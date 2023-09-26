Whether you're looking for 4K Ultra HD resolution, voice control capabilities, or a sleek and compact design, these Fire TVs look and act smart. From trusted brands like Amazon, Insignia, and Toshiba, these models are guaranteed to provide a seamless streaming experience, and now at a more wallet-friendly price point.

Best Fire TV deals

Image Credit: Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire TV 2-Series $130 $200 Save $70 The Amazon Fire TV 2 Series is a great entertainment device, especially at a sub-$200 price. Its HD 720p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio promises that movies and shows are brought to life with incredible detail and crystal-clear sound. With access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes from subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, all your entertainment needs are in one place. The Fire TV 2 Series comes in two sizes, 32-inch and 40-inch, and features two standard HDMI inputs and one HDMI ARC input for connecting to cable or satellite, video game consoles, and audio equipment for enhanced sound. With wireless Bluetooth listening, Alexa voice control, and 6-months free subscription to MGM+, Fire TV 2 is undoubtedly a smart, accessible, and enjoyable TV. $130 at Amazon

Image Credit: Insignia / Pocket-Lint INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K TV $200 $270 Save $70 The INSIGNIA Class F30 Series smart TV is available in a range of sizes, from 43 inches to a whopping 75 inches, making it suitable for any sized room. The TV boasts an impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution, which delivers clear and crisp visuals, and its HDR10 capabilities provide an even wider range of colors and contrast. With Alexa voice control, the INSIGNIA Class F30 Series smart TV is incredibly easy to use, and you can access thousands of shows and movies with Fire TV. The TV supports HDMI ARC and eARC, and its versatile connections provide plenty of options for connecting various devices. $200 at Best Buy

Image Credit: Toshiba / Pocket-Lint Toshiba 55C350LU 4K UHD Smart TV $236 $470 Save $234 The Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD TV promises crisp and bright graphics. With its Regza Engine 4K, get ready for breath-taking picture quality that will deliver an immersive theatre-like experience in your own home. Additionally, the TV boasts 4K resolution, four times that of Full HD, with four times the detail. The Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technology provides an amazing realism through cinema-level image technology. The bezel-less design gives you more viewable screen area while the DTS Virtual:X delivers an immersive audio experience. $236 at Best Buy

Image Credit: Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $600 $800 Save $200 The Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD TV is a remarkable offering that presents users with a stunning visual experience, which is hard to come by at a sub-$1000 tag. The Quantum Dot Display (QLED) technology ensures that movies, shows, and live sports come to life with brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. This versatile TV also boasts the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which allows users to customize their TV screen with artwork, photos, widgets, and much more. $600 at Amazon

Image Credit: Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $360 $400 Save $40 The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD is a solid entertainment system that is designed to deliver incredible visuals and hands-free control. With support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, this TV offers stunning picture quality that will bring your favorite shows and movies to life. The system comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from the compact 43-inch model to the impressive 75-inch model, so there's a perfect fit for any home. What's more, the built-in microphones and Alexa capabilities mean that you can control your TV with just your voice, making it easier and more convenient than ever to enjoy your favorite entertainment. The Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD is a smart and constantly evolving system that adds new Alexa skills, features, and smart home capabilities all the time, making for a simple UI and hands-free control. $360 at Amazon

Image Credit: Fire TV / Pocket-Lint Fire TV Omni QLED TV $380 $450 Save $70 The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD TVs are a sight to behold. With their stunning 4K Quantum Dot Displays (QLED), movies, shows, and sports are brought to life in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. And with Advanced HDR and Dolby Vision IQ, scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic colors. One of the coolest features is the Adaptive Brightness, which automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room. The Fire TV Ambient Experience also turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more. $380 at Amazon

Image Credit: Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $290 $370 Save $80 The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV is a feature-packed entertainment center that delivers stunning visuals with unprecedented clarity. Available in three different sizes, 43-inches, 50-inches, and 55-inches, this smart TV boasts support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, resulting in a vibrant and lifelike picture quality that brings movies and TV shows to life. The integration of Alexa enables quick and easy access to search content, control smart home devices, gather weather information, and much more. $290 at Amazon

Image Credit: Insignia / Pocket-Lint INSIGNIA 24-inch F20 HD Fire TV $80 $120 Save $40 The INSIGNIA Class F20 Series smart TV is a sleek and stylish TV that boasts a vibrant 720p resolution, allowing viewers to enjoy their favorite movies, shows, and games. While it may not have the highest resolution, it does feature a price that you can't ignore. While we have seen this model go for even less, it's still $80 we're talking about. With Alexa voice control, which is available via the Alexa Voice Remote, users can effortlessly search across apps, switch inputs, and more with just the sound of their voice. $80 at Amazon

Image Credit: Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) $45 $50 Save $5 The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect device for those who want to experience movies and TV shows in the best quality without switching out their TVs. With vibrant 4K Ultra HD support, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, viewers can enjoy a cinematic experience right from the comfort of their own home. And for those who want to take the experience to the next level, the device supports immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems. $45 at Amazon

Should you buy a Fire TV now?

If you have the need or budget, yes. Some of the benefits that a Fire TV offers include access to various streaming services, easy voice control, and the ability to watch content in great resolution. The devices also come equipped with Alexa, which allows you to control your smart home devices.

When it comes to pricing, the Fire TV is already an affordable device, but you can save even more money when it is on sale, as you can see in the list above.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Amazon regularly releases new models of Fire TV. While the older models can still offer excellent performance, the newer versions may come with additional features and upgrades. If you are on a tight budget, purchasing an older model during a sale may be a wise decision. If you want to learn more about the differences between the Omni and 4-Series, we can help you figure out more.