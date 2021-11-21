Fitbit has been around for years, sitting at the top of its activity tracking class, smugly watching as its competitors hope to raise the same sort of brand awareness. For many, a fitness band is simply called "a Fitbit" - such has been the impact of this company - and it's now been bought by Google, to add to its power.

We've broken down each of the Fitbit trackers, looking at how much each costs, what features it offers and why you might consider buying each one. This list is all about helping you work out which Fitbit will suit you and your lifestyle best.

Best Fitbit: Our top picks

Fitbit Inspire 2 1. Best Fitbit overall A staple tracker $59 $80 Save $21 The Inspire 2 is the entry-level tracker from Fitbit, offering a great battery life, all day activity tracking and advanced sleep tracking. Pros Great price point

Simple UI

Sleep tracking Cons No physical button $59 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

The Inspire 2 is the company's entry-level tracker and it succeeds the older Inspire HR and Inspire - offering a more refined design with softer, curvier edges and an inductive button over a physical button.

It has all day activity tracking, advanced sleep tracking with sleep score, exercise modes, female health tracking and smartphone notifications.

There's a 10-day battery life, along with Active Zone Minutes and Quick Replies for Android users. The Inspire 2 comes in Black, Lunar White, Desert Rose colour options for those looking to add some personality to their wrist.

Fitbit Inspire 3 2. Best feature-rich Fitbit Subtle and swift The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the successor to the Inspire 2, offering all the same features but with a couple of extras, a softer design and a colour touchscreen. Pros Sleek design

Budget-friendly

Fun colours Cons Not much improvement from the predecessor $99 at Amazon $99 at Best Buy $99 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the Inspire 2's refined successor, offering all the same features but with a couple of extra tracking features, as well as a softer design and a colour touchscreen.Along with all day activity tracking and advanced sleep tracking, the Inspire 3 offers an SpO2 sensor, high and low heart rate notifications and an Always On display mode.

Like the Inspire 2, it has a 10-day battery life. There are three colour options of Midnight Zen/Black, Lilac Bliss/Black and Morning Glow/Black.

Pocket-lint Fitbit Luxe 3. Best stylish Fitbit Simple and stylish The Fitbit Luxe is the most stylish of the company's trackers, offering a bracelet design, along with accessories like a link bracelet from a jewellery brand. Pros Jewellery-like design

Comprehensive tracking

Subtle Cons Pricier than other models $129 at Amazon $129 at Best Buy $129 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Luxe is the most stylish of the company's trackers, offering a bracelet design, along with accessories like a link bracelet from a jewellery brand.It has almost all the same features as the Inspire 3, including a coloured touchscreen, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and a stress management score, but it doesn't have high and low heart rate notifications.

The Fitbit Luxe has a five-day battery life, and it comes in Lunar White/Soft Stainless Steel Gold, Black/Graphite Steel, Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel and Special Edition gorjana Soft Gold Stainless Steel Parker Link Bracelet. Additionally, there are great stylish bands for the Fitbit Luxe on Amazon or even the jewellery brand Gorjana to give a true bracelet-like look and feel.

Fitbit Charge 5 4. Best Fitbit for stats Almost like a smartwatch The Fitbit Charge 5 is the most capable fitness tracker in the portfolio, offering the same features as the Inspire 3, but with a few extras like built-in GPS. Pros Comprehensive tracking

Great statistics

Built- in GPS Cons A tad bulky $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the most capable fitness tracker in the company's portfolio, offering all the same features as the Inspire 3 and Luxe, including all-day activity tracking and advanced sleep tracking, but with a few extras like built-in GPS.

It misses off relax breathing sessions, but it adds an EDA scan app for stress management, ECG app and Fitbit Pay. The high and low heart rate notifications are also back compared to the Luxe.

The battery is rated at 7 days, but this without the GPS - which does have a big impact on the life. It will track GPS activities up to 5 hours, so will cover a lot of events like 5 or 10km runs, but won't cover anything longer - and that will use up a lot of the battery life. There are three colour options of Black, Lunar White/Soft Gold and Steel Blue/Platinum.

Fitbit Versa 2 5. Best Fitbit with Alexa built-in Voice assistant makes for a great UI $124 $140 Save $16 The Fitbit Versa 2 offers most of what the Charge 5 has, but it adds apps and built-in Alexa. There's no built-in GPS, EDA or ECG apps, but it has an altimeter. Pros Alexa built-in

Smartwatch experience Cons No GPS

No ECG apps $124 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the first step from fitness tracker to smartwatch in Fitbit's portfolio. It offers a metal body waterproofed to 50m with rounded corners and a domed back, and it comes with interchangeable straps.

Many of the same features as the Charge 5 are on board, including waterproofing, heart rate tracking, sleep stages, swim tracking, elevation data, and NFC for Fitbit Pay but it only offers Connected GPS rather than built-in like the Charge 5 and there is no ECG app or EDA Scan app.

The Versa 2 does have an altimeter though, the ability to install some third party apps, built-in Alexa, music storage, an Always On display mode and Sleep Mode.

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes in three colours of Black/Carbon, Stone/Mist Grey and Petal/Copper Rose.

Fitbit Versa 3 6. Best Fitbit for fast-charging A subtle, but great Versa 2 upgrade The Fitbit Versa 3 offers built-in GPS, a built-in speaker and Google Assistant on top of Amazon Alexa. There is also fast charging. Pros Built-in speaker

Fast-charging

Subtle design Cons Pricier $138 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 3 succeeds the Versa 2 but it adds some of the main features missing from the 2019 device, along with a refined design. There's a built-in speaker for taking calls, along with built-in GPS and there's also Google Assistant on top of Amazon Alexa.

You'll also find fast charging on the Versa 3, along with all the other features you'd expect from a Fitbit smartwatch including all day activity tracking, sleep tracking and smartphone notifications. There's also Fitbit Pay and high and low heart rate notifications.

The Fitbit Versa 3 comes in three colours: Pink Clay/Soft Gold, Black/Black, Midnight/Soft Gold, Olive/Soft Gold, Thistle/Soft Gold.

Fitbit Versa 4 7. Best Fitbit Versa model A new Versa standard The Fitbit Versa 4 expands further on the Versa 3, offering the same features with a few extras and refining the design again to match that of the Sense 2. It doesn't offer everything the Sense 2 does in terms of features, but there is plenty here. Pros Google Maps

Great app integration

Upgraded design Cons Battery life isn't as great as other models $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Versa 4 expands further on the Versa 3, offering all the same features but once again refining the design to match that of the Sense 2.

There are a couple of additional features on board too, including Google Maps, Google Wallet, and up to 40 exercise modes, though it drops Google Assistant and costs a little more than the Versa 3. The Versa 4 promises a 6-day battery life and is available in four colour options of Black/Graphite, Waterfall Blue/Platinum, Pink Sand/Copper Rose, and Beet Juice/Copper Rose.

Capable smartwatch

Great value Cons A tad bulky $176 at Amazon

The Fitbit Sense offers a similar design to the Versa 3 but has additional features, including an EDA sensor for stress monitoring, the ability to take an ECG and a skin temperature sensor.

There's a built-in speaker, allowing for Bluetooth calls and responses from the voice assistants and there's the Pure Pulse 2.0 heart rate technology too, which can detect high and low heart rate and notify you when you go above or below your normal thresholds.

The Fitbit Sense has a six-day battery life and comes in two colours of Carbon and Graphite Stainless Steel or Lunar White and Gold Stainless Steel.

Fitbit Sense 2 9. Best Fitbit with Google Maps support This model makes Sense 2 The Fitbit Sense 2 is the successor to the Sense, bringing all the same features, along with a few extras like Google Maps support, as well as a more refined design. Pros Google Maps support

Sleek

Refined design Cons Pricey $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the successor to the Sense, bringing all the same features, along with a few extras, as well as a more refined design.

There's all-day body-response tracking on board the Sense 2 thanks to a cEDA sensor and there is also support for Google Maps and Google Wallet, though Google Assistant has been ditched.

The Sense 2 offers a six day battery life like its predecessor and it comes in three colour options of Shadow Grey/Graphite, Lunar White/Platinum and Blue Mist/Soft Gold.

Bottom line: What is the best Fitbit?

Thanks to its simple, but capable functionality, great price-point, and comprehensive sensors, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our choice for the best Fitbit tracker overall.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Editor's Choice A staple tracker $59 $80 Save $21

What are the different Fitbit models?

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the cheapest Fitbit, but it still offers all-day sleep and activity tracking, smartphone notifications, interchangeable straps and heart rate tracking. There's a touchscreen display, it's swim proof and there's automatic exercise recognition too, as well as Active Zone Minutes, Quick Replies for Android users and a 10-day battery life.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 succeeds the Inspire 2, offering a refined design, whilst adding an SpO2 sensor, high and low heart rate notifications and an Always On Display mode. There's also a colour touchscreen and all the same features as the Inspire 2.

The Fitbit Luxe is a fashion-focused tracker, offering a premium design and coloured touchscreen, along with all the same features as the Inspire 3, except high and low heart rate notifications. It has stress management but there's only a five day battery life.

The Fitbit Charge 5 has everything the Luxe does, but it adds NFC for Fitbit Pay, built-in GPS, Spotify control and has an ECG app so it's better at accurately tracking workouts as a standalone device. There's a seven day battery life, falling in between the Luxe and Inspire.

The Fitbit Versa 2 moves into smartwatch territory. It offers most of what the Charge 5 has, but it adds apps and built-in Alexa. There's no built-in GPS or ECG app, but the Versa 2 has phone-free music.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is an upgrade to the Versa 2, adding Google Assistant as an option on top of Alexa, a built-in speaker for taking calls, Pure Pulse 2.0 heart rate technology and most importantly, built-in GPS.

The Fitbit Versa 4 offers all the same features as the Versa 3, but it has a refreshed design, whilst also offering Google Maps and Google Wallet support.

The Fitbit Sense has the same design as the Versa 3 and the same features, but it offers extra sensors, including with an EDA sensor for monitoring stress, the ability to take an ECG and a skin temperature sensor.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the successor to the Sense with most of the same features, but it has a refreshed design that matches the Versa 4, whilst also offering Google Maps, Google Wallet, and all-day body response tracking for stress.

The Google Pixel Watch is a fully-fledged smartwatch that runs Google's Wear OS platform, but with Fitbit health features. It misses off some features compared to the Sense 2, but it offers more smartwatch functions.

Is the Google Pixel Watch a Fitbit?

The Google Pixel Watch is a fully-fledged smartwatch that runs Google's Wear OS platform, but with Fitbit health features.

It misses off a few features compared to the Sense 2, like an SpO2 sensor, EDA scan app, skin temperature sensor and on-wrist calls, but there's Google Wallet, Google Maps and Google Assistant.

There's also smart home control and Gmail support, but the Pixel Watch only has a one-day battery and is compatible with Android devices only. It comes in four colours of Charcoal/Polished Silver, Obsidian/Matte Black, Hazel/Champagne Gold and Chalk/Polished Silver.