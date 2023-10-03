Sleek and budget-oriented, Amazon Fire tablets are a great choice when you're looking for decent performance and a fantastic price. These tablets offer everything you need to stay connected, from browsing the web to streaming your favorite TV shows. And now is the perfect time to invest in one, thanks to these great Amazon Fire tablet deals.

Whether you're in the market for a basic tablet or one with all the bells and whistles, there's a deal out there for you. Even if you want a tablet for your kids, Amazon has you covered. Below are a list of different models currently on sale for all your needs- and budgets- at unbeatable prices.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $40 $60 Save $20 The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is the ideal device for those who love entertainment on-the-go. With a 7-inch touchscreen display, quad-core processor, and 2 GB RAM, this tablet offers smooth and responsive performance for all your favorite apps. Choose between 16/32 GB of storage, or expand up to 1 TB with a micro-SD card, this tablet is down to its best price ever, so it would be a shame to miss out on this discount. Plus, with up to 10 hours of battery life, you can keep the fun going all day long. The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is a small device that packs a punch, and now on sale, it's a great time to make it your got- entertainment slab. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $100 Save $40 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet features an enhanced hexa-core processor and an all-day battery life of up to 13 hours, which makes it great for reading, browsing, watching movies and listening to music at home or on the go. You can also enjoy endless streaming and downloading of your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. The Fire HD 8 offers an impressive 8-inch HD display, 2 GB RAM, and the choice between 32GB or 64GB of storage, with the option to expand up to 1TB via a microSD card. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-lint Fire HD 8 Plus $70 $120 Save $50 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet is finally on sale, saving you $50. This tablet is packed with an array of advanced features that make it a standout in the market. This tablet delivers fast and responsive performance, making it super easy to take care of emails, browse the web, tackle to-do lists, and more. The tablet also features Show Mode, which optimizes the tablet for visibility across the room and turns it into an immersive, full-screen Alexa experience, allowing for hands-free control. With a battery life of up to 13 hours, hassle-free wireless charging, and up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, this tablet is perfect for on-the-go entertainment and work. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $75 $150 Save $75 Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is available for 50 per cent off, which is a fantastic discount, especially given it's already one of our favoirute budget-friendly tablest. Sporting a 10.1-inch full HD display, an octa-core processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life, it's perfect for streaming video, gaming, and web browsing. With 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, it's also great for storing photos, videos, and downloaded content. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus $95 $180 Save $85 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet price has dropped to the lowest yet, so you can get it for under $100. With a 10.1 -nch screen and a resolution of 1920 x 1200, this tablet delivers clear and crisp visuals, making it perfect for streaming videos or video conferencing. The storage and processing power have also received a boost, with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage available. The device comes complete with Alexa and can be operated hands-free, making it even more convenient for users who are always on the go. Additionally, the tablet has a battery life of up to 12 hours, making it suitable for extended use. $95 at Amazon $95 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet is a reliable device that boasts a large, high-definition 11-inch display with over 2.4 million pixels, providing a great viewing experience for movies, TV shows, and games alike. This tablet is built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 to ensure fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Its sleek aluminum design is durable and lightweight, making it easy to take on-the-go. Moreover, with up to 14 hours of battery life and storage options of 64 or 128 GB, you can enjoy all-day entertainment wherever you are $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) $55 $110 Save $55 Parents can now enjoy a spectacular deal on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet, which is now 50 per cent off. This model comes fully loaded with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, an ad-free digital entertainment service that includes thousands of books, games, videos, and apps from top brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, and more. What makes this one really cool is that the tablet is wrapped with a Kid-Proof Case that protects against drops and bumps, making it a durable device that will withstand the tough handling kids often dish out. With up to 10 hours of battery life, parents can rest assured their kids will stay entertained for hours on end without running out of juice. $55 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $75 $150 Save $75 Also dropping to 50 per cent off is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, which is a popular choice among parents looking for a full-featured model designed for children aged 3-7. With a long battery life of up to 13 hours and an 8-inch HD display, this tablet provides a responsive user experience that kids will love. Parents can rest easy knowing that the tablet comes with a sturdy Kid-Proof Case that can protect against drops and bumps. This one also features a full year of Amazon Kids+ so they'll get access to age-appropriate content that's curated for kids. $150 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Fire HD 8 Kids Pro $75 $150 Save $75 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet is also available for half the price right now, providing a great way to keep your children entertained while also allowing you to breathe easy knowing they'll only have access to age-appropriate content. The tablet's parental control features make it easy to approve purchases and monitor web browsing activities, ensuring a safe and age-appropriate experience for your little ones. Plus, the 2-year worry-free guarantee provides added peace of mind. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy