With the Fallout Amazon Prime series launching the franchise into a whole new level of popularity, many people are flocking to the games to check out what inspired the hit series before the show's second season. And there’s a lot of greatness to be found. Of the mainline Fallout games, there isn’t really a bad one in the bunch. Your preferences will vary by what exactly you seek out of a game, but it is nonetheless fun to rank the various games in the series.

While there are many great games, there are some you can’t really rank alongside the others due to their nature as spin-offs or as dubiously canon to the franchise. So, while games like Fallout Shelter and Fallout Tactics are great fun, and Fallout Brotherhood of Steel also happens to exist, none of these games will be considered for ranking on this list.

1 Fallout: New Vegas

The best of both worlds

Although it’s become something of an in-joke among fans of the series to say that Fallout: New Vegas is the best one, it’s deserving of that status. Having been developed by a team at Obsidian that was largely comprised of devs behind Fallout 1 and 2, Fallout: New Vegas presents a great synthesis. Where Bethesda’s Fallout games present modernized gameplay with slightly simpler storylines, Fallout: New Vegas plays the exact same as Fallout 3 with story beats much more in line with the classics.

Fallout: New Vegas also presents a series first for Fallout, that being the game has no humanity threatening stakes. Yes, the Legion is a very bad faction of very bad people, but they aren’t aiming for the total obliteration of humanity. This allows for a much more interesting, nuanced story about the society that has arisen in the aftermath of the post-apocalypse.

The game also reintroduces the New California Republic to the series, a faction which was introduced in the first two games, and introduces the elusive Mr. House. Aside from the primary plot of the game, Fallout: New Vegas is filled to the brim with compelling side content.

Perhaps the greatest strength, Fallout: New Vegas has over other first-person entries is its incredible add-ons that stretch an already impressive game even further. For a fantastic Fallout story with more modern gameplay, Fallout: New Vegas is the definitive choice. It is hands down the best entry in the series, and flatly one of the best RPGs of all time.

2 Fallout 4

Not the best, but still an absolute blast.

Close

Fallout 4 just received a next-gen patch to help modernize it for the current generation of consoles. This entry to the series came out in 2015 and has been met with mixed praise since. While the gameplay is undeniably the sharpest it has ever been since the series made the jump from isometric to first-person, the Fallout 4 experience still leaves a little more to be desired.

For starters, the game made a large departure from the rest of the series by giving the player character a voice. This arguably made the game a much weaker experience as far as role-playing goes. The voiced player character, in addition to the simplified dialogue system, made Fallout 4 undeniably the weakest series as far as dialogue goes.

Fallout 4’s story also can feel a little half-baked at times. Between dubiously absent motivations for the game’s primary antagonist, the Institute, and nonexistent characterization for other factions, like the Minutemen, the game’s story leaves much to be desired. This is, however, made up for in one of the game’s add-ons, Far Harbor.

All of that said, there is still a lot to praise about Fallout 4. Aside from the incredible gameplay, the game also introduced settlement building. Although your mileage on the subject will vary based on your own liking for building things in the wasteland. The game’s setting of post-apocalyptic Boston is also incredibly realized, even if it’s not the best map Bethesda has ever made.

3 Fallout 3

A bold new beginning.