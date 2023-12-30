There's no better way reach your New Year's fitness goals than with an app to schedule exciting workouts and a variety of trainers to keep you motivated. The best fitness apps work on most Apple and Android devices and can help you get fit by offering various workout types, diet plans, and a community of like-minded people to interact with while tracking your stats to help you improve your performance.

We usually test gadgets like smartwatches and workout equipment, and it makes sense for us to test the apps that work with them. Our team used the apps listed here as part of their daily fitness plans to see what they have to offer and tried to include as many options as possible to appeal to every user.

Apple Fitness+ 1. Best overall fitness app subscription Seamless live tracking Apple Fitness+ offers seamless integration with other products in the ecosystem with a wide range of classes and popular music to keep you entertained. Pros Works well with Apple devices

Wide range of workouts to choose from

Great music selection Cons Only works on Apple

No live classes $9.99/month after free trial

Apple's Fitness+ app makes sense if you're already in the ecosystem because it integrates seamlessly to track your performance, and you get three months of free membership if you buy an iPhone. You'll have to pay a monthly subscription after that, but it's still worth it to get over 3,000 workouts with everything from strength training and yoga to meditation and rowing to choose from.

One of the best things about the Apple Fitness+ app is that it's structured for beginners to fitness fanatics with classes ranging between 5 and 45 minutes, so you can train no matter how tight your schedule is. There's also a huge selection of popular music in the Artist Spotlight, so you'll never get bored while you workout. Finding the perfect workout is easy with convenient filters, and it's easy to create a custom workout playlist with the Stacks feature.

The Apple Fitness+ app is an excellent choice because it caters for everyone with fun instructors offering a wide range of workouts. It's best for people who enjoy live tracking and want to see their metrics in real-time, although it's only available for Apple products and doesn't offer any live classes.

Peloton 2. Best premium fitness app subscription All-device workouts The Peloton app offers one of the largest live and on-demand workout varieties with professional trainers and a community of like-minded users to help you stay motivated. Pros Works with most device

Wide range of live and on-demand classes

Fun outdoor classes Cons Expensive

Certain features limited to Peloton bikes and treadmills Free trial download with compatible devices on Amazon $12.99/ month

Peloton is best known for its bikes and treadmills, but the standalone app is perfect for its huge range of workout types and integration with other fitness equipment brands to deliver the famous competitive experience for less. Most people love Peloton for the sense of community and competing and socializing with like-minded people is a fantastic way to stay motivated. The app also offers rewards for certain achievements, and you can earn new badges by hitting fitness targets to keep things interesting.

The Peloton app allows you to access a range of live and on-demand cardio, strength, yoga, and more from professional trainers. New workouts are added daily, and you can try long-term programs to help you achieve your fitness goals. Compatibility isn't an issue and the app works on Apple and Android devices and most smart TVs, although certain features like the leaderboard are limited to Peloton Bike and Tread users.

Many buyers aren't willing to pay premium prices for Peloton machines and the app is a fantastic alternative, offering the same workouts, trainers and community experience that work on most devices and the workout equipment you already own. It comes in two flavors, with App One offering most of the features, and the pricey App+ taking things a step further with exclusive classes and real-time cycling metrics.

FIIT 3. Best value training fitness app subscription Fiit gets you fit Fiit works with most devices and fitness trackers to monitor your stats and has over 700 workouts, including yoga, and Pilates for every difficulty level. Pros Compatible with most fitness monitors

Wide range of workouts and trainers

Fiit club offers a social experience Cons Pricey

Needs a paired device to enjoy its full benefits 14-day free trial, and $9.99/month for unlimited access Free download with compatible devices

Fiit is one of the best fitness apps for buyers looking for the best integration with their devices and workout equipment. It's compatible with Apple Watches, Fitbits, Samsung watches and most fitness trackers, so it's easy to monitor your heart rate, reps, and other stats.

You'll never run out of workouts to try because there are over 700 to choose from, ranging between 10 and 60 minutes, and they offer various difficulty levels for everyone from beginners to experts. The sheer variety, including Yoga, Pilates, and HIIT from around 40 trainers, means you can train every body part and easily try out new things you might enjoy. Like Peloton, FIIT offers live classes and leaderboards to compete against other users and provide extra motivation to achieve your goals.

Fiit offers excellent compatibility with most devices to track your stats in real-time and is one of the best choices if you want to take on challenges and compete against family and friends. It isn't the cheapest fitness app, but is worth it for the wide range of workouts and trainers, as long as you have a compatible device to get the best out of it.

BODi 4. Best fitness app subscription for all-around health For body and mind Bodi has over 1,500 workouts of various types and includes nutrition programs, meditation, and more to help you live a positive and healthy lifestyle. Pros Offers comprehensive wellness features

Great for competition

Excellent pricing for long-term membership Cons Confusing pricing and branding See at Amazon 14-day free trial, and then $15/month

Bodi, also known as Beachbody, isn't just about workouts and fitness and provides a comprehensive health plan for your body and mind. They say losing weight is 30 percent exercise and 70 percent diet, and Bodi includes the 2B Mindset and Portion Fix nutrition programs to help you resist your cravings and plan your portions. There's also a relaxation and meditation feature to help you keep calm and manage your stress, with programs available for beginners and experts.

This app offers over 1,500 workouts like cardio, cycling, and weight lifting, and excels in providing structured plans to attain goals and long-term progress. Most fitness apps now offer some competitive training and the Bodgroups feature allows you to get feedback from trainers and make friends with other users who can offer encouragement and competition while you workout.

Bodi remains a popular choice because its extensive feature set promotes all-around wellness and can help you stay on track with diet plans and meditation. It also offers community features to rival Peloton and other industry leaders. The company is currently rebranding, and its confusing pricing structure that tries to push users into long-term commitments will hopefully become simpler as things settle.

Strava 5. Best fitness app subscription for runners and cyclists Data-driven performance Strava connects to most devices to offer in-depth speed, distance, and other stats to riders and cyclists looking to improve their performance by analyzing their stats. Pros Offers the best analytics for runners and cyclists

Compatible with most fitness trackers

Stores data from all your devices in one place Cons Limited appeal if you aren't into analyzing data

Premium membership can get expensive 30-day free trial, and then $6.67/month See at Amazon

Runners and cyclists can try Strava if they want to keep track of their speeds, routes, and other metrics. This app is for people who love analyzing their performance data, and it syncs with most Garmin watches and other tracking devices to provide in-depth analysis of your speeds and routes. Speaking of routes, the map feature allows you to plan your run or ride beforehand, then you can break it down into segments to see how well you did and compare it to other users' performance.

Most users love Strava because it pools data from all your devices in one place for easy analysis. This means that you can use your Apple Watch for certain workouts and a Garmin for others, and all the data will be conveniently located in Strava for you to view later. Not only does it make a difference when analyzing your performance, but it's excellent for tracking your long-term improvements and setting future goals.

Strava is a more focused fitness app subscription compared to most rivals and might not be the best for people looking to start a new fitness regime with a variety of workouts and trainers. However, it's the best app for its core audience of performance athletes requiring in-depth data to shave crucial seconds off their time and manage their endurance.

Fiton 6. Best live fitness app subscription Free to be fit Fiton offers unlimited workouts on the free version, and includes live and on-demand classes with celebrity trainers and nutritional and mental wellness advice. Pros Free

Includes fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness activities

Wide range of fun workouts Cons Some features only available in Pro version See at FitOn See at Amazon

Fiton has a comprehensive free version with unlimited workouts and is the best fitness app subscription for people who prefer live classes. You can choose between the ten fun and interactive daily live classes or try on-demand alternatives covering everything from stretching and boxing with celebrity trainers like Halle Berry and Gabrielle Union.

Wellness isn't just about getting fit, and Fiton can improve your physical and mental well-being with meditation, yoga, and other mindfulness activities, and over 500 healthy recipes to improve your nutrition. The social aspect of the app can help you stay motivated and ready to take on the world with fun challenges and competitions with other users, although you'll need the Pro version to access certain features.

Anyone looking for a fitness app to manage their lifestyle will benefit from Fiton's comprehensive features to get them into a healthy lifestyle. The free version includes unlimited workouts, despite its lack of long-term programs, and it's worth paying for the Pro version to access offline viewing, premium music, and other exclusive features.

The bottom line: Which is the best fitness app subscription?

Apple Fitness+ is the best fitness app subscription because it offers a huge range of workouts and music and integrates well with Apple devices. Peloton is the best premium fitness app subscription because of its excellent live and on-demand workouts and a community to keep you motivated. Anyone looking for great value can try Fiit because it's compatible with most smartphones and tablets and has workouts ranging between ten and 60 minutes for every fitness level.

Apple Fitness+ Editor's Choice See at Apple

How did we choose the best fitness app subscription?

Pocket-lint specializes in testing gadgets and apps and our team has hands-on experience with the apps on this list, using them daily to chart their fitness path. Choosing the best wasn't easy, and we used workout variety, integration, and value as the main testing criteria.

Most apps listed here offer a comprehensive workout list to appeal to every user and all fitness levels. They also have extra features to improve your health, like nutritional plans and meditation exercises.

Integration is another critical factor and our picks are compatible with most popular devices and fitness trackers to provide real-time stats to monitor your performance.

We use value as a testing criteria because it influences most buying decisions. This list includes a range of paid and free subscriptions to appeal to every user and most have free versions you can try before parting with your cash.

Which fitness subscription is best?

Apple Fitness+, Peloton and Fiit are some of the best fitness subscriptions.

Do fitness apps actually help keep you accountable?

Yes, fitness apps offer a variety of trainers and workouts, so you'll never get bored and many have community features to keep you motivated.