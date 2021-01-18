Think back to a time before responsive apps, exceptional cameras and endless group chats - a simpler time, and one where the flip phone was king.

Thankfully, the good old days can return again, and you can add some simplicity back to your handset by picking up one of the best flip phones. Unlike more modern smartphones, which have spec sheets a mile long, these devices are largely all very similar.

That means the biggest choice you have to make is which pre-paid, pay-as-you-go carrier deal you go with, and perhaps what level of cellular connection you'll require.

Most big-name manufacturers have naturally moved away from the budget, clamshell-style phone, but there are still many devices to pick from. So, let's flip the script and detail some of the best-rated options on the market.

Our Top Pick: Best Flip Phone

Nokia/Pocket-lint Nokia 2780 Flip 1. The top pick Nokia's feature phones have been market-leading for years, and its 2780 Flip is no exception. It's a reliable, feature-rich flip phone with big buttons and hearing aid compatibility. Pros LTE/4G compatible with the right carrier

18 days battery life

Google Maps and Search built-in

USB-C charging Cons Not the cheapest flip phone $89.99 on Amazon

As flip feature phones go, few do as much as the Nokia 2780 Flip can. It's got so many modern essentials, all the while still being a solid, reliable flip phone with big buttons that's easy to use.

It runs a software called KaiOS which has that classic easy-to-use interface we're used to seeing on Nokia phones, but it also has some useful Google apps built in like Google Search, Google Maps and YouTube.

It's also got hearing aid compatibility for those who need it, and charges using a USB-C connector, bringing it up to modern standards. Plus, with 4G/LTE connectivity anything that requires an internet connection will be quick to download/stream.

Easyfone Easyfone Prime A1 2. Runner Up Easyfone packs a healthy dose of features inside this colourful and affordable flip phone. Pros Charging cradle

Hearing aid compatible Cons Battery life could be improved $98.99 on Amazon

It may not come from a household name, but Easyfone's Prime A1 is a budget-friendly pick that gives you both a raft of features and flexibility with your pay-as-you-go deal.

There are big buttons and hotkeys for easy dialling, as well as a high maximum volume for the hard of hearing and an SOS button. The front of the red clamshell design features a 1.4-inch display, which is backed up by a 2.4-inch main screen once you flip it open.

You're also not locked into any particular carrier, either, which is a real bonus.

BLU BLU Tank Flip 3. Built like a tank The BLU Tank Flip is a solid, durable flip phone that's easy to use, features a camera and 4G/LTE support for T-Mobile in the States. Pros 2MP cameras

4G LTE connectivity

2.8 inch colour display Cons Only T-Mobile GSM networks supported

Not compatible with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint or Boost $79.99 on Amazon

Blu built its reputation on affordable Android phones but also churns out a good few standard feature phones with some useful capabilities. It's got 4G/LTE support - as long as you're happy using T-Mobile or one of its MVNOs. Sadly, there's no support for AT&T, Verizon, Cricket Wireless, Sprint or Boost Mobile.

It comes in three different colours, is built to last and features a large 2.8-inch colour screen on the inside, as well as featuring two 2-megapixel cameras for taking selfies or photos of others. What's more, it even has Facebook and WhatsApp preloaded and a 1350mAh battery that will last ages on a full charge.

Lively Jitterbug Flip2 4. Top pick for extra needs The Jitterbug Flip2 is a cell phone for the most vulnerable in society, with big buttons, an easy-to-use menu, and 24/7 access to emergency health services via the big red button. Pros 24/7 access to health services

Easy list menu and big buttons

Alexa built in Cons Only works on Lively network $74.99 on Amazon

The Jitterbug Flip2 phone is a device aimed at being as useful to the elderly and vulnerable as possible, so it's got huge buttons and is very easy to use. The simple list menu is easy to navigate, and it even has Alexa built-in for voice commands. Plus, for those who need it, there's a big red button on the phone designed to give you 24/7 contact to emergency services, nurses and doctors.

As soon as the phone arrives you activate it with a dedicated carrier - Lively - online or over the phone with a Lively agent, and you can sign up to a minutes plan (from $14.99 per month) and - if you want - a Health and Safety package, to make the most of the phone. It doesn't work with any other US carrier, however, so that's worth noting before taking the plunge.

Easyfone Easyfone T300 5. Stylish and slim option The Easyfone T300 has a stylish look, comes in three colours, has big buttons, and a dedicated flashlight button and works with T-Mobile and all of its MVNOs. Pros Great-looking phone

Big buttons and dedicated flashlight shortcut

Emergency SOS function Cons Only works on T-Mobile networks $99.99 on Amazon

The second Easyfone on the list is probably the best looking and comes with a bunch of useful features. It's got GPS positioning - with a linked emergency SOS button - plus integrated flashlight with its own dedicated shortcut key, FM radio, camera, task lists, audio player, Bluetooth and calculator.

It's a stylish little number, comes in three different colours, has a large 1500mAh battery and 4G LTE support for T-Mobile and all of its virtual networks. That includes Metro, Tello, Lyca, Speedtalk, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile. There's no support for Verizon or AT&T though.