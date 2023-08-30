Key Takeaways Fitbit Inspire fitness trackers are affordable and can track steps, calories, heart rate, and more. Get the Inspire 2 for almost a third off or the Inspire 3 for nearly $20 off at Amazon.

Fitbit Charge trackers are great for improving physical health and athletic performance. The Charge 2 is available for the best price in a while and the Charge 3 is on sale with a 10% discount.

Fitbit Versa smartwatches offer features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. The Versa is now at one of the best prices we've seen, the Versa 2 has built-in Alexa, and the Versa Lite is available with over 20% off.

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Fitbits can help you reach your goals. With features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, and personalized workout guidance, these devices are handy tool to help you monitor progress and stay accountable.

Capable as they are, Fitbits, can get pricey. So, to help you both save and benefit from fitness tracking tech, we compiled a list for the best Fitbit deals available right now. From the versatile Fitbit Versa to the reliable Charge and the minimalist Inspire, we've got you covered.

Fitbit Inspire Deals

The Fitbit Inspire fitness trackers are perfect for those who want to stay on top of their health and fitness goals. They're sleek and stylish, as well as highly functional for any event. The Fitbit Inspire models can track how many steps you took, burned calories, activity levels, heart rate, sleep quality, and more. They're also quite affordable and currently on sale.

Fitbit / Pocket-lint Fitbit Inspire 2 $58 $80 Save $22 The discreet Fitbit Inspire 2 is on sale right now and you can get both the black and pink versions for almost a third off. While we've seen this one for slightly less, it's still a good price to get it for. $58 at Amazon $39.99 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-lint Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 $99 Save $19 If you're looking for a great fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a fantastic option, especially now that it's nearly $20 off at Amazon. Only the black version of this fitness band is on sale, but that just makes it easier to match to any outfit. $80 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge Deals

The Fitbit Charge fitness trackers are excellent choices for anyone looking to improve their physical health and athletic performance. They feature a cool design along with great software. You can use the Fitbit Charge to track your heart rate, steps, calories burned, distance covered, and more, which makes them a great choice whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or maintain a healthy lifestyle. They're easy to use and have a great battery life.

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Charge 2 $144 $168 Save $24 It's been a while since the Fitbit Charge 2 was released and it's still available for purchase. Now available for the best price it's had in a long while, if your heart is set on the Charge 2, then go ahead and add it to your cart. $144 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Charge 3 $135 $150 Save $15 The Fitbit Charge 3 is on sale right now, with a solid 10% off. We've seen this one available for much lower in the past, but not for a long while. With a sleek design, multiple exercise modes, and a week-long battery life, the Charge 3 can be a great purchase. $135 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Charge 5 $120 $150 Save $30 The Fitbit Charge 5 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an advanced band to keep track of all their activity. Furthermore, you can even keep track of your stress levels, hearth health, and more; all for a cool price. $150 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Fitbit

Fitbit Versa Deals

The Fitbit Versa fitness trackers offer an array of features that are ideal for monitoring daily physical activity levels, including steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. This device family can also monitor heart rates and use that info to track cardio fitness levels and help analyze sleep patterns, providing valuable insights for users looking to improve their overall health and wellness.

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Versa $125 $150 Save $25 Now available for one of the best prices we've seen for the Fitbit Versa, this smartwatch is down to $125, making it the perfect time to add it to your cart. With a 1.69-inch display, this Fitbit model will keep track of your fitness levels and let you know when you get calls, texts, or notifications, to name just a few of its features. $125 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Versa 2 $120 $150 Save $30 The Fitbit Versa 2 is an awesome smartwatch. Not only does it have a solid battery life, but it also has built-in Alexa voice control. While we've seen the Versa 2 available for a slightly better price a few months ago, this is still a great time to get the smartwatch. $120 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Versa Lite $125 $160 Save $35 If you want the Fitbit Versa Lite edition, know that it's also on sale right now. It's hot pink, it can track your daily activity, heart rate, and sleep stages, and has a 4-day battery life. Now available with over 20% off, the Fitbit Versa Lite is a cool choice for a smartwatch; a one-button alternative the Versa. $189.99 at Amazon $125 at Amazon

Other Fitbit Deals

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Luxe $116 $129 Save $13 Easily one of the more stylish versions from Fitbit, the Fitbit Luxe is an excellent activity tracker with a large display and built-in GPS. Now available with a decent discount, it may be time to add it to your accessory collection. $116 at Amazon

Fitbit / Pocket-Lint Fitbit Alta $129 $139 Save $10 The discreet Fitbit Alta is a great activity tracker with a slim OLED tap display. It can track your steps, measure distances and burned calories, while the battery will last you for up to five days. We've seen this model for just a few dollars cheaper a while back, so now's the perfect time to get it. $129 at Amazon

Fitbit Sense $199 $250 Save $51 The Fitbit Sense is easily one of the most gorgeous Fitbit models with a rounded-edge screen. Now available for its best price ever, the Fitbit Sense is the smartwatch you want to get right now. It has a great battery life and it comes with built-in support for Google Assistant or Alexa, which is pretty awesome. $199 at Amazon