube.
-
CIVPOWER Wireless Magnetic Charging StationBest budget foldable charger$13 $37 Save $24
The Civpower Wireless Magnetic Charging Station allows you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch or Airpods and other devices for under $15. Additionally, the foldable charger includes two MagSafe charging stations and an extra USB-A charging port.
-
KU XIU Foldable Magnetic Wireless ChargerBest high end foldable charger$70 $90 Save $20
The KU XIU magnetic charging station is a bit pricey, but it comes with higher charging rates and functionality. Allowing you to charge up to three devices, it includes fast charging and folds into a charging pad or an upright stand.
-
Haino Wireless Charger with Adapter and Travel CaseBest value foldable charger
Like others on this list, the Haino Wireless Charger offers-- 3-in-1 charging and easily folds. Its standout quality, however, is the included travel case, which allows for easy storage and organizes other wires, making it a great sub-$30 buy.
-
Consay 3 in 1 Foldable Wireless ChargerBest sleek foldable charger$23 $25 Save $2
Consay's 3-in-1 foldable charging station easily fits in your pocket and has three dedicated MagSafe charging docks for an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. The charger comes in several sleek matte colors and includes an anti-slip mat.
-
UYOUNG 3 in 1 Wireless ChargerBest compact foldable charger
Charging stations don't get much more compact than the UYOUNG 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station, folding into a small, pocket-sized circle. Additionally, the charging station allows you to simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
-
BEVA Travel Power StripBest foldable power strip$18 $24 Save $6
This portable power strip from BEVA is 4 ft long, and includes a USB-C outlet, 2 USB-A outlets, and 2 AC outlets. The strip can fit in a small bag and is great if you have multiple devices that require different outlets.
-
Knlid Magnetic Wireless ChargerBest MagSafe foldable charger$20 $50 Save $30
The Knlid Magnetic wireless charger is compatible with all MagSafe iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. The charging station isn't as compact as the other cases on the list, but can still fit in your carry-on bag or personal item.
What devices are MagSafe compatible?
MagSafe is only available on iPhones newer than the iPhone 12, 3rd generation AirPods and Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Series 9.
How do foldable charging stations differ from traditional portable chargers?
Foldable charging stations allow users to charge several MagSafe devices at once and can easily fold to save space in your bag. Traditional portable chargers may have the capability to charge several devices but typically require wires to do so and don’t have the ability to fold into a more compact size.