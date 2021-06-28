Picking up a fixed TV mount will allow you to set your screen flush onto the wall and leave the world of benches and stands behind.

By installing a bracket to hold your TV on, it's able to rest more like a picture frame than act as the centrepiece of a room, and, depending on which wall you fix it to, you can still achieve perfect viewing angles.

With that said, not all these mounts are created equally. Those promising to lock your TV in place are generally slimmer, while still often possessing the power to tilt, and chunkier offerings sometimes feature the ability to swivel, with an extended arm.

In this guide, we'll be focusing solely on the former - fixed TV brackets.

Once you know this is the kind of bracket you want, it's then paramount to do some measuring. You'll need to know the size of your TV, of course, but you'll also need to identify its weight and its VESA specs.

We have more detailed advice on this - and other things to consider before buying - in our section below the picks, but just know that it often doesn't matter whether you have a 32-inch TV, 43-inch TV, 55-inch TV, 65-inch TV or something else entirely.

There aren't too many other distinguishing features between these handy supports, but let our guide you to help make the best decision for your flatscreen.

Our Top Picks

Mounting Dream Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount 1. Best overall Slim fitting A well-rounded, slimline bracket that's ideal for most users. Pros Extremely sturdy

Very flush finish Cons Spacers aren't for every TV See at Amazon

If you want a TV mount with an ultra-slim profile that can handle up to 100lbs of TV, Mounting Dream's bracket is one to strongly consider.

Like the rest of the options on this list, it's very affordable, and able to fit TVs measuring up to 55-inches. As is standard, the VESA mounting holes can be adjusted, with a maximum range of 400 x 400mm.

However, as with most options, it's important to be aware that you may not get a completely sturdy or flush fit with your TV, even though there are plenty of spacers included.

Once installed onto your wall, the mount will only sit 1.1-inch off the surface, while pulling the straps underneath allow it to be released with ease.

Fixed TV brackets we also recommend

Not every fixed TV mount can be our top recommendation, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t alternatives to consider. Here are four more picks we tested that are worth your time.

Perlesmith Perlesmith Fixed TV Wall Mount 2. Runner Up Lock it up With a safety lock and a sturdy design, this option is perfect for heavier TVs. Pros Mounting plate is well designed

Can handle pretty much any TV Cons Not the biggest selection of spacers See at Amazon

Perlesmith has another excellent fixed mount for those in need, offering sturdiness that can keep up to 115lb worth of TV locked into position.

As such, it's able to accommodate most flatscreen TVs, being VESA compatible with measurements ranging from 75 x 75mm to 400 x 400mm.

It's also one of the slimmer units you can install, measuring just 1.18-inches from the wall, and installation is one of the simplest to follow.

USX USX Fixed TV Wall Mount 3. A Top Pick Go universal A superb alternative, featuring a very slim profile and universal fittings. Pros Highly adjustable plate

Sits flush against the wall Cons No lock means it slides horizontally See at Amazon

If you need something that can handle a wide range of VESA sizes, USX has a universal design for you to weigh up.

It's able to help most 26 - 55-inch TVs up onto the wall, providing they have VESA fittings of between 75 x 75mm - 400 x 400mm, while also remaining very flush to the wall and leaving just a 1.1-inch gap.

Like others on this list, it features pullable straps that you can use to release your TV from its fixed state, too, with a spirit level included in the pack to help you achieve an accurate installation.

Perlegear Perlegear Fixed TV Wall Mount 4. Strong Contender Inexpensive, smaller bracket Perfect for smaller, lighter TVs and those who want to keep things budget-friendly. Pros Very affordable

Easy to install Cons Washers didn't fit

Not as sturdy with medium TVs See at Amazon

If you have a TV on the small-medium end and want a seriously affordable mount, Perlegear's fixed offering is likely your best bet.

It comes with a 1-inch profile, helping your TV blend into the space like a picture frame, and can hold up screens measuring between 17 - 42 inches that weigh up to around 66lbs.

Just keep in mind that although this one is designed for smaller TVs, it's still only able to be safely installed on stud, concrete or brick walls.

Mount-It Mount-It TV Wall Mount 5. Also Great Great alternative for lighter models Keep it minimal with this low-profile bracket - the ideal pick for lighter TVs. Pros Ideal for mid-large TVs

Low-profile design Cons Not the widest VESA specs See at Amazon

Owners of lighter TV may have their choices restricted slightly - particularly if they have bigger dimensions - but Mount-It's fixed bracket is a solid offering to ponder.

It's designed for most TVs measuring between 37 - and 70-inches - with VESA measurements up to 600 x 400mm - though can only hold up screens weighing a maximum of around 77lbs.

For this slight compromise, you do get a very flush, easy-to-install design, with cable access and release made easy through the pullable handles.

How to choose a fixed TV mount

There's plenty of factors to consider before diving in and picking up a fixed TV mount. We've already alluded to VESA fittings, TV weights and the various qualities that separate good TV brackets from bad ones, but here we'll go into a little more detail about the things to think about before buying.

What wall surface are you mounting onto?

This is a really basic consideration, but one that a lot of people actually skip over. Before you buy your TV mount (and perhaps your TV, if you haven't got the one you're planning to fix to the wall), it really pays to measure up the space you're mounting and think about what's behind the paint.

Our best advice is to set up as if you already have the mount in your possession. If your wall is brick/concrete, you should be mostly set - simply consider how deep this brick goes and whether it's a party wall.

If it's plasterboard, things get a little trickier. You'll have to check for studs and consider the length of wall plugs required to deal with air gaps between plaster and brick. Naturally, you'll also have to check for wires, pipes and other materials lurking behind your wall, too.

Is a fixed TV mount right for you?

We would recommend fixed TV mounts to those who don't require an awful lot of movement. The benefit of fixed mounts is that they sit much flusher to the wall than their extending arm siblings, but the drawback is that they offer very limited movement, obviously.

If you're mounting directly in front of your couch and only require something to tilt down slightly, the fixed TV mount is best.

If it's going to be hard to view from the other couches or seats in your room, then it's best to consider something with more flexibility.

What is VESA?

The Video Electronics Standards Association - VESA - is responsible for the Flat Display Mounting Interface, and, in turn, for pretty much all monitors and televisions sharing the same rough measurements for stands and wall mounts to fix onto.

In short, this means that there's a universal mount waiting for your TV or monitor no matter which brand it's from.

How do I find my TV weight and VESA measurements?

Naturally, every TV is different, which is why it's still important to know your exact TV's measurements before purchasing a specific mount. Some are best for small-medium TVs, while others are really only for 50-inch TVs and above.

Luckily, a quick Google search can help you determine your TV's weight, and therefore whether it's a reasonable weight for the mount (spoiler: almost all TVs are fine for the mounts on this list).

Measuring your TV's VESA holes is also very straightforward. Simply measure in millimetres between two of the holes horizontal to each other, and then do the same for two holes directly vertical from one another.

How much do you need to spend on a fixed TV mount?

In our view, there's no great need in breaking the bank on a TV mount. More expensive options don't necessarily reap better results - unless you have a particular TV that's difficult to find a universal mount for.

Installation is usually a combination of straightforward drilling and fiddling around with spacers, washers and the correct wall plugs for your TV and mounting area, and this doesn't change drastically between budget options and more expensive picks.

