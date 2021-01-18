Think back to a time before responsive apps, exceptional cameras and endless group chats - a simpler time, and one where the flip phone was king.

Thankfully, the good old days can return again, and you can add some simplicity back to your handset by picking up one of the best flip phones. Unlike more modern smartphones, which have spec sheets a mile long, these devices are largely all very similar.

That means the biggest choice you have to make is which pre-paid, pay-as-you-go carrier deal you go with, and perhaps what level of cellular connection you'll require.

Most big-name manufacturers have naturally moved away from the budget, clamshell-style phone, but there are still many devices to pick from. So, let's flip the script and detail some of the best-rated options on the market.

Our Top Pick: Best Flip Phone

Big Button Uleway 1. Best overall An easy-to-use option that's the perfect device for the elderly user. Pros Built-in torch

SOS button Cons Basic functionality

If you really want to go entry-level, then Big Button's devices are the way to go.

There's little by way of cellular connectivity - with only support for 2G - but it's big on simplicity. The large keypad and loud volume make it a great pick for elderly users and the hard of hearing, which is also bolstered by the SOS button and speed-dial keys.

As with other flip phones, battery life is also very solid. Big Button indicates that the 900mAh battery should last for up to 240 minutes of talk time, and 160 hours on standby.

Easyfone Prime A1 2. Runner Up Easyfone packs a healthy dose of features inside this colourful and affordable flip phone. Pros Charging cradle

Hearing aid compatible Cons Battery life could be improved

It may not come from a household name, but Easyfone's Prime A1 is a budget-friendly pick that gives you both a raft of features and flexibility with your pay-as-you-go deal.

There are big buttons and hotkeys for easy dialling, as well as a high maximum volume for the hard of hearing and an SOS button. The front of the red clamshell design features a 1.4-inch display, which is backed up by a 2.4-inch main screen once you flip it open.

You're also not locked into any particular carrier, either, which is a real bonus.

TTsims Flip TT140 3. A Top Pick A very affordable and simple-to-use flip phone that takes things back to basics. Pros Very cheap

USB charging Cons Doesn't work on Three

If you need an ultra-cheap option to flip and take things back a couple of decades, the TT140 from TTsims is well worth considering.

It can be used as a sim-free device from a range of different UK carriers (not Three, however), and features a crisp 1.77-inch colour screen, Bluetooth, standby battery life of around 4-5 days and a total talk time of roughly 3 hours.

Just be aware that you'll need to provide your own charging brick, which can be paired with the included USB cable.

Big Button Artfone 4. Strong Contender A beautifully designed flip phone that doesn't skimp on features - all while remaining very affordable. Pros 1000 mAh replaceable battery

Dual colour screens Cons No 3G support

We've already outlined one Big Button flip phone above, but the company's Artfone offers a slightly different feature set and design for pay-as-you-go users to enjoy.

It still has the same large keys, enhanced volume and a simple operating system to make it easy to use for the elderly, but this device features a slightly different dual-screen package. The 1.8-inch front display gives at-a-glance looks at the date, time and contacts, while the larger 2.4-inch screen allows the user to navigate through the phone.

When added to the SOS features, 2G cellular support, flashlight and long-lasting battery, it's an affordable package that's well worth considering.

Geemarc CL8500 Amplified Clamshell phone 5. Also Great A stylish flip phone that gives you the addition of a clock on the outside. Pros Amplified and hearing aid compatible

Dual SIM ready Cons One of the more expensive options

The Geemarc CL8500 Amplified Clamshell phone is the perfect emergency backup phone for those in need.

It is as back to basics as you get, and that's a great thing. It has a 2.4" screen and a cool clock on the outside, making pocket watches much more obsolete.

It features an amplified speaker that allows it to ring up to 90dB, so you won't be missing it. Match that with its compatibility with hearing aids, and it makes the perfect phone for those who are hard of hearing.

Additionally, you also get the ICE function, which means 'In case of emergency'. It has four Pre-programmed contacts that can be accessed in case something goes wrong.